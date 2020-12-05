The NFL's top rushing attacks collide on Sunday when the Tennessee Titans host the Cleveland Browns in a key AFC matchup at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. The Browns (8-3) lead the league in rushing at 161.4 yards per game. The Titans rank second at 158.2 yards per game. The teams' success on the ground has put them squarely in the AFC playoff picture. For Sunday William Hill Sportsbook has set the over-under for Tennessee running back Derrick Henry's rushing yards at 100.5 (-115 over-under).

The over-under for Cleveland running back Nick Chubb's rushing yards is at 82.5 (-115 over-under). Those are just two of hundreds of different NFL player prop bet opportunities on the Week 13 NFL schedule. Before making any NFL prop bets, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It is a sizzling 20-10 on top-rated NFL picks this season, returning almost $900. The model also enters Week 13 on an incredible 116-75 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

With the Week 13 NFL schedule for Sunday quickly approaching, the model has attacked the NFL player props from William Hill and found five strong bets. You can only see them here.

Top NFL player prop bets for Week 13

After simulating every Week 13 game 10,000 times and examining the hundreds of player props from William Hill, the model loves Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill to go over 74.5 receiving yards (-115) against the Denver Broncos.

The fleet-footed speedster ranks second in the NFL in receiving yards, with 1,021, trailing only DK Metcalf. Hill is coming off a career day, catching 13 passes for 269 yards and three touchdowns against Tampa Bay.

In his last four games he has averaged 145.5 yards and has scored eight touchdowns. He also has gone over 74.5 receiving yards in seven of 11 games this year.

How to make NFL player prop bets for Week 13

In addition, the model is high on a star quarterback to smash his passing yardage total. The model says this player provides huge value at this price. You can see who it is, and all of top NFL prop picks, here.

What star quarterback goes under his passing yardage total? And what other prop bets does the model love for Week 13? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Week 13 prop bets, all from the model that's up $7,900 on top-rated NFL picks, and find out.