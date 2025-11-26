1 Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams QB

The Rams are now the NFL's team to beat. And it's mostly because of this man right here. He's on pace to finish with more than 45 touchdown passes while slinging it effortlessly at age 37.

2 Drake Maye New England Patriots QB

New England needs to keep its top young playmakers (i.e. TreVeyon Henderson) involved, but as long as Maye is airing it out, the Patriots still register as one of the AFC's most dangerous.

3 Jared Goff Detroit Lions QB

He's proven very susceptible to errant throws when under pressure, which isn't far off his norm, but you'd be hard-pressed to find a sharper arm than when the Lions' other all-star talent is on a roll. (+3)

4 Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles QB

Nothing is very pretty about the Eagles' offense right now, in part because the once-vaunted O-line is badly bruised. But Hurts keeps taking great care of the ball amid a predictable structure. (+1)

5 Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens QB

The MVP-level explosiveness of Jackson's game has been sorely lacking since his return from a hamstring injury. But he could be in for a major get-right spot against the rival Bengals on Thanksgiving. (-1)

6 Sam Darnold Seattle Seahawks QB

His gunslinging runs the risk of turnovers, but Darnold's also got lethal chemistry with Jaxon Smith-Njigba. His old friends in Minnesota may miss him dearly when he faces off with the Vikings next. (+3)

7 Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys QB

For all the drama surrounding Dallas this year, Dak's quietly turned in one of the finest seasons of his career, offsetting a few clunkers with MVP-level composure. George Pickens hasn't hurt the cause. (+4)

8 Josh Allen Buffalo Bills QB

We know he's capable of uplifting the Bills' operation, but he also needs more than James Cook to do that consistently. The strain of compensating for an iffy defense also has him with only twice as many scores (18) as picks. (-5)

9 Jordan Love Green Bay Packers QB

It's kind of surprising he only has three picks on the year given his penchant for lofting the ball into tight quarters. A bigger concern (again) is whether his supporting cast can stay upright down the stretch. (-1)

10 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs QB

He wasn't all the way "on" in the Chiefs' much-needed win over the Colts, but the late-game flair finally returned. Now if only Kansas City could also outfit the three-time champ with some reliable run support. (+2)

11 Brock Purdy San Francisco 49ers QB

His first action after a long absence was nearly flawless. His second game back? Not so much. Sailing passes over the middle has been an issue. But we trust he'll settle down. He's a Kyle Shanahan favorite for a reason. (-1)

12 Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals QB

After months of anticipation, the oft-injured star is finally set to return. But going on the road against an improved Ravens defense isn't necessarily a cakewalk. Plus, can the Bengals afford him any defensive support?

13 Baker Mayfield Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB

Mayfield's tumble out of the top 10 is based almost exclusively on his health, or lack thereof. He had his arm in a sling by the end of the Buccaneers' last outing. We know he'll fight, but the beatings are taking a toll. (-6)

14 Bo Nix Denver Broncos QB

Denver's offense is more scattershot than spectacular, but we can't fault Nix too much when he also leads the NFL in fourth-quarter comebacks (5). Maybe the grit isn't sustainable, but he's just not been an easy out. (-1)

15 Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers QB

The physical gifts are never questioned, but Herbert is often overworking behind the Chargers' depleted front, leading to much more of a boom-or-bust Bolts attack. His marks are actually similar to that of Josh Allen. (-1)

16 Caleb Williams Chicago Bears QB

It'd be a stretch to call Williams' game efficient, as he's barely hitting 59% of his throws. Like fellow 2024 first-rounder Bo Nix, though, his natural mobility and crunch-time moxie have helped power a win streak. (+1)

17 Aaron Rodgers Pittsburgh Steelers QB

A-Rod should be back after a one-week absence due to a wrist fracture, and he'll face immediate pressure to steady a streaky Steelers squad. Besides his own durability, Mike Tomlin's defense is a concern. (-2)

18 Daniel Jones Indianapolis Colts QB

For one half against the Chiefs in Week 12, Jones looked like the calmest quarterback on the field. Then the pressure heated up, and the accuracy disappeared. Indy could be in danger of a late-year slide. (-2)

19 C.J. Stroud Houston Texans QB

Davis Mills went 3-0 in place of the injured Stroud, prompting some gentle questions about the top job moving forward. In truth, it's DeMeco Ryans' defense that's once again powering the Texans' playoff push.

20 Jacoby Brissett Arizona Cardinals QB

One thing's for sure: The Cardinals aren't afraid to let Brissett air it out, as evidenced by his throwing at least 44 passes in three straight starts in place of Kyler Murray. It hasn't been enough to offset a bottom-10 defense. (-2)

21 Jaxson Dart New York Giants QB

The Giants got an impressively spirited, albeit predictably uneven, performance from Jameis Winston while Dart sat out with a concussion in Week 12. Here's hoping Dart can take care of himself if/when he returns.

22 Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars QB

Are the Jags capable of making it through a Lawrence start without at least one head-scratching giveaway? It seems not. Still, he keeps fighting, and Jacksonville's light late-year slate could result in a playoff bid. (+1)

23 Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins QB

Will he dice up his opponent for 350 yards and three scores? Or will he rifle a trio of picks instead? Flip a coin, because Tagovalioa and the Dolphins have been red hot or ice cold as an offense this year. (+1)

24 Kirk Cousins Atlanta Falcons QB

Back in the saddle after Michael Penix Jr.'s season-ending injury, Cousins had a nice launching pad against the rival Saints. Let's see if his aging arm can keep up when Atlanta faces a few real contenders down the stretch. (+3)

25 Cam Ward Tennessee Titans QB

All year, Ward has been trying desperately to jumpstart the Titans with his unteachably gifted arm. The playmaking potential is finally starting to sneak through. Finding a rhythm in a rebuild is the hard part. (+6)

26 Bryce Young Carolina Panthers QB

The minute we send him to the bottom tier, he pulls off an inexplicable breakout. That didn't happen in Carolina's prime-time dud against the 49ers. Far too often his upbeat approach doesn't translate to NFL-caliber production. (-8)

27 Tyler Shough New Orleans Saints QB

It's difficult to evaluate his long-term potential when the protection and play-calling are so unsteady. Shough has at least displayed an ability to create out of structure, giving a lowly franchise a chance. (-1)

28 Marcus Mariota Washington Commanders QB

Jayden Daniels is back at practice weeks after suffering a dislocated elbow, but Mariota is on track to fill in for the star signal-caller yet again. We know what he is: a spry and seasoned mover but an iffy passer.

29 Tyrod Taylor New York Jets QB

With Taylor under center instead of Justin Fields, the Jets get a bit more vertical action in the passing game. Unfortunately, it doesn't matter much when discipline is lacking pretty much everywhere else. (+1)

30 Geno Smith Las Vegas Raiders QB

Pete Carroll is running through the desperation checklist as Smith struggles to stay on his feet behind a shoddy line, this time axing offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. Everyone in Las Vegas is looking to 2026. (-1)

31 Shedeur Sanders Cleveland Browns QB

The kid finally got his shot in Week 12 and performed admirably, slinging it deep and rebounding from an early pick. Still, it was the Raiders he beat. Proclaiming his greatness may be tougher after a stingier foe. (+1)

