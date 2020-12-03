1 Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers QB

Buffalo applied a lot of pressure on Justin Herbert but it did not prevent him from eclipsing 300 passing yards yet again.

2 Chase Young Washington Football Team DE

Chase Young, Montez Sweat and the Washington defense are the reason the team pulled away from the Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

3 Justin Jefferson Minnesota Vikings WR

Justin Jefferson has been the most consistent wide receiver in the NFL since Week 3. Jefferson is no longer the Robin to Adam Thielen's Batman. With Thielen out, the rookie had another big game.

4 Julian Blackmon Indianapolis Colts FS

Julian Blackmon makes at least one big play for the Colts each week. His recovery from a torn ACL at Utah to make this level of an impact during his first season has been remarkable.

5 Antoine Winfield Jr. Tampa Bay Buccaneers SS

Antoine Winfield Jr. has been one of the most efficient rookies in 2020. He earned a starting role over players with more experience.

6 Tristan Wirfs Tampa Bay Buccaneers OT

In his final season at Iowa, Tristan Wirfs had an issue with oversetting but that has not been a problem in 2020. Offensive line coach Joe Gilbert and Wirfs deserve a lot of credit for his transformation.

7 Mike Onwenu New England Patriots OG

Michael Onwenu has settled in at right tackle after being moved around early in the season. He has been consistent and effective for that offense.

8 Mekhi Becton New York Jets OT

As of now, Mekhi Becton looks like the best rookie offensive tackle when he is on the field. He climbs the list each week but needs to stay healthy to continue that upward trajectory.

9 Chase Claypool Pittsburgh Steelers WR

Chase Claypool scored 10 touchdowns in his first 10 NFL games. It was a rare accomplishment for a rookie. The Steelers have found themselves another star wide receiver.

10 Jaylon Johnson Chicago Bears CB

The stench from the Bears offense shouldn't taint what the defense has accomplished this season. Jaylon Johnson has had his share of rookie moments but his physical play has led to a natural transition for Chicago.

11 Tee Higgins Cincinnati Bengals WR

Tee Higgins was easily one of the three best rookie wide receivers when Joe Burrow was healthy. His effectiveness, similar to CeeDee Lamb, is going to be tested with Burrow absent.

12 Jeremy Chinn Carolina Panthers OLB

Jeremy Chinn made NFL history becoming the first player to record fumble returns for touchdowns on consecutive plays. He has been around the ball all season and Matt Rhule has allowed him to use his natural gifts rather than trying to put him in a box.

13 James Robinson Jacksonville Jaguars RB

D'Andre Swift and Antonio Gibson have had big performances in recent weeks but it will take a lot to track down James Robinson, who has a longer track record of success this season. Robinson has been one of the few bright spots on a bad Jacksonville team.

14 Jedrick Wills Cleveland Browns OT

Jedrick Wills has shown flashes of being an elite offensive tackle but the consistency has not been there. He needs to get the penalties down, but the Alabama product is trending up over the past month.

15 CeeDee Lamb Dallas Cowboys WR