Week 13 NFL Rookie Power Rankings: Nick Bosa regains top spot but Maxx Crosby catching up

The 2019 NFL Draft was loaded with edge rushers. Those players have delivered as expected this season. However, the wide receiver position was considered to be rather weak in terms of high end talent. A handful of pass catchers have made their presence known this season including two rookies making big plays for playoff contenders in the NFC West.

CBS Sports examines how the rookie class fared over the weekend to compile these weekly updated cumulative rankings.

Week 12 is in the books and there's a lot to go over. Fortunately Will Brinson, John Breech, Ryan Wilson and Sean Wagner-McGough are here to break everything down on the Pick Six Podcast. Listen below and be sure to subscribe right here for daily NFL goodness fired into your eardrums.

Week 13 Rookie Rankings 1 Nick Bosa San Francisco 49ers DE Bosa re-gains the top spot with a strong performance on Sunday Night Football. He finished with a sack and a fumble recovery in a game where the San Francisco front dominated Green Bay. Stats: 33 tackles, eight sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one interception 2 Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals QB Murray and the Cardinals were on a bye this week. It was an odd week where not playing actually helped his stock. Stats: 254 of 393 passes completed for 2,703 yards, 14 touchdowns and five interceptions; 67 carries for 418 yards, three touchdowns 3 Josh Allen Jacksonville Jaguars DE Allen and the Jaguars struggled with the Titans this week. The rookie finished with just one tackle. Stats: 28 tackles, eight sacks, two forced fumbles 4 Josh Jacobs Oakland Raiders RB It was a long day for Jacobs and the Raiders offense against the Jets. The rookie averaged 3.4 yards per carry and had one reception for two yards. Stats: 201 carries for 957 yards, seven touchdowns; 18 receptions for 146 yards 5 Devin Bush Pittsburgh Steelers LB Bush had four tackles, a forced fumble and a quarterback hit in a narrow win over the Bengals. Stats: 78 tackles, one sack, two interceptions, one forced fumble, four fumble recoveries, four pass deflections 6 Erik McCoy New Orleans Saints C Drew Brees threw nine incompletions and three touchdowns. The team averaged 6.6 yards per carry in a win over the Panthers. 7 Terry McLaurin Washington Redskins WR McLaurin had another solid week against the Lions. His statistics are very similar to D.K. Metcalf's but they are slightly better so he gets the nod. Stats: 40 receptions for 638 yards, five touchdowns 8 D.K. Metcalf Seattle Seahawks WR The Seahawks did not do a lot on offense against the Eagles but they did not need much. Metcalf finished with just 35 receiving yards in the win. Stats: 38 receptions for 630 yards, five touchdowns 9 Maxx Crosby Oakland Raiders DE Crosby is just behind Josh Allen and Nick Bosa in sack production after recording 5.5 over the past three games. Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock's draft class is looking really good. Stats: 32 tackles, 7.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, three pass deflections 10 Elgton Jenkins Green Bay Packers G The Packers were whooped up front by a more aggressive San Francisco defensive line. It does not negate all the impressive play from Jenkins this season though. 11 A.J. Brown Tennessee Titans WR Brown had a big game against Jacksonville this week finishing with 135 receiving yards and a touchdown on four receptions. He has been a boom or bust type of player this season. Stats: 31 receptions for 581 yards, four touchdowns 12 Deebo Samuel San Francisco 49ers WR Samuel caught a slant and took it to the house on Sunday Night Football. It was one of just two catches but it was beautiful; Stats: 40 receptions for 523 yards, two touchdowns; Five carries for 37 yards, one touchdown 13 Cole Holcomb Washington Redskins LB Holcomb had been a high volume tackler all season but he was lacking splash plays. The rookie achieved his first professional sack Sunday against the Lions. Stats: 77 tackles, one sack, two forced fumbles 14 Brian Burns Carolina Panthers LB Burns was one of the hottest performers to start the season. He recorded at least 0.5 sacks in five of his first six games but then he essentially disappeared for a month. The Florida State product was back with two tackles and a sack against the Saints this week. Stats: 18 tackles, 5.5 sacks, one forced fumble 15 Marquise Brown Baltimore Ravens WR Two of Browns' five receptions on Monday Night Football went for touchdowns. He is a big part of that new look Baltimore offense. Stats: 35 receptions for 519 yards, six touchdowns



























































