It was a statement weekend for rookies across the league as this week's list could have easily been expanded to include 15 top performances. Here are the top 10 from Week 13:

Brock Bowers LV • TE • #89 TAR 113 REC 84 REC YDs 884 REC TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

Bowers was targeted on 14 of the 37 routes he ran Friday against Kansas City. He caught 10 passes for 140 yards and a touchdown. The Georgia product made a nice one-handed over-the-shoulder grab as a defender was hanging on to him. In six of the past eight games, Bowers has been targeted at least 10 times.

To my surprise, Verse was not credited with a sack against the Saints. He was consistently collapsing the pocket and forcing the ball quickly out of the hands of Derek Carr. New Orleans kept trying to block him with a tight end and Verse compiled a 20.7% pressure, according to TruMedia.

Los Angeles allows its cornerbacks to play off, keep their eyes on the quarterback and rally downhill on the throw. Still flipped the game in the second half when he jumped a pass from Kirk Cousins and returned it for a touchdown.

His teammate, wide receiver Ladd McConkey, would have been on the list too, but a lost fumble was the difference.

Pittsburgh has struggled to find consistency in the pass game, but has been able to create explosives with Russell Wilson. The Steelers want to be physical at the point of attack and get downhill on the opposition. Frazier embodies that spirit. He plays with great balance and drives defenders out of run lanes.

Bucky Irving TB • RB • #7 Att 133 Yds 732 TD 6 FL 1 View Profile

Irving is a smooth runner. He has good vision to see blocks developing in front of him and the foot quickness to attack those gaps. When he sees daylight, he bursts to open field to create big plays. A chunk of his 152 rushing yards came on a 43-yard scamper for a touchdown.

There was a viral play of DeJean meeting up with Ravens running back Derrick Henry one on one in space and the rookie drove through Henry's core and tackled him to the ground. It was a tone-setting play for an Eagles team asserting themselves on a big stage.

Jayden Daniels WAS • QB • #5 CMP% 69.6 YDs 2819 TD 15 INT 6 YD/Att 7.79 View Profile

Daniels has been off his game over the past month but he was back to an efficient style against the Titans. Daniels was credited with an interception, but it was a pass that probably should have been caught by tight end Zach Ertz. Daniels was surgical targeting the weak points of coverage en route to an 83.33% completion percentage, 206 passing yards, three passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown.

Nubin has come close to making the list on a few occasions this season and just never made the cut. He made three consecutive tackles in run defense that a lot of safeties would not have sold out to make. The Minnesota product has done a good job rallying to the football in coverage. TruMedia credited him with one completion allowed for 3 yards.

9. C Graham Barton, Buccaneers

Barton did a wonderful job winning with leverage at the point of attack. He was opening run lanes for Bucky Irving and working to the second level with ease.

10. CB Quinyon Mitchell, Eagles

Baltimore would not target Quinyon Mitchell along the boundary and the few crossing patterns on which he was in coverage resulted in deflections by the first-round pick. TruMedia credited him with allowing two receptions of 2 yards, but the play ended there both times.