We've reached Week 13 of the 2025 NFL season and the action kicks off with not one, not two, but three games on Thursday as it's Thanksgiving Day. The action begins with an NFC North clash between the Packers at Lions before moving to Dallas for a battle between the Chiefs and Cowboys. Finally, the slate concludes with two AFC North rivals in the Bengals and Ravens. We've made one pick for each of these three games and combined them into a three-leg parlay at BetMGM Sportsbook that pays better than 7-1. If you're interested in NFL betting and creating your own parlays, check out our NFL betting guide.

NFL Week 13 Thanksgiving Day parlay

Packers ML at Lions (+125)

Chiefs -3 at Cowboys (-115)

Bengals-Ravens Over 52 (-110)



Final odds: +703 (wager $100 to win $703)



Packers money line at Lions

The NFC North has been weird this year. The Packers were the preseason favorite after trading for Micah Parsons, then it appeared the Lions were back to the division's top dog. Now, the Bears are 8-3 and in first place. The Packers and Lions meet on Thanksgiving as they try and keep pace with Chicago, and we'll back Green Bay as the road underdog here. The Packers dismantled the Lions in Week 1 and have one of the league's best defenses. The Lions scored just nine points against the Eagles two weeks ago and struggled mightily against the Giants last week. Green Bay has typically played up or down to the level of its competition, and this is a chance for the Packers to make a statement and emerge as the team to beat in the division.

Chiefs -3 at Cowboys

Dallas' 24-21 win over the Eagles on Sunday was impressive as the Cowboys rallied from a 21-0 deficit. Don't let that win fool you, though -- Dallas' defense is still horrendous while the Eagles' offense has major problems right now. The Chiefs' offense has played well of late with the return of Rashee Rice, and a matchup against Dallas' 30th-ranked pass defense has to have Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes salivating. The Cowboys let Jalen Hurts pass for nearly 300 yards on Sunday, so what could Mahomes have in store? Plus, the Chiefs' defense remains among the league's best, and it can certainly put together a game plan to stop Dallas' high-powered offense. K.C. has struggled on the road (1-4) this year, but this feels like a really good spot for Reid's squad.

Bengals at Ravens Over 52

The focus of bad defenses has been on Dallas but Cincy's unit is even worse, ranking last in yards, passing yards and points allowed and second-to-last against the run. That all bodes well for a Ravens offense led by Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry, as those two alone could help with the Over on this total. The Bengals should be getting star quarterback Joe Burrow back, as well as star receiver Ja'Marr Chase, after his one-game suspension. The Ravens' defense has started to click as its gotten healthy, but the Bengals should still be able to put some points on the board here. Even if it's a Baltimore blowout, the Over is very much in play on Thursday.