Week 13 NFL two-team teaser, betting predictions: Trust the Patriots, Tom Brady

Do you feel like you know which team is going to win, but are hesitant on the point spread? A teaser bet may be the answer.

A teaser allows you to change the spread, often 6.5 points, or move the Over-Under 6.5 points. You need to tease at least two bets, and a two-pick teaser returns even money. You can stay within one sport or game or cross over into other sports and games.

Before deciding on a teaser for Week 13, you'll want to see Adam Silverstein's picks.

Silverstein, an assistant managing editor at CBS Sports, has been picking NFL games since 2002. Though he will take the occasional underdog, Silverstein often looks for value with the favorites, especially after sharp money comes in and lines fall below key numbers. This method allowed him to open the 2017 college football season 19-11-1 ATS after finishing the 2016 season picking gridiron games at a 62 percent clip.

He has a hot hand on NFL picks, too. In fact, he's on a 14-7, 67-percent run on selections. Now, he has two games to package as part of a teaser bet, shaving 6.5 points off current spreads.

Here's one we can tell you: Silverstein is big on a Patriots line of just -2.5 instead of the posted -9.

New England is on a quest to defend its Super Bowl championship, winners of seven in a row and tied with Pittsburgh atop the AFC at 9-2.

Of the Patriots' nine victories, three came by eight points or less. But they were all by three points or more.

Buffalo ended a three-game losing streak by downing the fading Chiefs 16-10 in Kansas City. At 6-5, the Bills really need a win if they have any chance to challenge the Pats in the AFC East, and a victory puts them in a favorable position in the crowded playoff picture.

New England's offense has overwhelmed foes, ranking No. 1 in total yards (411.2 per game) and No. 3 in scoring (29.5 points per game). Tom Brady is having another MVP year, leading the league in passing yards (3,374) with 26 touchdowns and just three interceptions.

Asking any team to win on the road by two scores is a tough sell, but asking New England to win in Buffalo by a single field goal? That sounds pretty good!

Silverstein also has a lot of confidence in an even bigger favorite he's dropping the spread for, and he's sharing that over at SportsLine.

So what is Silverstein's teaser play of the week? Visit SportsLine now to see which lines look irresistible when you shave off a few points, all from the man who's a scorching 14-7 run on NFL picks, and find out.