Week 13 parlay betting: Look to Cardinals and Patriots, plus more teasers, parlays and underdogs we love
Time to get your fill of exotic bets for Week 13 of the NFL season
If you've been following us the entire season, I sincerely hope you jumped all over our advice last week, where the Pick Six Podcast parlay of the week cashed for the first time all year, while Brinson's five-leg moneyline parlay also hit and White's two-team teaser had no issues coming through.
This week, we had four legs on our podcast parlay, but we're calling an audible and removing the Bucs-Jaguars Over from the list. The weather looks like it'll be questionable, with winds potentially over 20 mph and an escalating chance of rain throughout the game based on Friday's forecast. That leaves us with three sides that we all agree hit, and since we're hot, maybe you want to listen to us.
If you're just looking for straight picks, you can check out Brinson's best bets in his Friday column and White's SportsLine selections for Week 13.
You can hear more about all our best bets, leans and more with Pete Prisco on Friday's Pick Six Podcast. Give it a listen below and be sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast platform:
If you want to get in on the parlay action, make sure to sign up for Parlay Pick 'Em to play every week for a million-dollar jackpot and our $10K season prize.
Odds via Westgate as of Friday.
Pick Six Podcast parlay of the week
Cardinals +3 vs. Rams
Chiefs -9.5 vs. Raiders
Patriots -3 at Texans
Odds: +470
We finally hit one! The parlay came through! Wonderful. Love it. Feeling good, Lewis. Looking good, Billy Ray. Now let's go hit another one. This was initially going to be a four-game parlay, and we mentioned it on the podcast but I'm going to bump it down to a three-game parlay here because of weather issues in Jacksonville. Instead we just have three sides that you can take together.
Brinson's moneyline parlay
Buccaneers -130 at Jaguars
Eagles -550 at Dolphins
Chargers -180 at Broncos
Chiefs -550 vs. Raiders
Odds: +285
Finally hit one of these too. It took a bunch of big favorites and a miracle situation in New Orleans, but we got there. Let's be a little more conservative with this one as well and get into the plus money for the season. We're not even going to use a dog here, just taking teams we believe will win outright.
White's ML underdog parlay
Cardinals +120 vs. Rams
Steelers +110 vs. Browns
Bengals +145 vs. Jets
Odds: +1030
We went 1-1 with our ugly 'dog parlay last week, as Washington pulled off the upset but Cincinnati couldn't take care of business in the second half. If you want to chase a small payout here at around +400, I love taking the first two teams in this week's parlay. In my tips column, I mentioned that DVOA thinks the Cardinals and Steelers should be favored in their divisional games, and backing the Steelers also lets us fade a big line move from the lookahead number. I'm including the Bengals as well because they clearly want to win after putting Andy Dalton back in the lineup, and their quality red-zone defense could give them a chance at finally getting the elusive W.
White's six-point teaser
Packers -0.5 at Giants
Panthers -4 vs. Redskins
Odds: -140
I absolutely love throwing the Steelers in a tease as well to bump them up to plus-8, but rather than double up with our underdog card, I'll look to these two favorites to take care of business. The Packers have performed well against the spread coming off a loss since Aaron Rodgers joined the lineup, and knocking them down to just needing a win helps protect against any bad calls or bounces that could keep them under the number. While the Panthers aren't getting through the key number of 3, there should be no reason to worry about them rolling against a Washington offense that hasn't scored a touchdown in four of its last five games (their one TD last week came on special teams).
The teaser of the week is just 6-6 this year after a 12-5 run in 2018, as we nailed a Pats-Seahawks play last week.
