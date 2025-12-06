The Los Angeles Rams remain the Super Bowl favorites despite their upset loss against the Panthers, and that's largely due to a variety of skill position players, featuring Puka Nacua, Davante Adams and Kyren Williams, with Matthew Stafford quarterbacking them to a 9-3 start to the 2025 NFL season. Stafford-to-Adams has been an elite touchdown connection this season, but sportsbooks are no dummies. They are on to this trend and have made Adams a heavier favorite to score a touchdown on Sunday against the Cardinals. However, this has created value on another Rams playmaker to find the end zone, as the SportsLine Machine Learning Model has Williams at +105 as one of its top picks for Week 14 anytime TD scorer bets at online sports betting sites.

The model also has a few other top picks for Week 14 anytime touchdown scorer bets, including Broncos running back RJ Harvey and Dolphins tight end Darren Waller to cash for Week 14 anytime TD scorer bets.

Best Week 14 NFL anytime touchdown picks:

RJ Harvey, Broncos (-120)

Kyren Williams, Rams (+105)

Darren Waller, Dolphins (+250)

Harvey has taken over as the clear Denver RB1 following J.K. Dobbins (foot) going on IR. The rookie has played 64% and 47% of snaps over the last two weeks, outsnapping the next highest back by 19 and 15 plays over those two games. Harvey had two touchdowns last week against Washington, raising his total touchdowns to eight on the season, despite not always playing a prominent role. He also showcased big-play ability when playing sparingly during Dobbins' healthy and productive start to the season. Seven of his touchdowns have come over the last six games as he becomes more comfortable and confident in the offense. The Broncos play the Raiders, who have allowed 13 rushing touchdowns to running backs this season, the third-most in the NFL. Las Vegas has allowed a TD to the opposing team's RB1 in back-to-back weeks.

Kyren Williams, Rams (+105)

Williams has been one of the top touchdown scorers since taking over as the Rams' RB1 in 2023. The 25-year-old has 41 touchdowns over 40 games in the last three seasons. Even with Matthew Stafford leading the NFL in touchdown passes and Davante Adams leading in TD receptions, Williams has 10 touchdowns in 12 games this year. Williams scored last week in the Rams' 31-28 loss to the Panthers, and he has at least one touchdown in four of his last five games. The Rams play the Cardinals, who are one of just six teams to allow at least 15 total touchdowns to opposing running backs this season. He's scored at least one touchdown in each of his last four games against the Cardinals, and the model projects him to score in well over 60% of simulations, showcasing strong value at plus-money odds.

Darren Waller, Dolphins (+250)

Waller missed more than a month with a pectoral injury, but he showed little rust in his return last week. Waller led Miami in receiving yards (47) and played 47% of snaps despite it being his first game back from injury. The Dolphins play the Jets, who have allowed seven touchdowns to opposing tight ends, which is tied for the third-most in the league. Waller scored a touchdown in each of his three full games before suffering the injury, and at +250 odds, the model projects value in the Miami tight end finding the end zone again on Sunday.

