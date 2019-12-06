Week 14 NFL best bets: Chiefs get it done this time vs. Patriots and more of Jason La Canfora's best bets
Can Tom Brady have success against a Chiefs defense that has been playing well? Jason La Canfora has doubts
Another poor week featuring two wins and three losses has me two games under .500 on the season. I am like a middling football team that peaked around Week 8. I stink right now, but I'm hoping I can still turn it around. But if it sounds like I'm running out of confidence -- well, I might be doing just that.
Anyway, these are the games that I like the most from this weekend's slate. Let's get a 3-0 and get back above .500 on the season.
Chiefs +3 at Patriots
The Chiefs offense wasn't spectacular last week but still put up 30-plus points without even trying. They face a much tougher defense this week but also a more limited offense. If the Patriots have to play from behind at all, they are cooked. Yes, the Chiefs can struggle against the run, but New England can't run the ball. I think Steve Spagnuolo is going to be able to exploit a few things with New England's offensive line, and unless Patrick Mahomes is throwing pick-sixes, I don't see how the Patriots can keep up with the Chiefs scoring.
Pete Prisco and R.J. White joined Will Brinson on the Pick Six Podcast to make picks for every game and give out their best bets. Give it a listen below and be sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast platform:
Titans -3 at Raiders
Oakland's defense is completely falling apart and I'm not sure it can get up. There's going to be too much Derrick Henry for them in this one and, dare I say it, too much Ryan Tannehill. The Raiders aren't doing much positive on the defensive side of the ball, and on offense tight end Darren Waller has started to slow down, they still don't have a real secondary receiving target on the outside, and running back Josh Jacobs has been banged around plenty and is playing hurt. These are two teams trending in different directions, and I love the physical approach the Titans are taking this time of year.
Steelers -2.5 at Cardinals
I suspect this ends up looking like a Steelers home game by the end as we know how well their fans travel. Arizona looks completely lost on defense, and even with the limitations of the Steelers passing game and with all their injuries, they at least know who they are. Duck Hodges will make two or three big plays, the Steelers will protect the football and Kyler Murray will have a nightmare with that Pittsburgh pass rush. The Cardinals look like a college team that's hit the wall; we'll see if their college coach can keep them together.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 14 parlays and teasers to bet
Time to get your fill of exotic bets for Week 13 of the NFL season
-
NFL Week 14 picks: Falcons down Panthers
CBS NFL writer Jordan Dajani gives his picks for Week 14 of the 2019 NFL season
-
Week 14 picks, predictions vs. spread
Picks and predictions against the spread for every single game on this week's schedule
-
Kerr Week 14 picks: Titans over Raiders
The Titans keep pace in the AFC South before finishing with two of their last three against...
-
Brown apologizes to fans, NFL teams
Brown hasn't played in the NFL since being waived by the Patriots amidst a second report of...
-
Colts vs. Buccaneers prediction, preview
Here's everything you need to know about Indianapolis traveling to Tampa in Week 14
-
Recap: Bears take down Cowboys on TNF
The Cowboys' offensive problems continue, as their losing streak reaches three
-
Seahawks vs. Vikings live updates
Both teams are vying for first place in their respective divisions
-
Broncos vs. Chargers live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Broncos vs. Chargers football game