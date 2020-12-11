Well, it took three months but we finally did it! How about that? We actually had an undefeated week. Of course it came this late in the season and it was not without a little bit of luck, in particular a terrible fumble by Mitchell Trubisky and a botched snap by the Houston Texans. But either way, we'll gladly take it! We went 2-0. Yeah it was only two games but that's how we're rolling around here these days when you're having a year like this.

The pandemic prognosticator I am not.

We are going to Keep It Simple Stupid around here again this week and try to keep the winning vibes going. This is not a slate of games that I feel all that strongly about, so no sense in getting too cute or forcing the issue.

Washington Football Team (5-7) at San Francisco 49ers (5-7)

Yes, San Francisco got torn up by the Bills last week in Arizona. It wasn't pretty at all. And yes, Washington just won their Super Bowl, handing the Steelers their first loss of the season. But Alex Smith can't run around all over the place and chuck it the way Josh Allen does, and the Washington Football Team doesn't have much in terms of persistent downfield thrust. Their run game looks compromised, too; Washington is not a team that is going to score a lot of points. The 49ers defense will bounce back and, well, Kyle Shanahan can say he has no ill will towards Washington or the owner or anybody there, but I just don't buy it. I don't see Kyle calling off the dogs if he does get a lead and I think he will try to run the ball down Washington's throat and not ask his quarterback to do too much. As long as they avoid catastrophic mistakes, they will win this football game by a touchdown or more.

The pick: 49ers -3.5

We don't talk enough about the New Orleans defense because of the whole Taysom Hill, Drew Brees narrative. The bottom line is the Saints are the rare team in the NFL that could destroy you with either of their quarterbacks. This defense just doesn't give up touchdowns and the Eagles are starting a rookie who they never thought would see the field more than a few plays this season. I think Jalen Hurts had to play this game and the Eagles have to see what they have there and hope he'll provide a spark, but this offense had serious issues beyond just Carson Wentz. I also think the Saints can run a methodical ball-control style of offense that will gradually wear down one of the best defensive lines in the NFL. Sean Payton doesn't have to prove how smart he is in the pass game every week. This is a mismatch.

The pick: Saints -7

