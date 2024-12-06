A popular NFL betting strategy is to make predictions on divisional games since there are often NFL betting trends you can identify with those matchups. You can certainly do that with your Week 14 NFL bets with five division rivalries set to unfold on Sunday. One of the marquee matchups on the Week 14 NFL schedule is the NFC West rivalry between the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals. Seattle sits atop the NFC West standings with a 7-5 record, but the Cardinals are just one game back at 6-6. Seattle is 4-1 on the road this season, but the Cardinals are favored by 2.5 points according to the latest Week 14 NFL odds, with an over-under of 44.5.

The Seahawks are 6-0 in their last six meetings against Arizona and have covered the spread in five of those outings. Should you back the Seahawks to pull off the upset, and which other games should you target in the Week 14 NFL odds like Jets vs. Dolphins (-5.5, 44.5), Browns vs. Steelers (-6.5, 43.5), and Chargers vs. Chiefs (-4, 43)? If you are looking for NFL picks, NFL parlays, Fantasy football rankings or NFL DFS picks for Week 14, SportsLine has you covered with its proven model, AI PickBot and team of experts. They even have one pick that returns a whopping +16000, so be sure to see what they have to say.

Self-learning AI reveals top NFL picks

SportsLine AI hit a whopping 2,073 4.5- and 5-star sports betting picks since the start of last season. Now it is back with its picks on the spread, money line and total for each Week 14 NFL game. It is backing the Cowboys to cover as 5.5-point home underdogs against the Bengals on Monday Night Football in a game with an over/under of 49.5. See AI picks for each Week 14 NFL game right here.

NFL parlay picks could generate massive payouts

SportsLine's model has returned well over $7,000 on top-rated picks since its inception, so those picks can confidently be used to fill out NFL parlay picks on betting apps. The model has built a five-team parlay for Week 14 that pays 25-1, and one of the legs is Tampa Bay (-6.5, 46.5) to cover at home against Las Vegas. The Buccaneers cover in nearly 60% of simulations, and the rest of the five-team parlay can be found here.

Fantasy rankings to help you win your matchups

SportsLine's model simulates every game 10,000 times, which has helped it produce better Fantasy rankings than human experts over the last few seasons. It has revealed its Week 14 Fantasy football positional rankings that can be used to make start-sit decisions. Cardinals running back James Conner is projected to be a top-10 running back this week, and it also has full rankings for every position right here.

The Week 14 Fantasy football waiver wire is loaded with players capable of making an impact this week and the remainder of the season. SportsLine's R.J. White breaks down the best widely available Fantasy football free agents heading into Week 14, helping you find the top options at every position rostered in fewer than 60% of leagues on CBSSports.com. See them all right here.

NFL DFS picks from top experts

SportsLine has a DFS optimizer that simulates every game 10,000 times and uses info from the SportsLine Projection Model and DFS Professional Millionaire Mike McClure to identify top DFS picks/plays for any slate on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. It has Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts as its top quarterback, while Raiders tight end Brock Bowers is its top tight end. Here are its complete Week 14 NFL DFS rankings.

Senior Fantasy Writer Heath Cummings has locked in his projections for every Fantasy relevant quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end in your leagues. Not only do you get statistical projections as well as Fantasy point totals for every player in different scoring formats, but Cummings also includes DFS prices and values to help build winning DFS lineups each week. Get his Week 14 Fantasy and DFS projections right here.

Advanced NFL model simulates every game 10,000 times

SportsLine's model enters Week 14 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 24-10 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 204-138 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 58-31 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022. The model has revealed picks for every game in Week 14, and one of its favorite picks is the Bills (-3.5, 49.5) covering on the road against the Rams, which cashes in almost 70% of simulations. You can find the model's picks for every game here.

NFL Vegas expert picks revealed

SportsLine has an expansive team of NFL experts who provide quality betting advice for every game on the schedule. Insider Jason La Canfora (22-11-1 over his last 34 NFL ATS picks) has revealed his best bets for Week 14, including the Dolphins (-6.5, 45) to cover at home against the Jets in a game that opened at Miami -2. La Canfora's best bets for Week 14 can be found here.

Eric Cohen, who is 101-46 since Week 4, has exact score predictions for all 13 games. He is high on the Cardinals (-3, 44.5) to beat the Seahawks at home, and is also calling for multiple underdogs to pull off surprising upsets. Hit any of his exact score picks and you're looking at a payout well over 100-1. That pick, along with his prediction for all 12 remaining games, is available here. SportsLine's advanced computer model has also locked in its exact score predictions for every Week 14 NFL game right here.

Chiefs vs. Chargers Sunday Night Football picks

The Kansas City Chiefs will try to wrap up the AFC West title when they host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football. SportsLine's model likes the Under (43) in that game, calling for 42 total points, and has also revealed its picks on the spread and money line. NFL expert R.J. White, who is on a 35-18-2 against-the-spread roll on Chargers games, has analyzed this matchup from every angle and locked in his best bet for SNF right here.

SportsLine's AI PickBot has revealed its player prop projections for Sunday Night Football, which features players like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Justin Herbert. One of its top picks for the Chiefs vs. Chargers is Herbert Over 230.5 passing yards. The PickBot projects 276.6 passing yards for Herbert, earning a 4-star rating. You can only see the rest of the PickBot's selections for SNF right here.

Cowboys vs. Bengals Monday Night Football picks

The Dallas Cowboys will aim for their third straight victory when they face the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. SportsLine's model likes the Over (49.5) in that game, calling for 59 total points, and has also revealed its picks on the spread and money line. NFL expert Larry Hartstein, who is on a 28-10 roll on Cowboys games, has analyzed this matchup from every angle and locked in his best bet for SNF right here.

SportsLine's AI PickBot has revealed its player prop projections for Monday Night Football, which features players like Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and CeeDee Lamb. One of its top picks for Monday Night Football is Lamb Under 71.5 receiving yards. The PickBot projects 53.9 receiving yards for Lamb, earning a 5-star rating. You can only see the rest of the PickBot's selections for MNF right here.

How to bet on NFL games this week

Here are some of the sportsbooks to bet on NFL games this week, along with the various NFL sportsbook promos they currently offer.