If you're hoping to use NFL betting trends to help influence your Week 14 NFL predictions, you won't get much assistance. Favorites have covered in 51% of games, with underdogs winning versus the spread 49% of the time. What's essentially a flip of the coin doesn't offer any NFL betting advice for a slate of games with slim lines, as no team is favored by more than 8.5 points. There are five games with a spread of a field goal or less, per the Week 14 NFL odds, including Colts vs. Jaguars (+1.5), Vikings vs. Commanders (+1.5) and Dolphins vs. Jets (+2.5).

The Commanders vs. Vikings contest has uncertainty at the QB position for both teams, which could have ramifications on the rest of the skill players. With that, should the likes of Terry McLaurin, Zach Ertz, Justin Jefferson or Jordan Addison factor into NFL player props, plugged into Fantasy football lineups or be a part of your NFL DFS strategy? If you are looking for NFL picks, NFL parlays, Fantasy football rankings or NFL DFS picks for Week 14, SportsLine has you covered with its proven model, Machine Learning Model and team of experts.

NFL parlay picks could generate massive payouts

The model has built a five-team parlay for Week 14 that pays over 25-1, and one of the legs is the Browns (-3.5, 33.5) covering against the Titans. The model has Cleveland covering in over 60% of simulations in an A-rated pick.

NFL DFS picks from top experts

SportsLine has a DFS Optimizer that simulates every game 10,000 times and identifies top DFS picks/plays for any slate. It has the Bucs' Baker Mayfield as one of its top value picks at quarterback, while Cleveland's Harold Fannin Jr. is among the best values at tight end for Sunday's main slate.

Senior Fantasy Writer Heath Cummings has locked in his projections for every Fantasy relevant quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end. He has the Cardinals' Michael Wilson as a top-10 Fantasy wideout this week.

Fantasy rankings to help you win your matchups

SportsLine's model simulates every game 10,000 times. The Dolphins' Darren Waller is projected to be a top-5 Fantasy tight end this week.

Advanced NFL model simulates every game 10,000 times

SportsLine's model enters Week 14 on a 49-33 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. One of its favorite picks is the Jets (+2.5, 40.5) covering versus the Dolphins, which cashes nearly 60% of the time.

NFL Vegas expert picks revealed

SportsLine has an expansive team of NFL experts who provide quality betting advice for every game on the schedule. Larry Hartstein, who is 25-15 (+835) over his last 40 Vikings ATS picks, is backing Washington (-1) to cover at home versus Minnesota on Sunday.

"The Commanders gave a spirited performance coming off their bye, losing by one in overtime to Denver. It was Washington's second solid effort in a row. Terry McLaurin's return made a huge difference, as did the presence of Daron Payne and Will Harris on defense. Now Washington visits a reeling Vikings team dealing with internal turmoil. It is unclear at the moment whether J.J. McCarthy and Jayden Daniels will return. Regardless, I like the Commanders to pull out the win." Hartstein's Week 14 NFL picks can be found here.

Cowboys vs. Lions 'Thursday Night Football' picks

The teams that are Thanksgiving Day staples will meet seven days after the holiday as the Cowboys visit Detroit on TNF. The Lions won 47-9 when these teams met last year -- which was Dallas' largest home defeat since 1988 -- but the Cowboys had won each of the prior six matchups. NFL expert R.J. White, who is 34-22-2 (+1064) over his last 58 picks in Lions games, is backing Dallas (+3) to cover on the road.

"The Cowboys are surging while the Lions are slumping, so it's tough to take Dallas when the spread was 6 on the lookahead," said White. "But since that line was posted, the Cowboys outplayed the Chiefs, while the Lions played an even game against the Packers, but lost another key player to injury in Amon-Ra St. Brown. With Trevon Diggs potentially returning for Dallas, this is a spot where we should expect the Cowboys defense to handle the Detroit passing attack in its current form, and defending the run will be key. Even if Dallas is behind, I trust their dynamic passing game to make this a tight game. Grab +3.5 if you see it at any point." Get more 'Thursday Night Football' picks right here.