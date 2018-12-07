Week 14 NFL injuries: Hilton, Stafford questionable while Gordon, Conner among running backs sidelined

It's the Fantasy playoffs for most people, so Week 14 is the worst time to not have key players available. And while several running backs will take a seat due to injuries, there's a prominent name at quarterback and at wide receiver who is in danger of missing action this week.

Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton was unable to practice early in the week due to a shoulder injury, but he was able to earn a questionable tag on Friday after getting in a limited session. Eric Ebron (back, illness) is good to go, so Hilton is the only major part of the offense at the skill positions who could be unavailable. The Colts are also down Dontrelle Inman (shoulder) at receiver, so if Hilton can't go, the snaps at receiver would go to Chester Rogers, Ryan Grant, Zach Pascal and Daurice Fountain.

The Lions have several injury concerns for Week 14, the biggest being the status of quarterback Matthew Stafford. After a week of limited practices due to a back injury, Stafford was listed as questionable on the team's final injury report. Matt Cassel would start at quarterback if Stafford can't go. That's not the only injury concern for the Lions, as Kerryon Johnson (knee) remains out and three pass-catchers join Stafford and Darius Slay (ankle) as questionable to play.

You can stream both the Colts and Lions this Sunday on fuboTV (Try for free) along with the rest of the Sunday action.

Several key players have already been ruled out for Week 14, including Melvin Gordon, James Conner, DeSean Jackson, Denzel Ward and Xavien Howard. We'll break down those injuries and the rest you need to know about for Week 14 as the final injury reports come out. Check back with us throughout the day as we react to all the injury news around the NFL.

Listen as R.J. and Pete Prisco join Will Brinson to pick every Week 14 game on the Pick Six Podcast:

Ravens at Chiefs (-6.5)



Flacco might be cleared in time to back up Lamar Jackson in this matchup, though with the offensive line potentially shorthanded as Hurst and Lewis battle injuries, it might not be worth the risk to have him active. The secondary could be an issue with Jefferson out and two corners questionable, and that's not a good state to be in heading into a matchup with the Chiefs. Berry was limited all week and has a shot at making his season debut in this matchup after being listed as questionable. Watkins should be sidelined for this game and maybe longer as he rests his injured foot.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence in Week 14? And which Super Bowl contender gets a huge scare? Visit SportsLine now to see which NFL teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that has beaten 98 percent of experts over the past two years.

Colts at Texans (-4.5)

The Colts added Daurice Fountain to the active roster with Inman out. Hilton didn't practice on Wednesday and Thursday before getting a limited session in Friday, improving his chances of playing. Eric Ebron (back, illness) was back practicing in full on Friday after sitting Wednesday and Thursday, and it was enough for him to avoid a final injury tag. While the Texans had seven players limited in practice all week, only three drew questionable tags for this game. That includes Coutee, who had five catches for 77 yards in his first game back from injury in Week 11 but managed just two catches the following game and was ruled out last week.

Panthers (-1.5) at Browns

Gano went from a full practice on Wednesday to limited on Thursday to not practicing on Friday and being ruled out. With Gano out, the Panthers signed Chandler Catanzaro to fill in at kicker. Cam Newton (shoulder) was upgraded to a full practice Friday and is good to go. Ward is a big loss for the Browns pass defense as he's been Cleveland's top cover corner. Tretter and Ogunjobi were limited on Thursday and Friday after sitting out Wednesday, and having both would certainly improve the Browns' outlook against a desperate Carolina team.

Falcons at Packers (-5)

Bryant popped back up on the injury report for the first time this week on Friday as limited, throwing his status for Sunday in doubt. Julio Jones (foot) was upgraded to a full practice and is good to go, as is Calvin Ridley (hand, elbow), who was limited all week. The Packers are likely down their right tackle and possibly their left guard too after Taylor was limited all week. Randall Cobb (hamstring), Jimmy Graham (knee, thumb) and Clay Matthews (ankle) were all upgraded to full practice on Friday and are all good to go.

Saints (-9.5) at Buccaneers

Armstead is the only player in danger of missing the game for the Saints, as all four of the other players practiced in full on Friday and avoided final tags. That includes Michael Thomas (ankle), who didn't practice Wednesday but was back as a full participant on Thursday and Friday. Jackson remains sidelined for the Bucs, which could lead to another big game for Chris Godwin at receiver. Grimes practiced in full all week but still drew a questionable tag, so he joins the walking wounded in the Tampa Bay secondary.

Jets at Bills (-3.5)

Crowell was upgraded to a limited practice on Friday after being a DNP the previous two days, so he has a chance to suit up for the Jets here. Sam Darnold (foot) is good to go after a week of full practices, and Josh McCown (back) is clear to back him up after being upgraded to a full practice on Friday. McKenzie, who has made his impact as a gadget player and return man in his few weeks with the Bills, was a late add to the injury report on Thursday and has been limited the last two weeks. Guard John Miller (oblique) was limited to start the week but is good to go.

Patriots (-7.5) at Dolphins

The Patriots are in good health heading into their yearly trip to Miami, with Tom Brady (knee) and Rob Gronkowski (ankle, back) both off the injury report after being limited on Wednesday. Gilmore was added to the injury report on Friday as a limited participant, so he's the one key player in danger of missing this game. Howard is out as expected after missing Dolphins practice all week, and that means Miami is losing their best playmaker on defense. The Dolphins' depth chart is pretty untested behind Bobby McCain, so Tom Brady might be able to take advantage of some favorable matchups in this game. Kenyan Drake (shoulder) and DeVante Parker (shoulder) were limited all week but avoided a final injury tag.

Rams (-3) at Bears

Rams: RB Malcolm Brown (shoulder) OUT



RB Malcolm Brown (shoulder) OUT Bears: S Deon Bush (hamstring) DOUBTFUL; DT Bilal Nichols (knee), S Eddie Jackson (shin) QUESTIONABLE



The Rams are relatively healthy for this matchup with Marcus Peters (ankle) practicing in full all week and avoiding a final injury tag. Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder) is good to go after practicing in full all week after the team was forced to start Chase Daniel at quarterback the last two weeks. Jackson was added to the injury report as a DNP on Friday, which isn't a good sign for his availability on Sunday night, though Matt Nagy called the injury "nothing major" on Friday.

Giants (-3.5) at Redskins

The Giants could be without one of their starting inside linebackers after Goodson was limited all week, but Evan Engram (hamstring) and Sterling Shepard (rib) are good to go after practicing in full on Thursday and Friday. Odell Beckham (quad) also popped up on the injury report as limited Friday but didn't receive a final injury tag. Doctson appeared on the injury report for the first time Friday as limited, which puts his status for Sunday in flux. If he can't go, the team would need to lean more on Jamison Crowder, Maurice Harris and Brian Quick at receiver. Brown practiced in full on Friday, improving his chances of playing, but Ioannidis didn't practice at all this week.

Broncos (-3.5) at 49ers

Broncos: OLB Shaquil Barrett (hip), CB Chris Harris (leg), CB Tramaine Brock (ribs) OUT; ILB Brandon Marshall (knee) QUESTIONABLE



OLB Shaquil Barrett (hip), CB Chris Harris (leg), CB Tramaine Brock (ribs) OUT; ILB Brandon Marshall (knee) QUESTIONABLE 49ers: RB Matt Breida (ankle), WR Pierre Garcon (knee), S Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder) OUT; CB K'Waun Williams (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE



The Broncos remain shorthanded on defense with Barrett and especially Harris out, but there's a chance Marshall could play for the first time since Week 8 after being limited in practice all week. The only Broncos offensive player on the injury report is Courtland Sutton (ankle), who practiced on full all week and is good to go. He should be the team's new No. 1 receiver after losing Emmanuel Sanders to a torn Achilles in practice. Jeff Wilson will start at running back with Breida sidelined, and Garcon's absence ensures Dante Pettis should still play a large part in the passing game, even with Marquise Goodwin (personal) back this week.

Bengals at Chargers (-14)

The Bengals are without several key players with Glenn, Burfict and Kirkpatrick sidelined, making it harder to go into Los Angeles and pull off an upset. They will have Joe Mixon (foot) though, as the running back avoided a final injury tag after being upgraded to a full practice on Friday. Gordon remains sidelined for the second straight week, though Austin Ekeler (ankle) is good to go after a week of full practices. He'll split time at running back with Justin Jackson. Mebane isn't dealing with an injury but still might not play for the Chargers this week.

Lions (-3) at Cardinals

Stafford was limited in practice all week before being tagged as questionable for this matchup. If the Lions don't want to risk playing him in this game, Matt Cassel would start at quarterback. Johnson remains sidelined at running back, leaving LeGarrette Blount and Zach Zenner to shoulder the load. All of the Lions' questionable players were limited participants on Friday, but that list doesn't include Kenny Golladay (quad), who was upgraded to a full practice on Friday and is good to go. The Cardinals sent the left side of their offensive line to injured reserve this week along with receiver Christian Kirk, so they're more short-handed than the light injury report above would lead you to believe.

Eagles at Cowboys (-3.5)

Eagles: LB Jordan Hicks (calf), CB Jalen Mills (foot) OUT; DE Michael Bennett (foot), DT Timmy Jernigan (back), CB Avonte Maddox (ankle, knee) QUESTIONABLE



LB Jordan Hicks (calf), CB Jalen Mills (foot) OUT; DE Michael Bennett (foot), DT Timmy Jernigan (back), CB Avonte Maddox (ankle, knee) QUESTIONABLE Cowboys: WR Tavon Austin (groin), TE Geoff Swaim (wrist), DT David Irving (ankle), LB Sean Lee (hamstring) OUT; WR Michael Gallup (illness), OT Tyron Smith (neck) QUESTIONABLE



The Eagles are down two key defenders with Hicks and Mills sidelined, and it could be more after Jernigan and Maddox didn't practice all week. Bennett was upgraded to a full practice on Friday but still earned a questionable tag. Jason Peters (foot) didn't practice all week but avoided a final injury tag. Lee remains sidelined for the Cowboys, leaving Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch to keep playing the lion's share of the snaps at linebacker. Gallup popped up on the injury report for the first time Friday as missing practice. Smith was limited all week after missing the team's win over the Saints, but he seems like a good bet to play here.

Steelers (-10) at Raiders

Conner is out as expected, leaving the running game in the hands of Jaylen Samuels and Stevan Ridley. Gilbert has been out for much of the season, leaving Matt Feiler to man the right tackle spot. Burnett was a full participant in practice all week but is no lock to suit up for the Steelers, while Chickillo was upgraded to a full practice on Friday. Martin was a full participant in practice all week but still drew the questionable tag. Roberts was upgraded to a full participant on Friday, so he figures to get cleared from his concussion before game day. Osemele was downgraded to a DNP on Friday, hurting his chances of suiting up.

Vikings at Seahawks (-3)

Vikings: TBA



TBA Seahawks: TBA



Analysis to come.