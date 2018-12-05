Week 14 NFL injuries: Michael Thomas, Julio Jones, T.Y. Hilton, Kerryon Johnson miss first practice of week

There are a lot of key names on the injury report to start the week, but thankfully for Fantasy owners who are starting their playoffs in Week 14, most of the notable players to appear on the injury report were at least able to get in limited practices on Wednesday.

Tom Brady, Cam Newton, Deshaun Watson, Matthew Stafford and Joe Flacco were among the quarterbacks to be listed as limited to begin the week. Kenyan Drake, Josh Adams, DeAndre Hopkins, Kenny Golladay, Sammy Watkins, Calvin Ridley, Randall Cobb, Keke Coutee, DeVante Parker, Danny Amendola, Rob Gronkowski and Evan Engram were among the other notable limited participants in practice on Wednesday who bear watching as the week goes on.

Of course, Fantasy owners aren't getting off scott-free. James Conner and Matt Breida have already been ruled out this week. Melvin Gordon, Kerryon Johnson, Michael Thomas and Julio Jones missed practice to start the week, and they were joined as DNPs by T.Y. Hilton, DeSean Jackson, Jimmy Graham and Eric Ebron.

We'll break down all the injuries you need to know about for the Thursday game below before digging in to each team playing on Sunday's initial injury report for Week 14. Check back with us throughout the day as we react to all the injury news around the NFL.

Jaguars at Titans (-4)

Jalen Ramsey (knee) and Calais Campbell (ankle) both avoided the Jaguars' final injury report after being limited earlier in the week, but Walker is no lock to return after missing the last three games. If he can't go, it'll continue to be the Ereck Flowers show at left tackle. Leonard Fournette will also make his return to the lineup after serving a one-game suspension.

Morgan was upgraded to a limited practice on Wednesday, doing enough to draw a questionable tag for this matchup. While he missed Weeks 7-10, he's been able to play the last three weeks, racking up seven combined tackles and a half-sack in his last two games. Marcus Mariota (hand) practiced in full the last two days and is good to go, as is the Tennessee secondary other than Cruikshank.

Initial injury reports



Ravens at Chiefs (-6.5)

Joe Flacco (hip) was limited to start the week, and if he's cleared to play, it'll be interesting to see how the Ravens handle the QB situation moving forward. Five players missed practice for Baltimore on Wednesday, including Marlon Humphrey (groin) and Tavon Young (groin). Sammy Watkins (foot) and Eric Berry (heel) were both limited participants to begin the week, but they're the only Chiefs players who didn't practice in full on Wednesday. The bye wasn't enough to allow Watkins to play last week, while Berry has yet to make his season debut.

Colts at Texans (-4.5)

The Colts started the week without T.Y. Hilton (shoulder), Eric Ebron (back, illness) and Ryan Kelly (knee), who were among the eight DNPs at Colts practice on Wednesday. Five other players are limited, and in all, Indy has three receivers, three tight ends and five defensive backs on the injury report. Seventeen players are on the Texans' injury report to start the week, but only Zach Fulton (hand) was a DNP. Deshaun Watson (shoulder) and J.J. Watt (knee) were among the nine limited participants on Wednesday.

Panthers (-1.5) at Browns

Cam Newton remains limited with a shoulder injury that he'll likely have to manage throughout the remainder of the season. Christian McCaffrey was also limited to open the week but was listed as getting rest. Panthers guards Trai Turner (neck) and Amini Silatolu (knee) both missed practice to start the week. The Browns opened the week with five players missing practice due to injury, including Denzel Ward (concussion) and Larry Ogunjobi (bicep) on the defensive side. David Njoku (knee) was also limited.

Falcons at Packers (-5.5)

Julio Jones (foot) and Grady Jarrett (shoulder) sat out the first Falcons practice of the week while nursing injuries. Calvin Ridley (hand, elbow) and Deion Jones (foot) were among the three limited players on Wednesday, so the Falcons passing attack bears watching throughout the week. The Joe Philbin era in Green Bay could begin with the team severely limited in personnel, with six players missing practice to start the week, including Jimmy Graham (knee, thumb) and Bryan Bulaga (knee, illness). Randall Cobb (hamstring) and Clay Matthews (ankle) were among the five players limited Wednesday.

Saints (-8) at Buccaneers

Michael Thomas was held out of Saints practice to start the week due to an ankle injury, and that's a major worry with the star receiver coming off his worst two games of the season. Terron Armstead (pectoral) and Ryan Ramczyk (shoulder) were limited. For the Bucs, DeSean Jackson (thumb) remains sidelined, and he was joined as a DNP by Jason Pierre-Paul (knee). Gerald McCoy (ankle, shoulder) was limited on Wednesday.

Jets at Bills (-3.5)

The Bills only had two players miss practice due to injury, with Taron Johnson (shoulder) and Jason Croom (groin) sidelined. John Miller (oblique) was limited, as was Derek Anderson, who remains in the concussion protocol.

Patriots (-7.5) at Dolphins

The Patriots had no DNPs to start the week, but Tom Brady (knee) and Rob Gronkowski (ankle, back) were among the four players limited on Wednesday. The Dolphins had just one player miss practice due to injury, but it's an important one. Xavien Howard (knee) was a DNP to start the week, and based on Adam Gase's comments on Wednesday, he seems like a long shot to suit up for this game. Six more Dolphins were limited, including Kenyan Drake (shoulder), Danny Amendola (knee) and DeVante Parker (shoulder).

Rams (-3) at Bears

Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder) practiced in full to begin the week, putting him on track to make his return on Sunday night if he can avoid suffering a setback through the week.

Giants (-3.5) at Redskins

Landon Collins (shoulder) was one of three DNPs, but the talented safety will be sidelined for the remainder of the season due to a torn labrum. Evan Engram (hamstring) was able to manage a limited practice, which is good news to start the week. Sterling Shepard (rib) and B.J. Goodson (neck) were also limited.

Broncos (-5.5) at 49ers

Bengals at Chargers (-14)

Melvin Gordon (knee) remains sidelined to start the week, and if he can't make it back for this game, the Chargers will have to roll with a committee of Justin Jackson and Austin Ekeler at running back. Ekeler is on the injury report with an ankle injury but practiced in full on Wednesday and should be fine by gameday.

Lions (-2.5) at Cardinals

Kerryon Johnson (knee) remained sidelined at Wednesday's practice, and with the Lions out of the playoff hunt, the team has no incentive to rush him back. Matthew Stafford (back) and Kenny Golladay (quad) were among the six players limited to begin the week, so there's a chance the Lions are severely shorthanded on offense this week. The Cardinals have been really banged up over the last few weeks, and they put Christian Kirk, D.J. Humphries and Mike Iupati on injured reserve this week. Only two players on the active roster missed practice on Wednesday to start the week, Budda Baker (knee) and Deone Bucannon (chest), and Markus Golden (knee) was the only limited participant.

Eagles at Cowboys (-3.5)

The Eagles come out of their Monday night win with five players listed as DNP on Wednesday, including Jason Peters (ankle), Tim Jernigan (back), Jordan Hicks (calf) and two corners. Josh Adams (shoulder) was a limited participant to start the week. Sean Lee (hamstring) and David Irving (ankle) remained sidelined to start the week, with Chidobe Awuzie (illness) also a DNP. Cole Beasley (foot) and Tyron Smith (neck) were limited on Wednesday.

Steelers (-10.5) at Raiders

James Conner (ankle) was one of three Steelers to miss practice due to injury. Jaylen Samuels and Stevan Ridley are set to share the workload at running back in this matchup.