Week 14 NFL injury reports, picks, Fantasy: Stafford, Tyrod Taylor questionable

Matthew Stafford suffered a right hand injury in Sunday's loss to the Ravens that has thrown his availability for Week 14 in doubt. While he was able to practice all week in a limited fashion, he's officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Tampa Bay. If he can't go, the offense would be turned over to 2016 sixth-rounder Jake Rudock, who made his regular-season debut last week in an ugly nine-snap stretch.

The Bills have made Tyrod Taylor a gametime decision as he battles a knee injury, and the quarterback was listed as questionable on the team's final injury report Friday. The Colts have a solid rush defense, so it may be up to the quarterback to lead the Bills offense on Sunday, and that's an easier task if Taylor is available. Rookie Nathan Peterman of course threw five interceptions in the first half of his only start this year.

Injuries must be accounted for when making Fantasy and picks pool/gambling decisions, and we've taken care of a lot of the legwork for you by collecting all the final injury reports in one place. Below you'll see the game status of every player on each team's injury report if they're ruled questionable or worse a few minutes after they're in. We'll also give quick thoughts on how those designations affect your decisions for Week 14.

Before we get to the injuries, here are some Week 14 Fantasy resources to give you even more help with setting your lineups:

And if you're undecided about who you should back in picks pools or at the sportsbook, here are our Week 14 picks:

On to the injuries as they develop. Check back throughout Friday (and check back Saturday for the Monday night game):

Lions at Buccaneers

Lions: OT Rick Wagner OUT; QB Matthew Stafford, RB Ameer Abdullah, OT Corey Robinson, OT Emmett Cleary, G T.J. Lang, C Travis Swanson, DE Ezekiel Ansah, DE Cornelius Washington, CB Jamal Agnew, P Sam Martin QUESTIONABLE



OT Rick Wagner OUT; QB Matthew Stafford, RB Ameer Abdullah, OT Corey Robinson, OT Emmett Cleary, G T.J. Lang, C Travis Swanson, DE Ezekiel Ansah, DE Cornelius Washington, CB Jamal Agnew, P Sam Martin QUESTIONABLE Buccaneers: DT Clinton McDonald, CB Vernon Hargreaves, CB Josh Robinson, SS T.J. Ward OUT; DE Ryan Russell QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: Stafford draws a questionable tag after practicing in a limited fashion all week, and while he's expected to be out there Sunday, he's dealing with an injury to his throwing hand, which is obviously a difficult issue to overcome for a quarterback. Lang and Ansah were both upgraded to a limited practice on Friday. The Lions do catch a bit of a break with several members of the Bucs defense ruled out, though none are marquee players. Doug Martin is ready to return from a concussion and is expected to start at running back.

Bears at Bengals

Bears: DT Eddie Goldman, LB Pernell McPhee, S Adrian Amos DOUBTFUL; S DeAndre Houston-Carson QUESTIONABLE



DT Eddie Goldman, LB Pernell McPhee, S Adrian Amos DOUBTFUL; S DeAndre Houston-Carson QUESTIONABLE Bengals: RB Joe Mixon, LB Vontaze Burfict, LB Nick Vigil, CB Dre Kirkpatrick, CB Adam Jones, S Shawn Williams, S Brandon Wilson OUT; DT Geno Atkins, LB Vincent Rey, CB Darqueze Dennard QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Bears will likely be missing one member from each level of their defense, as none of their three doubtful players has practiced at all this week. Amos is in particular a big loss, as he's graded out as the best player in Chicago's secondary. The Bengals are ravaged by injuries after Monday's brutal game against Pittsburgh, with at least two linebackers and four defensive backs sidelined. Atkins didn't practice Thursday or Friday with a toe issue, and his loss would be massive as the team's best defender. Dennard at least has a chance to play after a limited practice Friday.

Colts at Bills

Colts: TBA



Bills: G John Miller OUT; QB Tyrod Taylor, OT Cordy Glenn, OT Seantrel Henderson, DT Kyle Williams, CB Leonard Johnson QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: Taylor's status is obviously the key for the Bills, and he was able to practice in a limited fashion on Thursday and Friday before drawing a questionable tag. The one thing the Colts do well is defend the run, so the Bills may have to rely on the passing game in this spot, and that's a safer bet if Taylor is under center. Kelvin Benjamin should have the all-clear after full practices Thursday and Friday.

Seahawks at Jaguars

Seahawks: TBA



Jaguars: WR Allen Hurns OUT; LB Telvin Smith, CB Jalen Ramsey QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Jags could be down two huge pieces of their defense going up against one of the most dangerous QBs in the game. Ramsey didn't practice on Wednesday and Thursday but managed a limited session on Friday. Smith was downgraded to no practice on Friday, dropping his odds of being available on Sunday.

Raiders at Chiefs

Raiders: TBA



Chiefs: C Mitch Morse, CB Marcus Peters, S Eric Murray OUT; LB Tamba Hali QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: With Peters suspended for this game by the team for his antics last week, the Chiefs secondary loses their only quality player this season in a tough test against the Raiders. The Chiefs will also have to shuffle their line a bit with Morse out, and their depth players on the offensive line have struggled this year.

Vikings at Panthers

Vikings: TE David Morgan, OT Mike Remmers OUT; C Pat Elflein QUESTIONABLE



TE David Morgan, OT Mike Remmers OUT; C Pat Elflein QUESTIONABLE Panthers: LB Shaq Thompson OUT; WR Devin Funchess, WR Kaelin Clay, TE Greg Olsen, C Ryan Kalil, C Tyler Larsen QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Vikings continue to do battle without their best lineman, as Remmers remains sidelined, and Elflein could join him after a week of limited practices. Aside from those two, the Vikings are pretty much healthy for this matchup. Funchess practiced in full early in the week but was downgraded to DNP on Friday, putting his status for Sunday's game in jeopardy. However, he is expected to play. The Panthers figure to get Olsen back after he practiced all week, and Kalil should be back as well.

Packers at Browns

Packers: TBA



Browns: TBA



Analysis to come.

49ers at Texans

49ers: TBA



Texans: TBA



Analysis to come.

Redskins at Chargers

Redskins: WR Maurice Harris, TE Jordan Reed, S Montae Nicholson OUT; OT Trent Williams, OT Morgan Moses, C Chase Roullier, DE Terrell McClain, LB Zach Bown, LB Martrell Spaight QUESTIONABLE



WR Maurice Harris, TE Jordan Reed, S Montae Nicholson OUT; OT Trent Williams, OT Morgan Moses, C Chase Roullier, DE Terrell McClain, LB Zach Bown, LB Martrell Spaight QUESTIONABLE Chargers: TBA



Analysis: Washington got good news Friday when Williams returned to practice in a limited fashion, and Moses has had two limited practices this week after missing Wednesday. Their odds of competing in this game drastically improve if both can play.

Jets at Broncos

Jets: TBA



Broncos: QB Paxton Lynch, G Ron Leary OUT; WR Emmanuel Sanders, DE Adam Gostis, DT Domata Peko QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Broncos lose a key piece of the offensive line for a second straight week, and Connor McGovern had a rough time filling in against the Dolphins. Sanders was able to practice Thursday and Friday and is expected to suit up for this game.

Titans at Cardinals

Titans: TBA



Cardinals: TBA



Analysis to come.

Eagles at Rams

Eagles: TBA



Rams: TBA



Analysis to come.

Cowboys at Giants

Cowboys: TBA



Giants: OT Justin Pugh, LB B.J. Goodson OUT; RB Orleans Darkwa, WR Sterling Shepard, WR Travis Rudolph, OT Chad Wheeler, DE Jason Pierre-Paul, CB Eli Apple QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Giants can finally put the Ben McAdoo behind them, but while Eli Manning returns under center, his supporting cast hasn't gotten any healthier. Darkwa is battling an illness, while both Shepard and Rudolph are dealing with hamstring injuries.

Ravens at Steelers

Ravens: TBA



Steelers: TBA



Analysis to come.

Patriots at Dolphins

Patriots: TBA



Dolphins: TBA



Analysis to come.