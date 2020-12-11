It's likely Week 14 in the NFL will be just as dramatic as Week 13. The Pittsburgh Steelers get a chance to avenge their first loss of the season against a red-hot Buffalo Bills team, the Washington Football Team and New York Giants are still fighting for the NFC East title and Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers return to the field after their bye week to host the Minnesota Vikings. This is another week that will be critical when it comes to playoff positioning, and some teams will be forced to take the field without one or two of their best players. With Sunday just two days away, let's take a look at some final NFL injury reports.

Broncos at Panthers (-3)

Glasgow did not practice all week for the Broncos and has officially been listed as doubtful. Quarterback Drew Lock popped up on the injury report with a back injury, but he was a full participant on both Thursday and Friday and was not given an injury designation, so it appears he's ready to roll this Sunday.

As you see, the Panthers could be without several notable names, but McCaffrey is certainly the player everyone is wondering about. The versatile offensive weapon has been dealing with a shoulder injury for the past few weeks, but a thigh injury popped up earlier this week. All indications point towards him not suiting up on Sunday. It would mark McCaffrey's 10th missed game of the year.

Cardinals (-3) at Giants

The Cardinals have several important players who are listed as questionable for Sunday. Hopkins missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but did return as a limited participant on Friday. Simmons, Drake, Beachum and Gonzalez were all also limited participants in practice to end the week.

Jones figures to make his return to the starting lineup this week, but he is officially listed as questionable after practicing in full on Friday. Martinez is also listed as questionable but did not practice on Friday, and his absence would be huge for a defensive unit that has been playing well. The Giants are in the middle of a tight race in the NFC East, and are looking to build on their four-game win streak.

Chiefs (-7.5) at Dolphins

Mathieu was not given an injury designation in practice until Friday, where he was a limited participant. Kansas City certainly hopes he will be able to play against the rookie Tua Tagovailoa.

Both Roberts and Van Noy returned to practice on Friday for the Dolphins in a limited capacity. They are officially listed as questionable, but the Miami defense certainly wants to be at full strength for a matchup with Patrick Mahomes.

Vikings at Buccaneers (-6.5)

Not many big surprises when it comes to the Vikings injury report, as Kendricks, Rudolph and Mattison did not practice at all this week. Smith could potentially make his return to the field, however, as he was a limited participant on both Thursday and Friday.

The short injury report for the Buccaneers is a welcomed sight. Star wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin were in and out of practice this week, but both were full participants on Friday and do not have injury designations for this Week 14 matchup.

Cowboys (-3.5) at Bengals

Erving did not practice all week and has officially been ruled out, but the real story when it comes to the Cowboys injury report is Elliott. The Cowboys' star running back was limited all week with a calf injury and is officially listed as questionable. He said this week that he intends to play.

Brandon Allen is certainly hoping Higgins will be able to suit up on Sunday. He was a limited participant in practice all week due to a hamstring issue.

Titans (-7.5) at Jaguars

Jackson has yet to make his 2020 debut in what has been one of the most curious situations this season. Borders, who has played in place of Jackson, joins him on the sideline in this week.

Linder is the only Jaguar who has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup, but that could change by this weekend. Keep an eye on Eifert's status, as he has been a favorite target of quarterback Mike Glennon.

Texans (-1.5) at Bears

Bears: CB Buster Skrine (concussion), LB James Vaughters (knee) OUT; LB Khalil Mack (shoulder), TE J.P. Holtz (shoulder/knee) QUESTIONABLE

Skrine and Vaughters have already been ruled out for the Bears, but the focus is on Mack. He returned to practice as a limited participant on Friday, so he may give it a go this week against the Texans.

Jets at Seahawks (-13.5)

Colts (-3) at Raiders

The focus for the Colts is on star left tackle Anthony Castonzo, who has been dealing with a knee injury over the past couple of weeks. While he's listed as questionable, he was a limited participant in practice on Thursday and Friday -- which is a good sign.

Saints (-7) at Eagles

Packers (-7.5) at Lions

Golladay is going to miss yet another game with his hip injury, while Stafford is listed as questionable again with his right thumb injury. He was listed as questionable last week but played and threw for 402 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in the 34-30 win over the Bears. It's likely he will start again here in Week 14, but the fact that he was never a full participant in practice is somewhat worrisome.

Washington at 49ers (-3)

Washington will be without Gibson on Sunday, but that was expected. There is some serious concern on the offensive front, however, as two of Washington's best offensive linemen are both listed as questionable.

For the 49ers, Williams was a limited participant in practice all week, so he hopefully should be able to suit up this weekend. Deebo Samuel was listed on the injury report during the week with a foot injury, but he was a full participant in practice on Friday, and was not given an injury designation.

Falcons (-1.5) at Chargers

The Falcons are hoping to get back into the win column this week against the struggling Chargers, but they will have to do so without their star wideout in Jones. In good news, running back Todd Gurley, tight end Hayden Hurst, defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. and safety Keanu Neal, who were all limited participants in practice sessions for the majority of the week, will play on Sunday.

This is a fairly friendly injury report for the Chargers. Perryman was a limited participant in practice on both Thursday and Friday and is listed as doubtful due to a back injury.

Steelers at Bills (-2)

The Steelers will be lacking on the defensive side of the ball in this important AFC showdown, as both Haden and Spillane have been ruled out. Avery Williamson will take on added importance in the middle of the defense after joining the team mid-season.

The Bills on the other hand appear healthy and ready to go. Quarterback Josh Allen was listed on the injury report with knee and ankle issues, but he was a full participant in practice all week.

Ravens (-2.5) at Browns

