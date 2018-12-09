Week 14 NFL odds, picks, how to watch, stream: Dolphins beat Patriots, Cowboys hold off Eagles, Browns upend Panthers

With just a month left in the regular season, we're down the home stretch. Playoff fates will be decided in the coming weeks, and every game matters from here on out. Only the Rams have locked up a playoff spot -- and only the Raiders and 49ers have been eliminated -- but for everyone else, it's game on.

Some of the biggest questions yet to be answered are not just for the final wild-card spots by teams hovering around .500 but for the top seeds in each conference by the best teams in the league.

Alright, let's get to all the games -- and the playoff implications -- below.

LAST WEEK: 7-8-0

OVERALL RECORD: 119-70-2

Jacksonville at Tennessee (-4.5)

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL Network

It's go time, as they say, and for the Titans that means they'll probably need to win out. At 6-6, they're currently 10th in the AFC, four places behind the Ravens for the final wild-card spot. Beating Jacksonville is the first step to returning to the postseason in back-to-back years for the first time since 2007-08. SportsLine's Stephen Oh gives Tennessee a 12.3 percent chance of making the playoffs but that starts with outlasting the Jags, who broke a seven-game losing streak last week by shutting out the Colts.

Pick: Titans 13, Jaguars 9

Result: Titans 30, Jaguars 9

Indianapolis at Houston (-4.5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

The Colts are coming off a tough loss to the Jaguars, which snapped a five-game winning streak. They appeared set to make a real playoff push the final month of the season but at 6-6 they remain behind the Dolphins in the race for the final wild-card spot. Their schedule isn't easy; after the division-leading Texans, they have the Cowboys, Giants and Titans. Realistically, Indy needs to win three -- and probably four -- to sneak into the postseason. SportsLine currently give them a 15.1 percent chance at the playoffs.

Pick: Texans 20, Colts 14

Carolina (-1) at Cleveland

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

The Panthers are in a tailspin; a month ago they were 6-2 and considered one of the NFC's best teams. Now they're 6-6, just fired several defensive assistants, and are coming off an embarrassing loss to the Bucs. And if Carolina can't get right against the upstart Browns, there's a real chance they won't win another game this season. Cleveland stumbled last week against the Texans but could take advantage of a struggling Panthers defense, not to mention Cam Newton, the former NFL MVP who threw four interceptions last week.

Pick: Browns 24, Panthers 23

New England (-8) at Miami

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

If there's one place the Patriots don't quite look like the Patriots it's South Florida. Since division realignment in 2002, New England has won the NFC East a whopping 14 of 16 times. No other team in the other five divisions has done it more than nine. But when the Pats travel to Miami they're just 8-8 since '02 and and 1-4 in their last five trips. New England has a realistic chance to earn the No. 1 seed in the AFC but that's contingent on them winning out; the Dolphins are the AFC's seventh seed and desperately need to win on Sunday because SportsLine gives them only a 7.5 percent chance to make the playoffs.

Pick: Dolphins 21, Patriots 17

New York Giants (-3.5) at Washington

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

The Giants are red hot, at least by 2018 standards. They've won three of four and it would've been four straight had they not self-destructed against the Eagles in Week 12. Their biggest win of the season came last Sunday when they outlasted the NFC North-leading Bears, and this week they're road favorites against a Redskins outfit that has been ravaged by injuries. Washington still has a 25.6 percent chance of making the playoffs but it feels closer to 2.5 percent with Mark Sanchez now the starting quarterback.

Pick: Giants 27, Redskins 13

New York Jets at Buffalo (-3)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

The Jets gave away the game to the Titans last week and they really look like a team that can't wait for 2018 to be over. The Bills looked like that team at various stages of the season but they also have huge wins over the Vikings, Titans and Jaguars, and previously beat the Jets in New Jersey back in Week 10. Josh Allen is back in the lineup and fresh off a 135-yard rushing effort in Sunday's loss to the Dolphins. Sam Darnold, who has missed the past three games with a foot injury, could return for the first meeting between the 2018 first-round quarterbacks. Given the Jets' trajectory, it might not matter if in-his-prime Joe Namath was under center.

Pick: Bills 13, Jets 7

Baltimore at Kansas City (-7)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

The Ravens were 4-5 when they entered their bye. They're 3-0 since, with Lamar Jackson under center, and the running game has been one of the NFL's best in that time. Jackson still has a lot of work to do as a passer, but coach John Harbaugh won't worry about that as long as Baltimore continues to win. And there's no reason to believe the Ravens won't be able to run all over the Chiefs' defense, one of the league's worst units. The problem, of course, is that Patrick Mahomes is Kansas City's quarterback and that offense is something. The Ravens need to finish 2-2 to make the playoffs -- SportsLine gives them a 69.3 percent chance -- but if they can find a way to beat the Chiefs or Chargers down the stretch they could make a run at the Steelers for the division title.

Pick: Chiefs 31, Ravens 20

New Orleans (-8) at Tampa Bay

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

The Saints are coming off only their second loss of the season, a convincing beatdown at the hands of the Cowboys. Expect no such letdown in Tampa where the Bucs just beat the punchless Panthers. New Orleans is still in the hunt for the No. 1 seed in the NFC, even though they currently trail the Rams by a game, and it's hard to imagine the likes of Drew Brees, Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara and Melvin Ingram will have two disappointing games in a row.

Pick: Saints 30, Buccaneers 23

Atlanta at Green Bay (-6)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

Mike McCarthy was fired this week, shortly after the team lost to the Cardinals. And while some folks were troubled by the timing of the move, if you can't beat this Arizona team in Lambeau Field in December, then it's time to make a change. Now the question becomes: What can the Packers do the rest of the season. At 4-7-1, they're facing long odds to backdoor their way into the playoffs (SportsLine puts it at 2.8 percent -- that sounds high), but you also never want to count out Aaron Rodgers. Win out and they're 8-7-1, which could be good enough for the sixth spot. Of course, that means beating the Falcons, who have looked average-to-terrible for much of the season and are coming off an uninspiring home performance against the Ravens.

Pick: Packers 34, Falcons 24

Denver (-5.5) at San Francisco

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

Remember when we were all talking about Vance Joseph getting fired? Since sitting at 3-6, the Broncos have reeled off three straight -- including wins over the Chargers and Steelers -- and have played .500 football while facing one of the league's toughest schedules. With games at San Francisco, Cleveland, at Oakland and against the Chargers remaining, a lot has to go right. Nine wins could do it although SportsLine gives them only a 15.5 percent chance.

Pick: Broncos 27, 49ers 10

Cincinnati at Los Angeles Chargers (-14)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

Man, remember when the Bengals were good? From 2011-15 they made the playoffs every year and had at least 10 wins four times. They won just six games in '16, seven last season, and currently sit at 5-7 after Sunday's loss to the Broncos. It gets worse: Andy Dalton was lost for the season in Week 12, and we learned this week that A.J. Green's season is over too. The Chargers, meanwhile, are looking to build on Sunday's comeback win over the Steelers and parlay that not only into a playoff appearance but possibly a division title. Philip Rivers is having an MVP-type season and L.A. is precisely the team no one wants to face in January.

Pick: Chargers 40, Bengals 14

Pittsburgh (-10.5) at Oakland

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox

The Steelers have to win this game. Which is why it could be close. They'll be without James Conner, who suffered a leg injury in Sunday's loss to the Chargers, and they're coming off a two-game losing streak that suddenly has them just a half-game up on the Ravens in the division. Pittsburgh has played better on the road than at home this season, which is good news, but this team also has a habit of playing down to its competition. The Raiders remain one of the league's worst teams though they played the Chiefs tough (in Kansas City, no less) last Sunday. Derek Carr had one of his best games of the season (29 of 38, 285 yards, three touchdowns, no turnovers) and if the Steelers don't get after him it could be a long flight back to Pittsburgh.

Pick: Steelers 24, Raiders 21

Detroit (-2.5) at Arizona

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox

A year ago, the Lions won nine games and the Cardinals won eight. Now, with a month left, they've combined for seven wins. Not great. But Arizona is coming off a huge victory over the Packers in Lambeau Field while Detroit was outclassed at home by the Rams. For all the talk about how Jim Caldwell wasn't the answer, he did have back-to-back 9-7 seasons and led this team to the playoffs in 2015; the Lions were also 11-5 under Caldwell in 2014 and went to the playoffs then too. Perhaps Matt Patricia is the answer in Detroit but it's been rough sledding over the first two months of the season. The same could be said for first-year Cardinals coach Steve Wilks, who has seen his team show slight improvements with the dismissal of offensive coordinator Mike McCoy (and the promotion of Byron Leftwich into McCoy's job). Still, the season is effectively over for both teams, who will have plenty to address in the offseason.

Pick: Cardinals 20, Lions 18

Philadelphia at Dallas (-4)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox

This is the biggest game of the year for both teams. Yes, you could say the Cowboys' biggest game came last week, when they beat the Saints, but the outcome of Sunday's get-together could very well decide the division. The good news for Dallas is that it's playing its best football since 2016, when it finished 13-3. The Cowboys are currently on a four-game winning streak, Dak Prescott has returned to his rookie form, Amari Cooper has been a game-changer, and the defense is playing out of its mind. The Eagles have won two in a row after a 4-6 start but the wins were against an imploding Giants team and a Redskins outfit that was forced to play Mark Sanchez. We'll see how good this team really is on Sunday.

Pick: Cowboys 27, Eagles 23

Los Angeles Rams (-3) at Chicago

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Will Mitchell Trubisky be healthy enough to play? That's the big storyline heading into this game; the second-year quarterback missed the previous two games with a shoulder injury. Chase Daniel and the Bears beat the Lions on Thanksgiving but fell to the Giants last week. Daniel isn't the long-term answer, even with this defense, and the sooner Trubisky returns to the field the better for the Bears' chances at a playoff run lasting longer than one game. The Rams have already wrapped up the division and now they're playing for home-field advantage throughout January.

Pick: Rams 24, Bears 10

Minnesota at Seattle (-3)

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

No one wants to face the Seahawks in the playoffs. This team has been one of the biggest surprises of the 2018 season, starting with a defense that is excelling in a post-Legion of Boom era, and continuing with an offensive line that is no longer a liability thanks in large part to O-line coach Mike Solari. Then there's Russell Wilson, who keeps on keepin' on, aided by a running game that can grind opponents into the ground. The Vikings were outclassed in New England last week and need to string a few wins together down the stretch to maintain their hold on the No. 6 seed. In case you're wondering, Seattle has a 90.2 percent chance qualify the postseason while Minnesota is looking at a 63.2 percent chance.

Pick: Seahawks 21, Vikings 17