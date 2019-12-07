Week 14 NFL odds, picks, schedule, how to watch and stream: Expert picks against the spread, survivor, more

It's another big week in the NFL, with playoff positioning on the line all throughout the day. The Ravens and Bills kick things off in one of two huge games in the early window, with the 49ers and Saints battling for what could be the homefield tiebreaker when all is said and done in the NFC.

The late afternoon window brings a rematch of the AFC Championship Game, with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs heading to Foxborough to face a Patriots team coming off a loss. Then the Seahawks will look to maintain their perch in the NFC West on Sunday night when they head to Los Angeles and face a Rams team that got back on track last week.

Enjoy our run through of Week 14, and good luck in your games!

Ravens at Bills

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access Open: Ravens -6.5, O/U 43.5



Ravens -6.5, O/U 43.5 Current: Ravens -6, O/U 43.5

Will Brinson: "The Bills' one weakness is that they give up explosive plays in the run game, and there isn't a more explosive team running the football than the Baltimore Ravens. They have the third-most rushing yards through 12 games of any team in history, behind only the '72 Dolphins, a team you remember, and the '75 Bills, another team you watched play live. ... I think they're going to run the ball effectively, get a lead of 10 or more, Buffalo will have to pass and they'll be in trouble in perilous weather conditions."

Pete Prisco: "I'll tell you why I'm on the other side. ... I know [the Bills] have been pushed around in the run game, but they've been pushed around by teams that run at them. This is one of those teams with the gimmicked-up run game, they use those fakes and you got Lamar Jackson running outside -- I think they're going to limit that and force him to beat them, and I'm not sure he can. Plus, wind isn't going to be a factor for Josh Allen throwing the football, I can tell you that right now."

R.J. White: "I don't think Buffalo's getting enough respect on this line. I do think the line is a little too high; I don't care. I'm going best bet on the Ravens anyway. ... Bills offense is playing well, but Baltimore's defense slowed down Seattle and Houston, another couple of great offenses with better quarterbacks. I don't know how Buffalo is going to get their edge here. I do like taking Buffalo when they play bad coaches. Sean McDermott has beaten a lot of bad coaches; they're not going to have the coaching edge here for once."

Redskins at Packers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Packers -13.5, O/U 42



Packers -13.5, O/U 42 Current: Packers -12.5, O/U 42

"Somehow Washington has won two straight, but there's no way they're going into Lambeau and pulling off this upset. Aaron Rodgers will be too much for them to handle, as will Matt LaFleur's ground game, which can take advantage of a poor rush defense." -- Cody Benjamin on why he thinks the Packers will win 28-17

Broncos at Texans

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access Open: Texans -8, O/U 41.5



Texans -8, O/U 41.5 Current: Texans -9, O/U 42.5

If you're still alive in your survivor pool -- and after last week, great job if you are -- you probably have the Texans still in your group of available teams. They've been favorites of six points or more just once this year, and that came way back in Week 2 when almost every other team was available to people who survived Week 1. I worry that this is a letdown spot for Houston coming off a huge win against the Patriots and with a trip to Tennessee to hopefully put away the AFC South next week. But even if they don't look their best, I can't see them falling to Drew Lock in his first road start. While he had a couple big throws, I wasn't surprised with the rookie signal-caller in his debut last week, with his win more a case of the Chargers falling all over themselves as they typically do. Houston takes care of business here.

49ers at Saints

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Saints -3.5, O/U 45



Saints -3.5, O/U 45 Current: Saints -2.5, O/U 44.5

"Getting to Drew Brees like that isn't going to be so easy, and that's for two reasons: For one, Brees has the second-fastest release time in the NFL this year. His ability to get off passes quickly is a big reason he's only been sacked nine times on the season. Brees also has a collection of pass-catchers -- in guys like Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara and Jared Cook -- who can all create mismatches on the field. And to be honest, the quarterback I'm more worried about in this game is actually Jimmy Garoppolo. Not only does he have to deal with the insane crowd noise at the Superdome -- I'm pretty sure I nearly went deaf there covering the NFC title game last year -- but he's going to be chased around by a Saints defense that ranks fifth in the NFL with 40 sacks. Garoppolo is going to get so beat up after this game that he's going to feel like he just did a three-night bender on Bourbon Street. And let's be honest, that's the feeling most people have when they leave New Orleans." -- John Breech on why he has the Saints winning a close game

Bengals at Browns

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access Open: Browns -8.5, O/U 42.5



Browns -8.5, O/U 42.5 Current: Browns -7, O/U 41.5

"Am I crazy for thinking the Bengals can go on a two-game winning streak? With Andy Dalton back under center, the Cincinnati offense was able to put up 22 points against the Jets and now face a Browns defense that just allowed a third stringer to beat them last week. As long as Dalton and the Bengals offense can hang onto the ball, I think they'll be able to put up points against the Browns defense. Offensively, Cleveland has been better as of late, but there's a gut feeling that a dud performance and questionable play-calling by head coach Freddie Kitchens is on the horizon. I'm absolutely taking the points in this matchup." -- Tyler Sullivan on why he has the Bengals covering

Panthers at Falcons

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Falcons -2, O/U 48.5



Falcons -2, O/U 48.5 Current: Falcons -3.5, O/U 47

"The Panthers are completely imploding right now. They have lost four straight games, including last week's matchup against the Redskins, which was enough for Ron Rivera to be handed his walking papers. This whole week in Carolina has been a weird funeral for Rivera. All the players released statements, there were press conferences with everyone crying and it was just a weird vibe. I know that Rivera was a great guy, a great coach and did a lot for the franchise, but the Panthers have a game on Sunday -- a road game against an opponent that blew them out by 26 points just three weeks ago. ... Matt Ryan threw for 311 yards and a touchdown and the dynamic duo of Calvin Ridley and Julio Jones dominated Carolina's secondary, as they combined for 14 catches, 234 yards and one touchdown. The Falcons battled to keep it close with the Saints on Thanksgiving, and lost by only eight points. It's been established that they are playing for pride at this point, and they would love to sweep the Panthers. Carolina could come out and have this incredible, emotional game for their former head coach, but I'm going to bet that doesn't happen." -- Jordan Dajani on why the Falcons easily cover

Lions at Vikings

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access Open: Vikings -13, O/U 42.5



Vikings -13, O/U 42.5 Current: Vikings -13, O/U 43

"I'll lay as many points as I have to in this matchup. Mike Zimmer's squad is an excellent ATS team at home, 31-15-1 since he took the reins. While they can fall asleep as big favorites, I think they'll have success stopping undrafted rookie QB David Blough, who caught the Bears by surprise in the first quarter of his debut but struggled after that. Kirk Cousins and Co. rolled up 503 yards of offense and 42 points in their first game against the Lions, and that defense is still banged up. They can get to the 30s here, and that'll be enough to get us a cover." -- R.J. White on why the Vikings are one of his SuperContest picks

Dolphins at Jets



Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access Open: Jets -6, O/U 44



Jets -6, O/U 44 Current: Jets -5.5, O/U 45.5

"These two have showed some life the past month, although the Jets are coming off a horrible loss to the Bengals last week. The Dolphins impressed in beating the Eagles last week. The Dolphins are playing hard, but with the Jets back home I think they get back on track. Sam Darnold rebounds from a bad game last week." --Pete Prisco on why the Jets will cover against the Dolphins



Colts at Buccaneers



Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access Open: Buccaneers -3, O/U 49



Buccaneers -3, O/U 49 Current: Buccaneers -3, O/U 47

"Marlon Mack and Parris Campbell should be back for Indy, but T.Y. Hilton is likely out, Adam Vinatieri probably won't kick (is that a bad thing?) and Malik Hooker isn't expected to play. Kenny Moore should miss also. Rock Ya-Sin just showed up on the injury report late this week too. If the Colts are without three of their top five defensive backs they are going to struggle mightily against one of the most explosive pass offenses in football. Jameis Winston is playing well right now -- ignore last week's stat line, he was good -- and knows if he keeps putting up numbers and winning games, he'll get a big contract extension from the Bucs this offseason, with everyone getting the nod to return in 2020. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin could be set to go off against a weakened secondary. The Derrick Henry Corollary is in play here too. Teams who give up 100 rushing yards to Henry are now 1-6 straight up the following week. The theory here is Henry steals a defense's soul with his physical running style and it creates a one-week hangover." -- Will Brinson on why the Bucs are one of his best bets

Chargers at Jaguars



Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)



Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Chargers -2.5, O/U 43



Chargers -2.5, O/U 43 Current: Chargers -3, O/U 43

Here's what we know about the Chargers: They almost exclusively play in close games. Ten of their 12 games have been decided by one score. On the road, five of their six games have been decided by three points or fewer. Overall, the Chargers are also 2-8 in one-score games. ... The Jaguars, meanwhile, should be better after they made the switch back to Gardner Minshew. In 10 quarters with Nick Foles, the Jaguars weren't competitive, getting outscored by 67 points. But with Minshew, the Jaguars have been competitive. Minshew has a 4-4 record as the starter and only one of those losses came by multiple scores. In short, I think this will be a close game. I trust the Jaguars to, at the very least, only lose by a field goal. And I trust the Chargers to find a way to lose the game. It's just what this team is." -- Sean Wagner-McGough on why the Jaguars are one of his best bets

Chiefs at Patriots



Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)



Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access Open: Patriots -3, O/U 49



Patriots -3, O/U 49 Current: Patriots -3, O/U 49

"There is nothing I love more than taking the Patriots the week after a loss. The Patriots have always been spread-covering juggernauts in the Belichick-Brady Era, but they're better when they're angry. Since the 2005 season, the Patriots have gone 37-16 against the spread the week after a loss. While Kansas City is far more advanced offensively than this New England team in 2019, it still cannot stop the run defensively. Bill Belichick knows this, and you can count on a heavy dose of Sony Michel in this contest to move the ball down the field while keeping Kansas City's offense off it. Take advantage of this spread before it creeps to 3.5 or possibly 4." -- Tom Fornelli on why the Patriots are one of his best bets



Steelers at Cardinals



Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)



Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access Open: Steelers -1.5, O/U 43.5



Steelers -1.5, O/U 43.5 Current: Steelers -2, O/U 43.5

"I suspect this ends up looking like a Steelers home game by the end as we know how well their fans travel. Arizona looks completely lost on defense, and even with the limitations of the Steelers passing game and with all their injuries, they at least know who they are. Duck Hodges will make two or three big plays, the Steelers will protect the football and Kyler Murray will have a nightmare with that Pittsburgh pass rush. The Cardinals look like a college team that's hit the wall; we'll see if their college coach can keep them together." -- Jason La Canfora on why the Steelers are one of his best bets

Titans at Raiders

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)



Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access Open: Titans -3, O/U 46.5



Titans -3, O/U 46.5 Current: Titans -2.5, O/U 47.5

"The Raiders have been outscored 74-12 the past two weeks. Their defense stinks. Derrick Henry ran for 149 yards last week against a much better defense. Derek Carr isn't playing well either. Back the Titans." -- Hammerin' Hank Goldberg on why the Titans are one of his best bets.

Seahawks at Rams



Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)



Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC), stream on fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Seahawks -2.5, O/U 46.5



Seahawks -2.5, O/U 46.5 Current: Pick 'em, O/U 47

I have been extremely profitable picking Rams games over the years, as I'm 30-13 the last 43 times I have a strong against the spread play in a Rams game. And I have one this week for their Sunday night matchup with Russell Wilson and the Seahawks.

Giants at Eagles

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)



Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN) Open: Eagles -8.5, O/U 47



Eagles -8.5, O/U 47 Current: Eagles -9.5, O/U 45.5

SportsLine senior analyst Larry Hartstein has been on fire with his against the spread picks this season, going 45-28 on the year. He's locked in a play in the Monday night matchup this week.



Thanks for checking us out, and good luck with your picks!