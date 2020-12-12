It's back to normal for the NFL, at least for a week. After getting to experience Tuesday and Wednesday football over the past few weeks, we're back to center with a Sunday/Monday slate after the Rams made quick work of the Patriots on Thursday. Highlights from the early slate include playoff-hopeful Miami taking its shot at the defending champions when Kansas City comes to town, plus Tom Brady and the Buccaneers getting back in action after a bye with a matchup against a Vikings team positioned to make the playoffs. Later, the Colts and Raiders will square off in a game with big AFC playoff implications before the finally-defeated Steelers head to Buffalo to face a surging Bills squad.

Vikings at Buccaneers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Latest Odds: Buccaneers -7 Bet Now

"The Bucs are clearly a great teaser team with Tom Brady coming off a late-season bye and the Vikings needing overtime to put away the Jaguars. Tampa Bay's defense should stonewall Dalvin Cook, and Brady and Co. should have no issue carving up a struggling Minnesota defense. I really wanted to slot the next team in our rankings here at No. 2 and go full lookahead line value in our Teaser of the Week, but how can you get away from a well-rested Bucs team that only has to win outright at home against a team they're clearly better than overall?" -- R.J. White on why the Bucs are part of his Teaser of the Week



I gave out a Bucs-Packers teasers on the Pick Six Podcast, which you can find further down the page, but there's another team sitting at No. 1 in my weekly teaser rankings (I took them straight on the podcast).



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Vikings at Bucs (-6.5) Buccaneers Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings Buccaneers Buccaneers

Titans at Jaguars

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Latest Odds: Titans -7.5 Bet Now

"The Titans came back strong in the second half last week and I think it will carry over here against a poor Jacksonville defense. Facing the Jaguars, the Titans only have to focus on stopping James Robinson. Ryan Tannehill will light up this defense in a double-digit win." -- Hammerin' Hank Goldberg on why the Titans are part of his best bet parlay this week

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Titans (-7.5) at Jaguars Titans Titans Jaguars Titans Jaguars Titans Jaguars Jaguars

Cowboys at Bengals

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Latest Odds: Cowboys -3 Bet Now

Will Brinson: "Speaking of revenge games, the Andy Dalton revenge week is here! ... He is going to go off in this game, I think."

Pete Prisco: "He is going to go off, and the Bengals are going to score points because anybody can score points against that Cowboys defense. Boy did they quit the other night against the Ravens. Just quit. They weren't even trying to tackle people. They're terrible on defense, the Bengals aren't good on defense. Andy Dalton actually looked pretty good the other night -- I think he's going to chuck it around, play loose, play free. This game is going Over. That's one of my best bets is Over the total."

R.J. White: "No best bets for me. I would lean to Cincinnati. Dallas is 2-10 against the spread this year, including 0-6 as favorites. Why are you making them more than three-point favorites against anyone, especially with that terrible defense. Cincy is terrible at quarterback but Dallas has given up 2,014 rushing yards in 12 games -- that's not an overexaggeration. Cincy's run game isn't good but the Dallas run defense is so bad it's not going to matter --"

Prisco: "Why is this total so low, by the way? That's my only concern."

White: "I think it's the Cincy offense with those quarterbacks. I think they don't trust Cincy to score points, even against this terrible defense. But I don't think you need a quarterback in this game.

Prisco: "No--"

White: "Run 30 times and you're gonna score 30 points."

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Cowboys (-3.5) at Bengals Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Bengals Cowboys

Chiefs at Dolphins

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Latest Odds: Chiefs -7 Bet Now

"Despite the 11-1 record on the season, the Chiefs have been in a bit of a slump against the spread, going 0-4 over the past month. Over that stretch, they've been favored by a total of 34.5 points and have only won by a total of 15. Miami, meanwhile, has been the exact opposing and dominating with a 9-3 ATS record in 2020, including covering seven of their last eight. Even with those marks in mind, I'm fading Miami's hot streak expecting the Chiefs to have a solid bounce-back in South Beach and win beyond the touchdown cushion the Dolphins will be getting. On top of simply being the more talented club, something tells me Kansas City will be extra energized following Pittsburgh's upset loss at the hands of the Washington Football Team last week, which opened the door for the No. 1 seed in the conference. That should put even greater emphasis on this game for the Chiefs now and in games going forward. It's also noteworthy that under Andy Reid K.C. is 9-1 SU against rookie quarterbacks." -- Tyler Sullivan on why the Chiefs are one of his locks

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Chiefs (-7) at Dolphins Dolphins Chiefs Dolphins Chiefs Dolphins Chiefs Dolphins Dolphins

Broncos at Panthers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Latest Odds: Panthers -3 Bet Now

"You can't trust Drew Lock to not turn the ball over. Carolina's defense has a takeaway in every game since Week 2 and the Panthers are coming off a bye. Christian McCaffrey or not, I think Matt Rhule's Panthers win this battle of 4-8 clubs." -- Jonathan Jones on why he has Carolina winning on Sunday

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Broncos at Panthers (-4) Panthers Broncos Broncos Panthers Broncos Broncos Panthers Panthers

Cardinals at Giants

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Latest Odds: Cardinals -2.5 Bet Now

"I think the Cardinals' biggest issue right now is that it seems like Kyler Murray is afraid to run, which has made their offense one-dimensional. Murray injured his shoulder in Week 10 and since then, he's averaged 20.3 rushing yards per game. That's a huge difference when you consider that he averaged 67.1 between Weeks 1 thru 9. Murray the dual-threat quarterback is nearly impossible to beat, but Murray the one-dimensional quarterback is very beatable. I have no idea who's going to be starting at quarterback for the Giants, and I thought about making two picks for this game -- one for if Daniel Jones plays and one if he doesn't -- but then I decided that I don't care who starts. The Giants defense did such a good job of bottling up Russell Wilson that I'm 99% sure that they're going to be able to do the same thing to Kyler Murray." -- John Breech on why he's taking the Giants to win outright

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Cardinals (-2.5) at Giants Giants Giants Giants Cardinals Giants Giants Giants Giants

Texans at Bears

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Latest Odds: Texans -2 Bet Now

"The Bears have lost six straight and seem to be regressing. This will come down to whether the Bears can slow Deshaun Watson and his passing game. I think they can. The Bears will have success on the ground against the Texans defense to find a way to win it and stay alive in the playoff hunt -- barely." -- Pete Prisco on why he's taking the Bears to win

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Texans (-1) at Bears Bears Texans Bears Texans Texans Texans Bears Texans

Jets at Seahawks

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Latest Odds: Seahawks -14.5 Bet Now

"When the Seahawks and Giants played last week, it felt like they could do whatever they wanted because the Giants defense isn't good and Colt McCoy, blah blah blah. But it was a bad narrative and doesn't apply to another New York team. The Jets are awful against, well, everything. And now the Seahawks are mad and need to show they are not a team to be reckoned with. Russell Wilson is about to cook with D.K. Metcalf in a big way this weekend. If Seattle comes out conservative here on offense, sell every Super Bowl future you might consider buying." -- Will Brinson why he has the Seahawks winning 34-10

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Jets at Seahawks (-13.5) Seahawks Jets Seahawks Seahawks Jets Jets Seahawks Seahawks

Colts at Raiders

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Latest Odds: Colts -3 Bet Now

"Even if Jonathan Taylor takes over as the lead back, Hines will have a role on passing downs. He's hit the Over on this receiving yards total in three of his last four games and the lone time he didn't he finished with 22 yards on the nose." -- Tyler Sullivan on why Over 22.5 receiving yards for Nyheim Hines is one of his best bets in this game

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Colts (-2.5) at Raiders Colts Colts Colts Colts Raiders Colts Colts Colts

Saints at Eagles

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Latest Odds: Saints -7.5 Bet Now

"So the Eagles are going from Carson Wentz to Jalen Hurts, and while Wentz has been awful and deserves to be benched, it's not like he's been the Eagles' only problem. This is just a bad Philadelphia team we're dealing with, and one with a lot of injuries. Jalen Hurts isn't going to come in and fix anything on his own. We're talking about a rookie who made a few nice plays against Green Bay, but he still finished with only five completions in 12 pass attempts while playing in mostly garbage-time conditions. Now he's being asked to make his first career start against one of the NFL's best defenses (the Saints rank second in defensive DVOA). Also, did you know that over the last two seasons, the Saints are 8-0 both straight up and against the spread without Drew Brees? You do now! Also, NFC East teams are only 12-18 ATS outside the division this season." -- Tom Fornelli on why the Saints are one of his best bets

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Saints (-7) at Eagles Saints Saints Saints Saints Saints Saints Saints Saints

Falcons at Chargers

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Latest Odds: Falcons -1 Bet Now

"The lookahead line for this game was Chargers -1, but getting blasted by a not-great Patriots team swung it significantly toward the Falcons, who didn't play well themselves last week. The best way to beat the Chargers defense is to run the ball, but Atlanta ranks 31st in yards per carry, while the passing game won't have the benefit of Julio Jones out wide. The Chargers are getting healthier on both sides of the ball and have one of the better QBs Atlanta will have faced during its run of improved play since firing Dan Quinn. I expect L.A. to play hard for Anthony Lynn and beat a 4-8 Falcons team that shouldn't be favored on the road." -- R.J. White on why the Chargers are one of his best bets in Week 14

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Falcons (-2.5) at Chargers Falcons Falcons Chargers Chargers Falcons Chargers Falcons Falcons

Washington vs. 49ers in Arizona



Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Latest Odds: 49ers -3 Bet Now

"Yes, San Francisco got torn up by the Bills last week in Arizona. It wasn't pretty at all. And yes, Washington just won their Super Bowl, handing the Steelers their first loss of the season. But Alex Smith can't run around all over the place and chuck it the way Josh Allen does, and the Washington Football Team doesn't have much in terms of persistent downfield thrust. Their run game looks compromised, too; Washington is not a team that is going to score a lot of points. The 49ers defense will bounce back and, well, Kyle Shanahan can say he has no ill will towards Washington or the owner or anybody there, but I just don't buy it. I don't see Kyle calling off the dogs if he does get a lead and I think he will try to run the ball down Washington's throat and not ask his quarterback to do too much. As long as they avoid catastrophic mistakes, they will win this football game by a touchdown or more." -- Jason La Canfora on why the 49ers are one of his best bets

Packers at Lions

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Latest Odds: Packers -8.5 Bet Now

"After falling to the Indianapolis Colts a couple of weeks ago, the Packers have strung together two straight double-digit victories. I would like this line more if it was at Packers 6.5, but I think I'm still going to take Green Bay to cover. The Packers defeated the Lions by 21 points in Week 2 when they were just seven-point favorites, as Aaron Jones went off for 236 total yards and three touchdowns. Aaron Rodgers is 10-5 against the spread against Matthew Stafford, and he is making a case for MVP this season. If you're looking for a key stat to convince you to take the Packers this week, here it is: Green Bay is 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 straight up vs. teams who are below .500, and they have won those games by an average of 14.4 points. Congratulations to the Lions for taking down a divisional rival in the Chicago Bears last week in their first game without Matt Patricia, but I don't think they are going to give the Packers that close of a game." -- Jordan Dajani on why the Packers are one of his best bets in Week 14

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Packers (-7.5) at Lions Packers Packers Lions Packers Packers Lions Packers Packers

Steelers at Bills

Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Latest Odds: Bills -2 Bet Now

Hammerin' Hank Goldberg owns a sparkling 13-6 record in his last 19 against the spread picks involving Buffalo.

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Steelers at Bills (-2.5) Bills Bills Bills Bills Steelers Bills Bills Bills

Ravens at Browns



Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Latest Odds: Ravens -2.5 Bet Now

SportsLine's Mike Tierney has been locked into his Ravens picks, posting a stunning 17-7 record in his last 24 ATS picks involving Baltimore.

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Ravens (-1) at Browns Ravens Browns Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens

Thanks for checking us out, and good luck with your picks!