Week 14 NFL picks and best bets from a legendary expert: This three-way parlay would pay 6-1

The Patriots, Saints and Texans can clinch their divisions Sunday. New England is a 7.5-point favorite at the division-rival Dolphins after pounding Miami 38-7 earlier this season. New Orleans is favored by 9.5 at Tampa Bay, who beat the Saints by eight in the season-opener. And the Texans, who have won nine straight, are 4.5-point favorites over Andrew Luck and the Colts. With so much at stake for some teams and so little on the line for others, motivation will be key to handicapping the NFL Week 14 schedule.

That's where Hammerin' Hank Goldberg comes in. The legendary NFL handicapper developed inside sources over decades covering the league. He keeps in touch with them daily, giving his followers an edge when making NFL picks. Now, he's sharing his weekly NFL best bets at SportsLine.

Last week, Hammer was all over the Bills (+5) at Miami. The result: Buffalo dominated the stat sheet in a narrow loss, giving Hammer yet another cover. In Week 10, Hammer nailed all three of his best bets, and anyone who parlayed them was rewarded with a 6-1 payout.

For NFL Week 14, Hammer has three best bets, and parlaying them would pay out at 6-1. He's only sharing them over at SportsLine. One key part we can tell you: Hammer is riding NFC East-leading Dallas (-3) over the visiting Eagles, saying he was unimpressed with Philly's Monday Night Football win over the Mark Sanchez-led Redskins.

The Cowboys have won and covered four straight games, starting with a 27-20 victory in Philly in which running back Ezekiel Elliott exploded for 187 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns. Dallas is 7-5 against the spread this season overall, compared to just 4-8 for Philadelphia. The Cowboys also have a point differential of plus-two, versus almost minus-one for the Eagles.

"This is my top play of Week 14," Goldberg told SportsLine. "Dallas' defense is far better than the one Philly just saw versus Washington, when the Eagles struggled in the red zone again. Amari Cooper has made a difference, Zeke is playing well, and Philly is still missing its cornerbacks."

Hammer also is fading a star-studded team that frequently face-plants. The line on that game is wrong, Goldberg says, so it's a must-play for any NFL parlay. You need to see it before locking in any picks this week.



So what are the three best bets Hammer is confident will return a huge 6-1 payout in Week 14? Visit SportsLine now to see which star-studded team falls flat on its face, and see which spread is way off, all from the legendary handicapper who keeps crushing sportsbooks with his NFL picks.