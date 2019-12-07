Week 14 NFL picks, best bets from a legendary expert: This three-way football parlay pays out 6-1

The Week 14 NFL schedule features a slew of high-profile matchups. All are expected to be nail-biters, based on the current NFL spreads, and all are attracting plenty of attention from casual and professional bettors alike. San Francisco (+2.5) visits New Orleans in a matchup of 10-2 teams, Kansas City (+3) travels to New England for an AFC Championship Game rematch, and the defending NFC champion-Rams host 10-2 Seattle in a pick'em game. Before you make any Week 14 NFL picks and predictions, make sure to see the NFL best bets from legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg.

Hammer is 5-1 on his best bets the past two weeks, following up a Week 12 sweep with a 2-1 performance last week in which he cashed easily with the Rams and Buccaneers. Hammer swept his best bets three times already this year, part of a strong 32-21 run dating to last season.

This is the same handicapper who enjoyed 15 winning seasons in his 17-year ESPN run. In 2017, Hammer competed against 10 top handicappers in the Las Vegas Review-Journal's NFL Challenge and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 on against-the-spread picks. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Hammer has locked in his top three Week 14 NFL picks. We can tell you he's backing the Titans in their critical game at Oakland. Tennessee is favored by 2.5 according to the latest NFL odds.

The Raiders have lost two straight by a combined 74-12, and their defense continues to get shredded. On the other sideline, since replacing Marcus Mariota at quarterback, Ryan Tannehill has led Tennessee to a 5-1 record, both straight-up and against the spread. In that span, the Titans are averaging 29.7 points and 369 yards. Tennessee's defense has excelled all season, ranking seventh with 19.5 points allowed per game.

