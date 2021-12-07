Only two of the six teams that currently hold Wild Card spots are favored in the Week 14 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. One game on the week 14 NFL schedule features a cross-conference matchup between two of the teams, when San Francisco (6-6) visits Cincinnati (7-5). Cincinnati still has time to catch Baltimore at the top of the AFC North, but San Francisco's best shot at the postseason depends on holding on to their Wild Card spot. The Bengals are favored by a single point, but which side should you back with your NFL bets and NFL parlays?

Atlanta and Carolina are both 5-7 and in pursuit of a Wild Card spot as well, and they play each other this week. Elsewhere, another current AFC Wild Card team, the Los Angeles Chargers, are 10-point favorites at home against the New York Giants. Before making any Week 14 NFL picks or predictions, you need to check out the NFL best bets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,200 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception six-plus years ago. The model enters Week 14 of the 2021 season on an incredible 132-94 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past five years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span.

Now, the model has locked in five confident NFL best bets for Week 14.

After simulating every NFL game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Bears to cover as 12.5-point underdogs against Green Bay. The Packers are coming off of a bye week, while Andy Dalton threw four interceptions in a loss to Arizona last Sunday. Rookie quarterback Justin Fields (ribs) has missed the last two games, but was a limited participant in practice last week before being officially ruled out for Sunday. Even though the Bears lost, running back David Montgomery had a monster day with 141 total yards and a touchdown.

Fields wasn't stellar in the first meeting between the two teams earlier this season, but he was improving before getting banged up against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11. Still, the Bears were able to run the ball effectively with Khalil Herbert the last time they faced the Packers and kept the game to within ten points. The model thinks they can do it again in Sunday's NFC North battle.

The model also jumped on four other matchups where it says the line is way off, including a cross-conference matchup between two of the league's top teams.

What are the model's top Week 14 NFL picks?