Green Bay has suddenly emerged as one of the hottest teams in the league, winning three straight games to get back to .500. The Packers upset Kansas City in a 27-19 final last week after beating the Lions on Thanksgiving. They will be favored for the first time in a month when they face the New York Giants on Monday Night Football during the Week 14 NFL schedule. Green Bay is a 6.5-point road favorite in the latest Week 14 NFL odds from the SportsLine consensus.

That game is part of a two-game slate on Monday night to wrap up an exciting Week 14 schedule. The other game features Miami vs. Tennessee, with the Dolphins favored by 13.5 in the latest NFL betting lines, so there are many ways to build Week 14 NFL parlay picks. Before you make any Week 14 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 176-128 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 30-20 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season and is 31-12 straight-up the last two weeks.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has locked in five confident NFL best bets for Week 14. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a massive payout of around 25-1. You can only see the model's Week 14 NFL picks at SportsLine.

Top Week 14 NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the New Orleans Saints (-5) to cover at home against the Carolina Panthers. Carolina enters Week 14 with just one victory. The Panthers have lost seven consecutive road games and have only covered the spread three times in their last 10 games.

New Orleans is coming off a trio of single-digit losses, but motivation is not going to be an issue for the Saints. They are just one game back of Atlanta for first place in the NFC South and have won 10 of their last 14 games against Carolina. SportsLine's model expects New Orleans to rush for more than 100 yards on Sunday, which has the Saints covering the spread in almost 60% of simulations. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Week 14 NFL parlays

The model also jumped on four other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including two favorites that cover with ease. You can only see the model's NFL Week 14 best bets and parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top Week 14 NFL picks? And which other NFL matchups should you target for a strong 25-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Week 14 NFL best bets from a model on a 176-128 run on top-rated picks, and find out.