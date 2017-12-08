Week 14 NFL picks: Rams shut down Eagles and more of Pete Prisco's Best Bets

Here's the reality: I am not doing very well in the Westgate SuperContest as part of Team OddsShark.

The good news is I am tied with Nick Kostos and two ahead of Will Brinson, two of my partners on the Pick Six Podcast. That means December, like it is for all NFL teams, is big in deciding our inner-office champion.

Believe me, I don't want to listen to either one of those two for a year if they beat me in the contest. It would be like listening to two cockatoos on caffeine. No thanks.

So it's time to pick it up. I went 3-2 with my Best Bets last week, but I really like my picks this week. I feel a 5-0 week coming on and a chance to gain separation from those two heading into the Westgate's three-week mini-contest.

My problem this season has been consistency. I've had good weeks, but too many really bad ones.

Coming off the 3-2, I need four weeks of 4-1 or better.

Lock it up. It's happening.

These are the picks for Week 14:

The Vikings are playing a third consecutive road game, which is a brutal stretch at this time of the year. The Panthers looked bad last week at New Orleans, but back home I expect them to play well. This should be a game won by the defense, and I think Panthers defense will come up big. Carolina wins it outright.

The 49ers are playing consecutive road games and they squeaked out a tough game last week against the Bears. The Texans are back home for the first time after two on the road. Tom Savage did some good things last week, and I think that will carry over. Jimmy Garoppolo moves to 1-1 as the 49ers starter.

Two weeks ago the Cardinals upset the Jaguars on their home field. They will do the same to another AFC South team in this one. The Titans have been winning games, but they aren't playing well. The Cardinals were blown out last week, but they will bounce back here. Take the points.

The Eagles stayed on West Coast after losing to Seattle last Sunday night to help with the jet lag. Even so, it's tough to play on the road after playing Seattle in a physical game. The Rams could use this game as a major proving ground for them. Jared Goff gets the better of his duel with Carson Wentz.

Ravens +5 at Steelers

The Ravens showed some offense last week against the Lions, and the Steelers haven't been great on defense in recent weeks. The loss of Ryan Shazier will be felt as well. The Steelers will win the game, but this will be a tight AFC North game, with Baltimore hanging around. Give me the five points.