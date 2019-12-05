Week 14 NFL Picks: Ravens keep rolling, Patriots rebound vs. Chiefs and more of Tom Fornelli's best bets
Three picks and a cloud of trust for Week 14
Well, the win streak came to an end last week. After consecutive 3-0 weeks, I only went 2-1. That leaves me at a meager 8-1 the previous three weeks. All I can do at this point is keep my chin up and try my darnedest to dig out of this hole.
OK, enough with the sarcasm, but is this what it feels like to be a Patriots fan? Because while I'm kidding, I'm not entirely joking. I was somewhat upset to lose a game last week and ruin my run of perfection. At this point, I feel as though it's my birthright never to be wrong. So I ask again, is this what it feels like to be a Patriots fan?
Do I have to start wearing cut-off hoodies and follow the TB12 diet? I can dig the hoodies part, but that TB12 diet is going to be a problem. While I ponder all of this quietly, feel free to continue reading for this week's picks. I plan on going 3-0 again, as is my right.
1. Ravens -5.5 at Bills
I'm somewhat surprised this line is as large as it is. I was hoping that after seeing the Bills beat up on the Cowboys on Thanksgiving, we might see an overcorrection, but there isn't. I still like the Ravens, however. Buffalo has been bad against the run all season long. I have no idea why Dallas abandoned it last week when it had been working well, but I know the Ravens won't. The combination of Lamar Jackson and Mark Ingram will prove to be too much for this Buffalo defense, and while Josh Allen has been far better than I ever imagined he could be, I don't see him being able to keep pace. Baltimore will win by a touchdown.
Prediction: Ravens 27, Bills 20
2. Patriots -3 vs. Chiefs
There is nothing I love more than taking the Patriots the week after a loss. The Patriots have always been spread-covering juggernauts in the Belichick-Brady Era, but they're better when they're angry. Since the 2005 season, the Patriots have gone 37-16 against the spread the week after a loss. While Kansas City is far more advanced offensively than this New England team in 2019, it still cannot stop the run defensively. Bill Belichick knows this, and you can count on a heavy dose of Sony Michel in this contest to move the ball down the field while keeping Kansas City's offense off it. Take advantage of this spread before it creeps to 3.5 or possibly 4.
Prediction: Patriots 28, Chiefs 24
Who should you back against the spread, on the money line and the total in every Week 14 NFL game? And which Super Bowl contender gets stunned? Visit SportsLine to see their Week 14 NFL cheat sheet, all from the model that is up over $7,000 on its top-rated picks.
3. Raiders +3 vs. Titans
The Raiders have been dreadful in the last few weeks. They've lost on the road to Jets and Chiefs by a combined score of 74-9. That means there's no better time to buy low on them than right now. The Raiders were never as good as their record suggested when they were 6-4, but they aren't as bad as they looked the last two weeks, either. Meanwhile, Tennessee is hot and comes into this game having won three straight and five of six. But four of those five wins came at home, and last week they beat a Colts team without its best receiver and starting running back. I know Ryan Tannehill has rejuvenated the Titans offense, and Derrick Henry has been a monster, but I'm not ready to trust Tennessee as a road favorite. This line is an overreaction we can all take advantage of.
Prediction: Raiders 24, Titans 23
|Record
|Units
Last Week
2-1
+0.9
Season
24-15
+7.5
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Ohio to play key role in race for No. 1
The Browns and Bengals face each other twice during the season's final month
-
Super Bowl LIV odds heading into Week 14
Here's where all the elite teams stand in the latest Super Bowl odds
-
JPP wants playoffs, but ready to spoil
If the Bucs can't get into the playoffs, they're hell-bent on making sure someone else won't...
-
Week 14 QB power rankings: Allen rises
Ranking every starting quarterback 1-32 before Week 14 of the 2019 NFL season -- power rankings...
-
Bears vs. Cowboys odds, top expert picks
RJ White has his finger on the pulse of Mitchell Trubisky and the Bears.
-
NFL Week 14 picks: Falcons down Panthers
CBS NFL writer Jordan Dajani gives his picks for Week 14 of the 2019 NFL season
-
Seahawks vs. Vikings live updates
Both teams are vying for first place in their respective divisions
-
Texans hang on to beat Patriots
Bill O'Brien finally beats his old boss as the Texans knock out the Patriots in Houston
-
Broncos vs. Chargers live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Broncos vs. Chargers football game