Week 14 NFL Picks: Ravens keep rolling, Patriots rebound vs. Chiefs and more of Tom Fornelli's best bets

Well, the win streak came to an end last week. After consecutive 3-0 weeks, I only went 2-1. That leaves me at a meager 8-1 the previous three weeks. All I can do at this point is keep my chin up and try my darnedest to dig out of this hole.

OK, enough with the sarcasm, but is this what it feels like to be a Patriots fan? Because while I'm kidding, I'm not entirely joking. I was somewhat upset to lose a game last week and ruin my run of perfection. At this point, I feel as though it's my birthright never to be wrong. So I ask again, is this what it feels like to be a Patriots fan?

Do I have to start wearing cut-off hoodies and follow the TB12 diet? I can dig the hoodies part, but that TB12 diet is going to be a problem. While I ponder all of this quietly, feel free to continue reading for this week's picks. I plan on going 3-0 again, as is my right.

1. Ravens -5.5 at Bills

I'm somewhat surprised this line is as large as it is. I was hoping that after seeing the Bills beat up on the Cowboys on Thanksgiving, we might see an overcorrection, but there isn't. I still like the Ravens, however. Buffalo has been bad against the run all season long. I have no idea why Dallas abandoned it last week when it had been working well, but I know the Ravens won't. The combination of Lamar Jackson and Mark Ingram will prove to be too much for this Buffalo defense, and while Josh Allen has been far better than I ever imagined he could be, I don't see him being able to keep pace. Baltimore will win by a touchdown.

Prediction: Ravens 27, Bills 20

2. Patriots -3 vs. Chiefs

There is nothing I love more than taking the Patriots the week after a loss. The Patriots have always been spread-covering juggernauts in the Belichick-Brady Era, but they're better when they're angry. Since the 2005 season, the Patriots have gone 37-16 against the spread the week after a loss. While Kansas City is far more advanced offensively than this New England team in 2019, it still cannot stop the run defensively. Bill Belichick knows this, and you can count on a heavy dose of Sony Michel in this contest to move the ball down the field while keeping Kansas City's offense off it. Take advantage of this spread before it creeps to 3.5 or possibly 4.

Prediction: Patriots 28, Chiefs 24

The Raiders have been dreadful in the last few weeks. They've lost on the road to Jets and Chiefs by a combined score of 74-9. That means there's no better time to buy low on them than right now. The Raiders were never as good as their record suggested when they were 6-4, but they aren't as bad as they looked the last two weeks, either. Meanwhile, Tennessee is hot and comes into this game having won three straight and five of six. But four of those five wins came at home, and last week they beat a Colts team without its best receiver and starting running back. I know Ryan Tannehill has rejuvenated the Titans offense, and Derrick Henry has been a monster, but I'm not ready to trust Tennessee as a road favorite. This line is an overreaction we can all take advantage of.

Prediction: Raiders 24, Titans 23