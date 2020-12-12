NFC playoff positioning is on the line when the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet up on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. ET. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Bucs as seven-point favorites, and there are also several intriguing NFL player props to consider in that matchup. Dalvin Cook's over-under for total rushing yards is 84.5 (-115 for over and under).

Tom Brady's total passing yardage, meanwhile, is set at 295.5 (over is -105, under is -125). Those are just a couple of hundreds of different player prop bet opportunities for Week 14 of the NFL season. Before making any NFL prop bets, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,800 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It is a sizzling 20-11 on top-rated NFL picks this season, returning almost $800. The model also enters Week 14 on an incredible 116-76 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top NFL player prop bets for Week 14

After simulating every Week 14 game 10,000 times and examining the hundreds of player props from William Hill, the model loves Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to go over 307.5 passing yards (-115). Mahomes leads the NFL in passing yardage (3,815) on the season and he's been flying over this number recently.

In fact, he's cleared it in five straight games. He's also gone over the 400-yard plateau twice in that span. SportsLine's model says Mahomes throws for 326 on Sunday against the Dolphins, clearing the prop with some room to spare.

