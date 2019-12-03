Week 14 NFL Rookie Power Rankings: Jaguars' Josh Allen sets rookie franchise record, Gardner Minshew returns
Some new names join the ranks of the rookie elite in this week's rankings
A year ago at this time, Colts linebacker Darius Leonard had separated himself from the rest of the pack on his way to Defensive Rookie of the Year, and Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and Giants running back Saquon Barkley were the clear favorites on offense. The same thing applies in 2019. With four weeks left in the season, it would be difficult for any new names to join the competition for those awards. If a player is ranked towards the top of the list at this stage of the season, then they probably have a good chance to take home some hardware.
With that in mind, here's a look at the latest edition of our weekly cumulative rookie rankings.
|1
Nick Bosa San Francisco 49ers DE
|Bosa did not have a large presence in the stat sheet but he continues to make a big impact. Stats: 36 tackles, eight sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one interception
|2
Josh Allen Jacksonville Jaguars DE
|Allen is now the franchise single season record holder for sacks by a rookie. He has a chance to set the league record for a rookie but he will have to turn up the heat. Stats: 34 tackles, nine sacks, two forced fumbles
|3
Josh Jacobs Oakland Raiders RB
|Jacobs was successful Sunday against the Chiefs but the Raiders fell so far behind that they had to abandon the run game. Jacobs went over 100 all-purpose yards for the eighth time this year. Stats: 218 carries for 1,061 yards, seven touchdowns; 18 receptions for 146 yards
|4
Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals QB
|The Rams contained Murray and utterly dominated the entirety of the game. It does not overshadow what the rookie has been able to accomplish this season. Stats: 273 of 427 passes completed for 2,866 yards, 14 touchdowns and six interceptions; 71 carries for 446 yards, four touchdowns
|5
Maxx Crosby Oakland Raiders DE
|Crosby did not have a sack this week. He must have caught that flu that is going around or something. He did have two tackles for a loss, however. Stats: 36 tackles, 7.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, three pass deflections
|6
Devin Bush Pittsburgh Steelers LB
|Bush was all over the field in a win over the rival Browns. Stats: 86 tackles, one sack, two interceptions, one forced fumble, four fumble recoveries, four pass deflections
|7
Erik McCoy New Orleans Saints C
|The Saints improved to 10-2 on the season. The offense was not overly impressive but the offensive line kept Drew Brees clean and averaged over five yards per carry.
|8
D.K. Metcalf Seattle Seahawks WR
|Metcalf had a fumble that nearly cost the Seahawks but he also led the team in receiving. The rookie has developed into a trusted target for Russell Wilson. Stats: 44 receptions for 705 yards, five touchdowns
|9
Elgton Jenkins Green Bay Packers G
|The Packers' run game did not fare very well this week but Aaron Rodgers threw for four touchdowns and zero interceptions. Mission accomplished.
|10
Terry McLaurin Washington Redskins WR
|McLaurin had a pedestrian week with just eight yards on two receptions. A.J. Brown and Deebo Samuel are close on his heels in terms of rookie wide receiver production. Stats: 42 receptions for 646 yards, five touchdowns
|11
A.J. Brown Tennessee Titans WR
|Brown added another 45 receiving yards to his season total. He is a big play waiting to happen every time he takes the field. Stats: 34 receptions for 626 yards, four touchdowns
|12
Deebo Samuel San Francisco 49ers WR
|Samuel found the end zone for the second consecutive week. He also had a big-gain carry. Stats: 42 receptions for 564 yards, three touchdowns; Six carries for 57 yards, one touchdown
|13
Gardner Minshew Jacksonville Jaguars QB
|Minshew Mania is back! The Jaguars offense received a boost from the moment he stepped on the field Sunday. Stats: 204 of 334 passes completed for 2,432 yards, 14 touchdowns, five interceptions; 44 carries for 243 yards
|14
Devin White Tampa Bay Buccaneers LB
|White has been a high volume tackler throughout the season and he is making more and more big plays. The NFC South better watch out because the linebacker is starting to produce the way many had expected. Stats: 69 tackles, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one interception, three pass deflections
|15
Juan Thornhill Kansas City Chiefs FS
|Thornhill registered a pick six in Sunday's win over the Raiders. The single high safety has tremendous athleticism and high upside. Stats: 46 tackles, two interceptions, four pass deflections, one touchdown
