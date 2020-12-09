The Minnesota Vikings waited anxiously for the Philadelphia Eagles to make their selection at No. 21 overall. "Jalen Reagor, wide receiver, TCU," commissioner Roger Goodell proclaimed. The Vikings were elated as their top target, LSU's Justin Jefferson, had fallen into their laps. It took roughly six months for fans to realize why they were so excited.
Jefferson has been setting records and walking others down for the resurgent Minnesota team. He is the fifth player since the merger to have 1,000 receiving yards in his first 12 career games, according to the CBS Sports research team. He has the second most receiving yards (1,039) of any player since the merger in his first 12 career games. The Giants' Odell Beckham Jr. had 1,305 receiving yards through the first 12 games of his 2014 rookie season.
Randy Moss set the franchise rookie marks for receiving yards (1,313), receptions (69) and touchdowns (17) in 1998. Jefferson also has the opportunity to eclipse Bill Groman's rookie receiving yards record (1,483) from 1960. The LSU product has been as advertised, and then some, in Minneapolis. In most years, he would win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year but that appears unlikely in 2020.
Without further ado, the cumulative rookie power rankings.
Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers QB
|The 2020 campaign has gone rather smoothly for Justin Herbert despite an unconventional insertion into the starting lineup. The weekend's game against the Patriots could have been described in a number of manners but "smoothly" was one of them. Herbert remains the odds-on favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year but Justin Jefferson could quickly close the gap if the struggles continue.
Justin Jefferson Minnesota Vikings WR
|Justin Jefferson is the most productive rookie wide receiver that the NFL has seen for quite some time. Although I was high on Jefferson during the pre-draft process, I could not have imagined that he would perform to this level so early. Vikings rookie cornerback Cam Dantzler had a solid week as well. His cumulative body of work isn't enough to crack the list, but his play deserved recognition.
Chase Young Washington Football Team DE
|Chase Young and the Football Team pulled off a stunner on Monday by upsetting the undefeated Steelers. Pressure from the defensive front made Ben Roethlisberger uncomfortable -- and apparently the wide receivers as well since they dropped a number of passes -- and that ultimately sparked victory.
Julian Blackmon Indianapolis Colts FS
|Julian Blackmon has star potential. Recent weeks have been rather tumultuous for an otherwise stellar Colts defense but Blackmon has not been the issue. When Indianapolis has its full allotment on the field, it has fielded one of the best defenses in the NFL.
Mike Onwenu New England Patriots OT
|Michael Onwenu has been moved to a few different spots on the Patriots' offensive line, including a position that he had not played. The result of that has been one penalty and some of the most consistent play seen from any rookie. It appears New England found its right tackle of the future.
Tristan Wirfs Tampa Bay Buccaneers OT
|Tristan Wirfs has been penalized just three times this season. His play has been consistent and effective but the Buccaneers need to get things back on track before it's too late.
Mekhi Becton New York Jets OT
|The Jets narrowly lost to the Raiders on Sunday. To no one's surprise, Cover 0 was not the best option to stop Henry Ruggs in the waning moments of that game. New York will have to settle for Becton remaining prominent in the rookie power rankings.
Antoine Winfield Jr. Tampa Bay Buccaneers SS
|Antoine Winfield Jr. may not get a ton of All-Pro selections over the course of his career but he should make multiple Pro Bowl appearances and be a dependable performer for a Buccaneers defense that has a lot of young talent.
Chase Claypool Pittsburgh Steelers WR
|Chase Claypool had five touchdowns in the first four games of the season, and followed that with five touchdowns in the most recent eight. His production has been off the charts for a rookie but, with so many options on that Steelers offense, his production has dipped since Diontae Johnson returned to the field.
James Robinson Jacksonville Jaguars RB
|NFL teams know the Jaguars only have a few directions to go on offense so the fact that James Robinson continues to produce is impressive. He has been effective in the run and pass games as Jacksonville continues to contend for an early draft selection.
Tee Higgins Cincinnati Bengals WR
|Tee Higgins had a solid day for the Bengals to retain his spot in the rankings but he could slide if his production dips without Joe Burrow. A similar situation has played out with the Cowboys and CeeDee Lamb.
Jedrick Wills Cleveland Browns OT
|The narrative surrounding Jedrick Wills has been the same: flashes of brilliance with some inconsistency. Wills leads all offensive linemen in penalties, according to Pro Football Reference. He has also shown some advanced hand fighting techniques and significant improvement under offensive line coach Bill Callahan. The Alabama product did not play left tackle in high school or college so there have been some growing pains. The future is bright.
Jeremy Chinn Carolina Panthers OLB
|Jeremy Chinn has two fumble recoveries for a touchdown in as many weeks, which is more than any other rookie. The Panthers were on a bye this weekend.
Raekwon Davis Miami Dolphins NT
|Miami had a big rookie class and the team has asked them to do a lot this season. Three rookies have started on the offensive line and Raekwon Davis is starting along the defensive line. It is difficult to watch the Dolphins defense and not notice the Alabama product crashing into the backfield.
A.J. Terrell Atlanta Falcons CB
|A.J. Terrell has shown improvement ever since Raheem Morris took over the interim coaching role. The season is over for Atlanta but the hope is that the momentum carries into 2021.