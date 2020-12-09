The Minnesota Vikings waited anxiously for the Philadelphia Eagles to make their selection at No. 21 overall. "Jalen Reagor, wide receiver, TCU," commissioner Roger Goodell proclaimed. The Vikings were elated as their top target, LSU's Justin Jefferson, had fallen into their laps. It took roughly six months for fans to realize why they were so excited.

Jefferson has been setting records and walking others down for the resurgent Minnesota team. He is the fifth player since the merger to have 1,000 receiving yards in his first 12 career games, according to the CBS Sports research team. He has the second most receiving yards (1,039) of any player since the merger in his first 12 career games. The Giants' Odell Beckham Jr. had 1,305 receiving yards through the first 12 games of his 2014 rookie season.

Randy Moss set the franchise rookie marks for receiving yards (1,313), receptions (69) and touchdowns (17) in 1998. Jefferson also has the opportunity to eclipse Bill Groman's rookie receiving yards record (1,483) from 1960. The LSU product has been as advertised, and then some, in Minneapolis. In most years, he would win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year but that appears unlikely in 2020.

Without further ado, the cumulative rookie power rankings.