Week 14 parlay betting: The three-teamer of the week, plus more teasers, parlays and underdogs we love
Time to get your fill of exotic bets for Week 13 of the NFL season
On this week's podcast, we were able to come to a consensus on three sides to build our parlay of the week. The Jets offer a nice value after losing to a winless team, and they're going against a Dolphins team worth fading off a surprise win. The Raiders have played well at home this season and we expect them to beat a Titans team that's overvalued after a great run of play. And the Rams should be favored looking for revenge against a Seahawks team that keeps managing to eek out close wins. When did going against Russell Wilson in a primetime game ever come back to bite anyone?
If you're just looking for straight picks, you can check out Will Brinson's best bets in his Friday column and R.J. White's SportsLine selections for Week 14.
You can hear more about all our best bets, leans and more with Pete Prisco on Friday's Pick Six Podcast. Give it a listen below and be sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast platform:
If you want to get in on the parlay action, make sure to sign up for Parlay Pick 'Em to play every week for a million-dollar jackpot and our $10K season prize.
Odds via Westgate as of Friday.
Pick Six Podcast parlay of the week
Jets -5.5 vs. Dolphins
Raiders +2.5 vs. Titans
Rams PK vs. Seahawks
Odds: +600
After hitting one of these, we went down in flames last week. This week, we're going with a trifecta of home teams with a varying amount of points. The Jets are pretty heavy favorites but we all three like them to win in a surprising blowout over the Dolphins. The Raiders are home 'dogs in a scary game against the Titans, and the Rams are facing the Seahawks, who just cannot stop winning games. It won't be easy, but we'll grind something out and get back.
Brinson's moneyline parlay
Patriots -180 vs. Chiefs
Buccaneers -180 vs. Colts
Texans -500 vs. Broncos
Vikings -750 vs. Lions
Packers -900 vs. Redskins
Odds: +265
The Eagles lost to the Dolphins, killing off our ML parlay of the week. Thankfully they died early, so the Chargers' epic failure at the end of their game didn't cause it to go down there instead. That would have been brutal.
This week we're gonna take two shorter home favorites -- the Patriots and the Bucs -- and toss them together with the three biggest favorites on the slate -- the Texans, Packers and Vikings -- for a decent little payback that can get us back into the black for the season.
White's ML underdog parlay
Panthers +160 at Falcons
Jaguars +150 vs. Chargers
Chiefs +150 at Patriots
Odds: +1525
Here's a moneyline parlay that would pay out big if it hits. The first team in is the Panthers, as we often see a team focus after a head coach firing and play better. Of course, the Rivera dismissal could be a little bit different since he still seemed beloved by his players, but we're going to roll with them regardless here. The second team in is the Jaguars, as they should see a bump in performance after the QB switch and appear to have great value on their line, while the Chargers continue to find new ways to lose each week. And finally, the Chiefs make it in as another team that could have some value after the Pats look to have taken a step back over the last few weeks.
We hit on two of our three underdogs last week, with the Steelers and Bengals pulling off the win. Congratulations if you paired those teams together in a moneyline parlay.
Brinson's seven-point teaser
Bucs +3.5 vs. Colts
49ers +9.5 at Saints
Ravens +1 at Bills
Odds: +110
I know you're not supposed to tease through zero, but I don't care with the Bucs here, because I want them as a 3.5-point dog against the Colts, who are short a bunch of players and simply don't blow anyone out. Worst case we're begging for a late Jameis Winston touchdown to cover. The 49ers are going into a tough environment, but I have a tough time seeing the Saints beat them by more than a touchdown, and actually lean towards the Niners winning. Additionally, the Ravens just have to go to Buffalo and win outright for the final leg of this teaser to hit.
White's six-point teaser
Texans -3 vs. Broncos
Browns -1 vs. Bengals
Odds: -140
This teaser is all about fading teams going on the road after surprise wins. Drew Lock didn't impress despite Denver winning his debut, while the Texans defense had an incredible game against Tom Brady and Co. The Browns can be a mess in any given day, but they should be safe this week against a Bengals team that now has the pressure of avoiding a winless season lifted off its shoulders. Other teasable teams include the Ravens, 49ers and Raiders, in particular.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 14 picks, predictions vs. spread
Picks and predictions against the spread for every single game on this week's schedule
-
Kerr Week 14 picks: Titans over Raiders
The Titans keep pace in the AFC South before finishing with two of their last three against...
-
Brown apologizes to fans, NFL teams
Brown hasn't played in the NFL since being waived by the Patriots amidst a second report of...
-
Colts vs. Buccaneers prediction, preview
Here's everything you need to know about Indianapolis traveling to Tampa in Week 14
-
Broncos-Texans Week 14 preview
Everything you need to know about the Week 14 matchup between the Broncos and Texans
-
NFC East among worst all-time divisions
The NFC East is on pace to be the worst division in NFL history, but having a poor division...
-
Recap: Bears take down Cowboys on TNF
The Cowboys' offensive problems continue, as their losing streak reaches three
-
Seahawks vs. Vikings live updates
Both teams are vying for first place in their respective divisions
-
Broncos vs. Chargers live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Broncos vs. Chargers football game