Week 14 parlay betting: The three-teamer of the week, plus more teasers, parlays and underdogs we love

On this week's podcast, we were able to come to a consensus on three sides to build our parlay of the week. The Jets offer a nice value after losing to a winless team, and they're going against a Dolphins team worth fading off a surprise win. The Raiders have played well at home this season and we expect them to beat a Titans team that's overvalued after a great run of play. And the Rams should be favored looking for revenge against a Seahawks team that keeps managing to eek out close wins. When did going against Russell Wilson in a primetime game ever come back to bite anyone?

Odds via Westgate as of Friday.

Pick Six Podcast parlay of the week

Jets -5.5 vs. Dolphins

Raiders +2.5 vs. Titans

Rams PK vs. Seahawks

Odds: +600

After hitting one of these, we went down in flames last week. This week, we're going with a trifecta of home teams with a varying amount of points. The Jets are pretty heavy favorites but we all three like them to win in a surprising blowout over the Dolphins. The Raiders are home 'dogs in a scary game against the Titans, and the Rams are facing the Seahawks, who just cannot stop winning games. It won't be easy, but we'll grind something out and get back.

Brinson's moneyline parlay

Patriots -180 vs. Chiefs

Buccaneers -180 vs. Colts

Texans -500 vs. Broncos

Vikings -750 vs. Lions

Packers -900 vs. Redskins

Odds: +265

The Eagles lost to the Dolphins, killing off our ML parlay of the week. Thankfully they died early, so the Chargers' epic failure at the end of their game didn't cause it to go down there instead. That would have been brutal.

This week we're gonna take two shorter home favorites -- the Patriots and the Bucs -- and toss them together with the three biggest favorites on the slate -- the Texans, Packers and Vikings -- for a decent little payback that can get us back into the black for the season.

White's ML underdog parlay

Panthers +160 at Falcons

Jaguars +150 vs. Chargers

Chiefs +150 at Patriots

Odds: +1525

Here's a moneyline parlay that would pay out big if it hits. The first team in is the Panthers, as we often see a team focus after a head coach firing and play better. Of course, the Rivera dismissal could be a little bit different since he still seemed beloved by his players, but we're going to roll with them regardless here. The second team in is the Jaguars, as they should see a bump in performance after the QB switch and appear to have great value on their line, while the Chargers continue to find new ways to lose each week. And finally, the Chiefs make it in as another team that could have some value after the Pats look to have taken a step back over the last few weeks.

We hit on two of our three underdogs last week, with the Steelers and Bengals pulling off the win. Congratulations if you paired those teams together in a moneyline parlay.

Brinson's seven-point teaser

Bucs +3.5 vs. Colts

49ers +9.5 at Saints

Ravens +1 at Bills

Odds: +110

I know you're not supposed to tease through zero, but I don't care with the Bucs here, because I want them as a 3.5-point dog against the Colts, who are short a bunch of players and simply don't blow anyone out. Worst case we're begging for a late Jameis Winston touchdown to cover. The 49ers are going into a tough environment, but I have a tough time seeing the Saints beat them by more than a touchdown, and actually lean towards the Niners winning. Additionally, the Ravens just have to go to Buffalo and win outright for the final leg of this teaser to hit.

White's six-point teaser



Texans -3 vs. Broncos

Browns -1 vs. Bengals

Odds: -140

This teaser is all about fading teams going on the road after surprise wins. Drew Lock didn't impress despite Denver winning his debut, while the Texans defense had an incredible game against Tom Brady and Co. The Browns can be a mess in any given day, but they should be safe this week against a Bengals team that now has the pressure of avoiding a winless season lifted off its shoulders. Other teasable teams include the Ravens, 49ers and Raiders, in particular.