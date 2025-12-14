Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty is one of the rare rookie running backs selected in the first 10 picks of an NFL Draft who hasn't had a monstrous rookie campaign. However, few running backs have been selected by a team with an offense as dysfunctional as Las Vegas' has been the majority of the season, with the Raiders ranking last in the NFL in scoring at 15.1 points per game. When the Raiders do score, it's often because of Jeanty, and at +175 odds at DraftKings, the SportsLine Machine Learning Model has Jeanty as one of its top values for Week 15 anytime TD scorer bets at online sports betting sites. Jeanty's over/under for total rushing yards against the Eagles is 53.5.

The model also has a few other top picks for Week 15 anytime touchdown scorer bets, including Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt and Texans wide receiver Jayden Higgins to cash for Week 15 anytime TD scorer bets. Targeting anytime touchdown bets is one way to approach Week 15 NFL betting at online sports betting sites. With NFL props available for almost every player in every game at DraftKings, the SportsLine Machine Learning Model can help you find value to add to your Week 15 NFL picks.

Ashton Jeanty, Raiders (+175)

Jeanty played 70% of snaps last week for his sixth straight week reaching that snap percentage. The rookie played 96% of snaps the week before, as Las Vegas' poor record hasn't limited how much it wants to utilize Jeanty. The No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft is the Raiders' unquestioned top playmaker, and he's accounted for 38.1% of the team's touchdowns this season. The Raiders play the Eagles, who have allowed at least one touchdown to the opposing team's running back in back-to-back weeks, and Jeanty is the only Raiders player with a rushing touchdown this season.

Kareem Hunt, Chiefs (+120)

Hunt has continued to play the majority of running back snaps, even with the return of Isiah Pacheco in the last two games. Hunt has played at least 59% of snaps in all five weeks since Pacheco suffered his initial injury, and Hunt has scored at least one touchdown in four of those five contests. He had a 2-yard touchdown run last week for his sixth touchdown over the last six weeks. The Chiefs play the Chargers in a must-win game for Kansas City to keep its postseason hopes alive, and Los Angeles has allowed at least one running back touchdown in two of its last three games. The model projects Hunt to score in more than 50% of simulations, showcasing strong value at plus-money odds.

Jayden Higgins, Texans (+310)

Higgins has scored a touchdown in two of his last five games, and he's taken on a more impactful role in the offense in recent weeks. The second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft had a slower start, but after seeing more than four targets just once over his first eight games, Higgins has at least five targets in five straight contests, averaging 6.6 targets per game during that stretch. The 22-year-old has more than 40 yards in three of five games after failing to reach that total in any of his first eight games. The Texans are 9.5-point favorites against the Cardinals, who have the 26th-ranked scoring defense in the league, so there should be multiple scoring opportunities. At longer than 3-1 odds, the value sees strong value in Higgins for Week 15 anytime TD scorer bets.

