Those experienced with making NFL picks know that monitoring the weather should be a part of an NFL betting guide. That's especially critical when warm-weathered teams visit cold-climate destinations, and a couple of games you can make Week 15 NFL predictions on stand out in that regard. Raiders vs. Eagles (-11.5) and Dolphins vs. Steelers (-3.5) will see the two Pennsylvania teams hosting, with forecasts calling for freezing temps at the respective kickoffs. Given that, many may see these Week 15 NFL spreads as not being large enough in favor of Philly and Pittsburgh.

Sub-optimal weather often affect player performance, which could have a bearing on Week 15 NFL player props, who you insert into Fantasy football lineups or an NFL DFS strategy. Can you count on the likes of Ashton Jeanty, Brock Bowers, Tua Tagovailoa or Jaylen Waddle this week? If you are looking for NFL picks, NFL parlays, Fantasy football rankings or NFL DFS picks for Week 15, SportsLine has you covered with its proven model, Machine Learning Model and team of experts.

NFL parlay picks could generate massive payouts

SportsLine's model has returned well over $7,000 on top-rated NFL betting picks since its inception, so those picks can confidently be used to fill out NFL parlay picks on betting apps. The model has built a five-team parlay for Week 15 that pays 25-1, and one of the legs is the Cowboys (-6, 47.5) covering against the Vikings on Sunday night. The model has Dallas covering in 60% of simulations in an A-rated pick, and the rest of the five-team parlay can be found here.

Fantasy rankings to help you win your matchups

SportsLine's model simulates every game 10,000 times, which has helped it produce better Fantasy rankings than human experts over the last few seasons. It has revealed its Week 15 Fantasy football rankings that can be used to make start-sit decisions. The Commanders' Chris Rodriguez Jr. is projected to be a top-25 Fantasy running back this week, and the model also has full rankings for every position right here.

NFL DFS picks from top experts

SportsLine has a DFS Optimizer that simulates every game 10,000 times and uses info from the SportsLine Projection Model and DFS Professional Millionaire Mike McClure to identify top DFS picks/plays for any slate on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. It has the 49ers' Brock Purdy as one of its top value picks at quarterback, while the Giants' Theo Johnson is among the best values at tight end for Sunday's main slate. Here are its complete Week 15 NFL DFS rankings.

Senior Fantasy Writer Heath Cummings has locked in his projections for every Fantasy relevant quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end. Not only do you get statistical projections as well as Fantasy point totals for every player in different scoring formats, but Cummings also includes DFS prices and values to help build winning DFS lineups each week. He has the Saints' Juwan Johnson as a top-10 Fantasy tight end this week. Get his full Week 15 Fantasy and DFS projections right here.

Advanced NFL model simulates every game 10,000 times

SportsLine's model is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 15 on a 50-35 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024 and has revealed picks for every Week 15 NFL game. One of its favorite picks is the Saints (+2.5, 40.5) covering versus the Panthers, which cashes over 60% of the time in an A-rated pick. You can find the model's picks for every NFL Week 15 game here.

NFL Vegas expert picks revealed

SportsLine has an expansive team of NFL experts who provide quality betting advice for every game on the schedule. Alex 'PropStarz' Selenick, who is 48-31 (+1104) over his last 79 NFL player props, is backing Patriots TE Hunter Henry Under 42.5 receiving yards (-117) versus Buffalo on Sunday.

"Hunter Henry has been a very reliable target for Drake Maye this season. With that being said, this is a fairly large number for Henry in what I consider a difficult matchup," stated Selesnick. "The Bills defense hasn't performed well and has some major holes, however they cover the middle of field and opposing Tight Ends very well. Buffalo has surrendered the second fewest yards to the position." Selesnick's Week 15 NFL picks can be found here.

Buccaneers vs. Falcons 'Thursday Night Football' picks

A rivalry which is evenly split across 64 all-time matchups, with each team winning 32 times, will be renewed on 'Thursday Night Football'. The Bucs won the Week 1 contest on the road to even the series, and Tampa is a 4.5-point home favorite for TNF. Expert Larry Hartstein, who is 21-11-2 (+848) over his last 34 picks in Atlanta games, is backing the Falcons to cover and leaning Under 44.5.

"Atlanta has won three of the past five meetings; the Bucs' wins came by three and four points," Hartstein said. "Tampa Bay prevailed 23-20 in Atlanta in this year's season opener when Younghoe Koo missed a 44-yard field goal in the final minute. Baker Mayfield continues to play through an injury to his left (non-throwing) shoulder. He's been highly inefficient over his last four games, with four TD passes and four interceptions. While Atlanta got steamrolled by an elite Seahawks team on Sunday, the Bucs are not on that level. Grab the points." Get more 'Thursday Night Football' picks right here.