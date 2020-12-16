Injuries are a mainstay in the NFL. And Week 15 is no exception. So, which banged-up players have a chance of suiting up for this weekend's action? We've got you covered below with a full rundown of Wednesday practice reports for every game on tap.

Chargers at Raiders (-3)

Wednesday practice reports

Bills (-6.5) at Broncos

Both of Denver's top running backs, Melvin Gordon (shoulder) and Phillip Lindsay (hip), were limited Wednesday but are expected to be available for Saturday's game against Buffalo. Tight end Noah Fant (illness), meanwhile, is just fine, per coach Vic Fangio.

Panthers at Packers (-8.5)

Carolina should have an additional weapon against Green Bay, with wide receiver D.J. Moore (ankle) coming off the COVID list to return to practice.

Seahawks (-5.5) at Washington

Patriots at Dolphins (-2.5)

Texans at Colts (-7)

Running back David Johnson is reportedly back with Houston after spending Week 14 on COVID reserve, but he sat out Wednesday's practice anyway. It's unclear if he'll be available to start in place of reserve Duke Johnson.

Bears at Vikings (-3)

Jaguars at Ravens (-13)

Buccaneers (-6) at Falcons

49ers (-3) at Cowboys

Running back Ezekiel Elliott (calf) was a limited participant for the Cowboys, potentially spelling more work for Tony Pollard.

Lions at Titans (-10.5)

Quarterback Matthew Stafford (ribs) did not practice Wednesday and isn't expected to suit up all week, per reports, though he remains a possibility to start against Tennessee. If he can't go, backup Chase Daniel would be in line to play. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay (hip) was also a no-go, as was center Frank Ragnow (throat).

Eagles at Cardinals (-6.5)

Jets at Rams (-17)

New York did not have wide receiver Jamison Crowder (calf) on Wednesday, though running back La'Mical Perine (ankle) has been designated to return from IR.

Chiefs (-3) at Saints

Browns (-4.5) at Giants

Daniel Jones may not be under center for New York in prime time, after all, with coach Joe Judge announcing Wednesday that the QB is now battling a separate lower-leg injury. NFL Network reports Jones' availability is "in doubt," meaning backup Colt McCoy could start against his former team.

Steelers (-13) at Bengals

