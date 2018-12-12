Week 15 NFL injuries: Spencer Ware doubtful, Melvin Gordon and Tyreek Hill questionable for Thursday

The Chargers head to Kansas City to face the Chiefs in a game that means everything in the AFC West and the race for home-field advantage in the conference, but both sides are dealing with unsure depth charts on offense due to injuries.

The Chiefs have ruled out Sammy Watkins as he continues to deal with a foot issue, but Tyreek Hill is also questionable with heel and wrist injuries after a pair of limited practices on Tuesday and Wednesday. If Hill can't go, the team would be forced to use Chris Conley as its No. 1 receiver, with Demarcus Robinson and Gehrig Dieter behind him and what would likely be a limited amount of snaps from the recently signed Kelvin Benjamin. The passing game would presumably funnel through Travis Kelce, but having Hill for this critical game would give the Chiefs an added dimension to the passing attack they otherwise wouldn't have.

The Chiefs are also dealing with issues at running back, where Spencer Ware is unlikely to play due to shoulder and hamstring injuries. That means the rushing offense falls on a combination of Damien Williams, who has averaged just 3.3 yards on his 16 carries; Darrel Williams, who only has one offensive touch in three games; and Charcandrick West, who was signed last week and made inactive for his first game with the Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes is going to have a tough task on his hands considering how limited the options could be around him for this matchup.

The Chargers had a positive development with their final injury report on Wednesday, as Melvin Gordon was deemed questionable for this week after returning to a limited practice on Tuesday. Gordon has scored nine rushing TDs and averaged 5.2 yards per carry this season, so his production has sorely been missed during his two-week absence. If he's available, the team wouldn't have to solely lean on Justin Jackson and Detrez Newsome in the running game. Austin Ekeler, however, has been ruled out with a concussion and neck injury.

We'll break down all the injuries you need to know about for the Thursday game below before digging in to each team playing on Sunday's initial injury report for Week 15. Check back with us throughout the day as we react to all the injury news around the NFL.

Sorry to interrupt your reading, but just a quick PSA here. We have a pretty amazing daily NFL podcast you may not be aware of. It's hosted by Will Brinson and it's all the things you're looking for: news, fantasy, picks, really, just football stuff for football people. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play.

Chargers at Chiefs (-3.5)

Chargers: RB Austin Ekeler (neck, concussion), TE Sean Culkin (back), CB Trevor Williams (knee) OUT; DT Brandon Mebane (NIR) DOUBTFUL; RB Melvin Gordon (knee) QUESTIONABLE



RB Austin Ekeler (neck, concussion), TE Sean Culkin (back), CB Trevor Williams (knee) OUT; DT Brandon Mebane (NIR) DOUBTFUL; RB Melvin Gordon (knee) QUESTIONABLE Chiefs: WR Sammy Watkins (foot) OUT; RB Spencer Ware (shoulder, hamstring), G Cam Erving (knee) DOUBTFUL; WR Tyreek Hill (heel, wrist), S Eric Berry (heel) QUESTIONABLE



The big news for the Chargers is that Melvin Gordon has a chance of returning this week after being back at practice in a limited fashion on Tuesday. That means the Chargers could have their No. 1 running back for a matchup against a defense that ranks worst in the league in terms of rush DVOA. With Ekeler out, that leaves Justin Jackson for No. 2 duties, or as the lead back if Gordon ends up being inactive.

The Chiefs are dealing with a plethora of injury concerns. Hill was limited on Tuesday and Wednesday, and with Watkins out again, the Chiefs' passing offense could be without their top two pass-catchers at the position. That would leave Travis Kelce as the clear No. 1 option in the passing game, with Chris Conley and Demarcus Robinson as the top two receivers along with the recently signed Kelvin Benjamin, who likely isn't ready for a full workload. Though, they might not have to rely on that worst-case scenario, as ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that Hill is expected to play.

Chiefs’ WR Tyreek Hill, listed as questionable for Thursday night’s game vs Charges, will be playing, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 12, 2018

With Ware also likely to miss the game, the Chiefs are down to their third starting running back of the season. That figures to be Damien Williams, but the team also recently signed Charcandrick West and has Darrel Williams on the depth chart as well.

This game could wind up deciding the AFC West and has massive ramifications for who gets home-field advantage in the AFC. You can see all the action by streaming the game on fuboTV (Try for free).

What NFL picks can you make with confidence in Week 15? And which Super Bowl contender gets a huge scare? Visit SportsLine now to see which NFL teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that has beaten 98 percent of experts over the past two years.

Wednesday's injury reports



Texans (-6) at Jets

Analysis to come.

Browns at Broncos (-3)

Analysis to come.

Dolphins at Vikings (-7)

Analysis to come.

Raiders at Bengals (-2.5)

Analysis to come.

Buccaneers at Ravens (-8)

Analysis to come.

Cowboys at Colts (-3)

The Colts had three offensive players back at practice on Wednesday, with Dontrelle Inman (shoulder) practicing in full and Ryan Kelly (knee) and Mo Alie-Cox (calf) limited. But four players sat out due to injury, including T.Y. Hilton, who picked up an ankle injury this week.

Lions at Bills (-2.5)

The Lions had five players missing from practice to start the week, with Kerryon Johnson (knee) still sidelined and joined by right tackle Rick Wagner (concussion), among others. Six other players were limited, including left tackle Taylor Decker (shoulder) and Matthew Stafford (back). LeSean McCoy pulled his hamstring in the team's loss to the Jets and sat out practice on Wednesday, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him sit the final three weeks with the Bills playing for nothing but pride. Potential replacement starter Chris Ivory (shoulder) practiced in full, while Stephen Hauschka (hip) was another DNP on Wednesday.

Packers at Bears (-6)

Analysis to come.

Titans at Giants (-2.5)

The Titans had two players miss practice due to injury on Wednesday, with Brian Orakpo nursing an elbow injury and David Fluellen (knee) still banged up. With one tackle going to IR this week in Jack Conklin, the Titans also had Taylor Lewan (shoulder) among the players limited to start the week. The Giants have a pretty light injury report at this point, with one player each a DNP, limited and full participant. The limited player is the one you need to know about, as Odell Beckham (quad) appears to be on track to return for this week after participating to some degree on Wednesday.

Redskins at Jaguars (-7)

The Jaguars were missing three players at practice to start the week, including offensive lineman Jermey Parnell (knee) and linebacker Leon Jacobs (quad). Another offensive lineman, Josh Walker (ankle), practiced in full, so the Jaguars may be able to go back to him at left tackle over Ereck Flowers if they want to for this game.

Cardinals at Falcons (-9)

Analysis to come.

Seahawks (-4.5) at 49ers

Analysis to come.

Patriots (-1.5) at Steelers

Both Ben Roethlisberger (rib) and James Conner (ankle) sat out the first practice of the week due to injury, but coach Mike Tomlin spoke on Wednesday as if Roethlisberger would be a go for this big game. Conner's availability for Sunday will likely depend on how much he can practice during the week and how healthy he looks on Friday. The Patriots didn't have any players missing practice or limited.

Eagles at Rams (-10.5)

Analysis to come.