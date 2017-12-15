Week 15 NFL injury reports, picks, Fantasy: Fournette questionable after not practicing

It's the semifinals in most Fantasy leagues, and owners are suddenly worried about whether they'll have Leonard Fournette in their lineups.

Fournette was unable to practice due to a quad injury all week, a formula that leaves most players listed as out heading into the weekend. But Fournette drew a questionable tag on Friday, with the Jaguars leaving open the possibility of him playing if he looks good before the game. The rookie runner was on a dominant run before he got injured earlier this season, and he hasn't been quite the same since, averaging less than three yards per carry in three of his five games since returning. Fantasy owners depending on Fournette will want to have Chris Ivory on the roster in case the rookie is ruled inactive on Sunday.

The Lions went into this week of practice with major concerns on the offensive line, as six linemen popped up on the injury report. With the team's final injury report coming out Thursday, we now know that center Travis Swanson (concussion) and right tackle Rick Wagner (ankle) won't play against the Bears. It's not all bleak for the Lions though, as left tackle Taylor Decker (shoulder) is good to go after being upgraded to a full practice on Thursday. Guard T.J. Lang (foot) is a wild card after a limited practice on Thursday, as he earned a questionable tag on the final injury report.

Injuries must be accounted for when making Fantasy and picks pool/gambling decisions, and we've taken care of a lot of the legwork for you by collecting all the final injury reports in one place. Below you'll see the game status of every player on each team's injury report if they're ruled questionable or worse a few minutes after they're in. We'll also give quick thoughts on how those designations affect your decisions for Week 15.

On to the injuries as they develop. We'll hit the injury reports for the Saturday games as they develop Thursday, but check back on Friday and Saturday for the rest of the Week 15 slate.

Bears at Lions

Bears: TE Adam Shaheen, DT Eddie Goldman, S Adrian Amos, S DeAndre Houston-Carson QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: All four of the Bears' questionable players practiced in a limited fashion on Thursday, so it's possible they could have every non-IR player available on Saturday. Kendall Wright, who's dealing with a shoulder injury, is good to go after avoiding a final designation. The Lions lose two key pieces of the offensive line at least, though Lang was able to practice in a limited fashion on Thursday. At least they'll know they'll have Taylor Decker after the left tackle was upgraded to a full practice on Thursday and avoided a final injury designation.

Chargers at Chiefs

Chargers: CB Casey Hayward QUESTIONABLE



CB Casey Hayward QUESTIONABLE Chiefs: C Mitch Morse OUT; LB Tamba Hali, LB Kevin Pierre-Louis, S Eric Murray QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Chargers could be without one of their best defenders as Hayward picked up a calf injury in practice this week, but coach Anthony Lynn said Thursday that the team is "hopeful" Hayward will play. The Chiefs are getting Marcus Peters back after his team-issued one-game suspension, and it appears he could be joined by Eric Murray, which would greatly improve the team's depth in the secondary just in time to face a dangerous Chargers passing offense.

Eagles at Giants

Eagles: G Stefen Wisniewski QUESTIONABLE



G Stefen Wisniewski QUESTIONABLE Giants: S Nat Behre OUT; S Landon Collins DOUBTFUL; WR Roger Lewis, WR Travis Rudolph, CB Brandon Dixon QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Eagles had eight players on the injury report this week, but only Wisniewski was unable to practice in full on Friday. The Eagles' biggest loss of course came when they put Carson Wentz on IR. The Giants look like they'll be dealing with a huge absence as Collins figures to sit, making things easier for the Eagles and replacement quarterback Nick Foles in the middle of the field. The Giants passing game could also be in a bit of trouble with more receivers on the injury report.

Packers at Panthers

Packers: TBA



Panthers: G Trai Turner, LB Shaq Thompson OUT; WR Devin Funchess, C Tyler Larsen QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Panthers had a whopping 19 names on the injury report throughout the week, but only four drew final injury designations. That includes Funchess, who was limited Wednesday and practiced in full on Thursday before missing practice completely on Friday with a shoulder injury.

Bengals at Vikings

Bengals: TBA



Vikings: CB Mackensie Alexander OUT; TE Kyle Rudolph, OT Riley Reiff DOUBTFUL; LB Emmanuel Lamur QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Vikings had four offensive linemen on the injury report this week, but only Reiff won't be available in the left tackle spot. He hasn't played well this year, especially in recent weeks, and getting Mike Remmers back might actually make more of an impact than losing Reiff.

Dolphins at Bills

Dolphins: TBA



Bills: QB Nathan Peterman, OT Cordy Glenn, G John Miller OUT; WR Kelvin Benjamin QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Bills are down a couple linemen but will have Tyrod Taylor available after he missed Snowpocalyse 2017 last week. He'll be backed up by Joe Webb with Peterman dealing with a concussion. Benjamin was limited in practice all week before drawing the questionable tag

Texans at Jaguars

Texans: TBA



Jaguars: WR Allen Hurns, WR Larry Pinkard OUT; RB Leonard Fournette QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: While Hurns remains sidelined, the key name here for Fantasy owners is Fournette, who didn't practice all week while dealing with a quad injury. Anyone hoping to have Fournette in their Fantasy lineups this week will need to have Chris Ivory on call just in case Fournette is ruled inactive in the run up to kickoff.

Jets at Saints

Jets: TBA



Saints: TBA



Analysis to come.

Cardinals at Redskins

Cardinals: TBA



Redskins: ILB Zach Brown, S Montae Nicholson OUT; WR Ryan Grant, WR Maurice Harris, OT Trent Williams, OT Morgan Moses, C Chase Roullier, DE Terrell McClain, LB Ryan Anderson QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: Brown is out due to "Illness/Toe/Achilles/Hip," so he's not having a great week. Williams didn't practice all week and could be on the wrong side of questionable for this game. On the positive side, Josh Norman progressed all week while dealing with a knee injury and practiced in full on Friday to avoid a final designation.

Ravens at Browns

Ravens: TBA



Browns: TBA



Analysis to come.

Rams at Seahawks

Rams: TBA



Seahawks: TBA



Analysis to come.

Patriots at Steelers

Patriots: TBA



Steelers: TBA



Analysis to come.

Titans at 49ers

Titans: TBA



49ers: TBA



Analysis to come.

Cowboys at Raiders

Cowboys: TBA



Raiders: TBA



Analysis to come.

Falcons at Buccaneers

Falcons: TBA



Bucacneers: TBA



Analysis to come.