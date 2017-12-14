Week 15 NFL injury reports, picks, Fantasy: Lions down two offensive linemen
Here's every official injury designation for each NFL team for Week 15
The Lions went into this week of practice with major concerns on the offensive line, as six linemen popped up on the injury report. With the team's final injury report coming out Thursday, we now know that center Travis Swanson (concussion) and right tackle Rick Wagner (ankle) won't play against the Bears.
It's not all bleak for the Lions though, as left tackle Taylor Decker (shoulder) is good to go after being upgraded to a full practice on Thursday. Guard T.J. Lang (foot) is a wild card after a limited practice on Thursday, as he earned a questionable tag on the final injury report.
For the Bears, tight end Adam Shaheen is questionable with a chest injury coming off an impressive performance against the Bengals, while safety Adrian Amos and nose tackle Eddie Goldman also picked up questionable tags. All three players were able to practice in a limited fashion on Thursday.
Injuries must be accounted for when making Fantasy and picks pool/gambling decisions, and we've taken care of a lot of the legwork for you by collecting all the final injury reports in one place. Below you'll see the game status of every player on each team's injury report if they're ruled questionable or worse a few minutes after they're in. We'll also give quick thoughts on how those designations affect your decisions for Week 15.
Before we get to the injuries, here are some Week 15 Fantasy resources to give you even more help with setting your lineups:
And if you're undecided about who you should back in picks pools or at the sportsbook, here are our Week 15 picks:
- Computer simulations, expert picks and more from SportsLine
- Pick Six Podcast: Every Week 15 game, plus best bets coming Friday (subscribe)
- Prisco's best bets: Coming Friday
- Prisco's picks for every Week 15 game
- Brinson's best bets: Coming Friday
- Brinson's picks for every Week 15 game
- Breech's picks for every Week 15 game
- Picks straight up and against the spread from the CBS Sports staff
On to the injuries as they develop. We'll hit the injury reports for the Saturday games as they develop Thursday, but check back on Friday and Saturday for the rest of the Week 15 slate.
Bears at Lions
- Bears: TE Adam Shaheen, DT Eddie Goldman, S Adrian Amos, S DeAndre Houston-Carson QUESTIONABLE
- Lions: OT Rick Wagner, C Travis Swanson OUT; OT Emmett Cleary, G T.J. Lang, DE Ezekiel Ansah QUESTIONABLE
Analysis: All four of the Bears' questionable players practiced in a limited fashion on Thursday, so it's possible they could have every non-IR player available on Saturday. Kendall Wright, who's dealing with a shoulder injury, is good to go after avoiding a final designation. The Lions lose two key pieces of the offensive line at least, though Lang was able to practice in a limited fashion on Thursday. At least they'll know they'll have Taylor Decker after the left tackle was upgraded to a full practice on Thursday and avoided a final injury designation.
Chargers at Chiefs
- Chargers: CB Casey Hayward QUESTIONABLE
- Chiefs: C Mitch Morse OUT; LB Tamba Hali, LB Kevin Pierre-Louis, S Eric Murray QUESTIONABLE
Analysis: The Chargers could be without one of their best defenders as Hayward picked up a calf injury in practice this week, but coach Anthony Lynn said Thursday that the team is "hopeful" Hayward will play. The Chiefs are getting Marcus Peters back after his team-issued one-game suspension, and it appears he could be joined by Eric Murray, which would greatly improve the team's depth in the secondary just in time to face a dangerous Chargers passing offense.
Eagles at Giants
- Eagles: TBA
- Giants: TBA
Analysis to come.
Packers at Panthers
- Packers: TBA
- Panthers: TBA
Analysis to come.
Bengals at Vikings
- Bengals: TBA
- Vikings: TBA
Analysis to come.
Dolphins at Bills
- Dolphins: TBA
- Bills: TBA
Analysis to come.
Texans at Jaguars
- Texans: TBA
- Jaguars: TBA
Analysis to come.
Jets at Saints
- Jets: TBA
- Saints: TBA
Analysis to come.
Cardinals at Redskins
- Cardinals: TBA
- Redskins: TBA
Analysis to come.
Ravens at Browns
- Ravens: TBA
- Browns: TBA
Analysis to come.
Rams at Seahawks
- Rams: TBA
- Seahawks: TBA
Analysis to come.
Patriots at Steelers
- Patriots: TBA
- Steelers: TBA
Analysis to come.
Titans at 49ers
- Titans: TBA
- 49ers: TBA
Analysis to come.
Cowboys at Raiders
- Cowboys: TBA
- Raiders: TBA
Analysis to come.
Falcons at Buccaneers
- Falcons: TBA
- Bucacneers: TBA
Analysis to come.
-
How to watch: Cowboys at Raiders on SNF
Both fighting for their playoff lives, Dallas and Oakland will go head to head in primetim...
-
Super Bowl odds: Steelers hope to jump
The Patriots have been favorites all season, but the Steelers can change that Sunday
-
RG3: I can do Carson Wentz-type things
Griffin was originally drafted by the Redskins in 2012 but has yet to find a team in 2017.
-
Dorsey blasts old Browns regime, players
John Dorsey is not playing around when it comes to the Browns
-
Patriots vs. Steelers odds, expert picks
Stephen Oh has his finger on the pulse of Bill Belichick's team and just locked in a pick for...
-
Colts vs. Broncos odds, picks for 'TNF'
R.J. White has his finger on the pulse of Indy and made a strong play for 'Thursday Night...
Add a Comment