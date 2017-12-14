Week 15 NFL injury reports, picks, Fantasy: Lions down two offensive linemen

The Lions went into this week of practice with major concerns on the offensive line, as six linemen popped up on the injury report. With the team's final injury report coming out Thursday, we now know that center Travis Swanson (concussion) and right tackle Rick Wagner (ankle) won't play against the Bears.

It's not all bleak for the Lions though, as left tackle Taylor Decker (shoulder) is good to go after being upgraded to a full practice on Thursday. Guard T.J. Lang (foot) is a wild card after a limited practice on Thursday, as he earned a questionable tag on the final injury report.

For the Bears, tight end Adam Shaheen is questionable with a chest injury coming off an impressive performance against the Bengals, while safety Adrian Amos and nose tackle Eddie Goldman also picked up questionable tags. All three players were able to practice in a limited fashion on Thursday.

Injuries must be accounted for when making Fantasy and picks pool/gambling decisions, and we've taken care of a lot of the legwork for you by collecting all the final injury reports in one place. Below you'll see the game status of every player on each team's injury report if they're ruled questionable or worse a few minutes after they're in. We'll also give quick thoughts on how those designations affect your decisions for Week 15.

On to the injuries as they develop. We'll hit the injury reports for the Saturday games as they develop Thursday, but check back on Friday and Saturday for the rest of the Week 15 slate.

Bears at Lions

Bears: TE Adam Shaheen, DT Eddie Goldman, S Adrian Amos, S DeAndre Houston-Carson QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: All four of the Bears' questionable players practiced in a limited fashion on Thursday, so it's possible they could have every non-IR player available on Saturday. Kendall Wright, who's dealing with a shoulder injury, is good to go after avoiding a final designation. The Lions lose two key pieces of the offensive line at least, though Lang was able to practice in a limited fashion on Thursday. At least they'll know they'll have Taylor Decker after the left tackle was upgraded to a full practice on Thursday and avoided a final injury designation.

Chargers at Chiefs

Chargers: CB Casey Hayward QUESTIONABLE



CB Casey Hayward QUESTIONABLE Chiefs: C Mitch Morse OUT; LB Tamba Hali, LB Kevin Pierre-Louis, S Eric Murray QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Chargers could be without one of their best defenders as Hayward picked up a calf injury in practice this week, but coach Anthony Lynn said Thursday that the team is "hopeful" Hayward will play. The Chiefs are getting Marcus Peters back after his team-issued one-game suspension, and it appears he could be joined by Eric Murray, which would greatly improve the team's depth in the secondary just in time to face a dangerous Chargers passing offense.

