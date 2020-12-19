The NFL regular season is starting to hit the home stretch, as playoff races are tightening up as the league enters Week 15. The Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens are fighting for the final playoff spot in the AFC while the Arizona Cardinals, Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears are battling for the NFC's final playoff berth. The Vikings and Bears square off Sunday as the loser of the matchup will have their playoff hopes greatly diminished.

As the Week 15 final injury report comes in, here's a rundown of all the injuries around the league. All NFL odds come via William Hill Sportsbook.

Bills (-5) at Broncos

The Bills are relatively healthy, but John Brown (ankle) will not return from injured reserve this week. Brown was designated to return from injured reserve this week, but it'll be Gabriel Davis joining Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley in three-wide formations for at least one more game.

Gordon and Lindsay are questionable for the Broncos, but head coach Vic Fangio said earlier in the week both backs would be available to play. The Broncos will use Friday's practice to determine if Glasgow will play Saturday. They'll start Netane Muti at guard if Glasgow can't go.

Panthers at Packers (-8)

If Okung can't go, the Panthers will be thin at left tackle as Greg Little was placed on injured reserve (ankle). Right tackle Taylor Moton could flip over to the left side if needed. Samuel was limited in Thursday's practice while McCaffrey didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday. It's unlikely McCaffrey will play.

Dominique Dafney is expected to be the No. 2 tight end with Sternberger out, but the Packers are relatively healthy on a short week.

49ers (-3) at Cowboys

No George Kittle for the 49ers this week, as head coach Kyle Shanahan said he'll hold him out for another week (foot). Raheem Mostert is good to go for Sunday, as he was not given an injury designation. Look for Brandon Aiyuk to get more targets with Samuel out.

Elliott's calf injury is worse this week, but Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy indicated he'll play on Sunday. Elliott has missed practice all week. The calf injury is expected to linger through the remainder of the year, as Elliott said Wednesday.

Seahawks (-6.5) at Washington

Seahawks tight end Greg Olsen and running back Rashaad Penny have returned to practice this week, but the Seahawks have until Saturday to activate them off injured reserve and make them eligible to play Sunday. Safety Ryan Neal and tackle Cedric Ogbuehi were not given injury designations. Seattle can start Ogbuehi if Shell is unable to play

Dwayne Haskins will start for Washington with Smith out, while leading rusher Gibson is doubtful. If Gibson misses Sunday's game, Washington will go with a combination of Peyton Barber and J.D. McKissic in the backfield.

Bears at Vikings (-3)

The Bears will be short in the secondary this week, potentially missing two of their top five defensive backs. Johnson hasn't practiced all week with his injury and Skrine is out. Mack has not missed a game despite all the injuries he has suffered this year. Graham has been limited in practice the past two days.

Rudolph will miss his second consecutive game, so Irv Smith will get the start at tight end for the Vikings. Mattison had appendix surgery earlier this month and was a full participant in Friday's practice, so it's likely he'll suit up this week.

Patriots at Dolphins (-1.5)

All the Patriots players were limited in Friday's practice -- in typical Bill Belichick fashion. Harris (ankle) and White (foot0 will be two to monitor as the Patriots' top two running backs.

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores was very encouraged by Gesicki's progress, but will keep things in-house as he faces Bill Belichick this week. He said Parker and Grant were limited.

Jaguars at Ravens (-13)

The Jaguars are relatively healthy heading into Week 15, as Jones will be the only player given an injury designation. Running back James Robinson (knee) was a full participant in Friday's practice.

For the Ravens, wide receivers Marquise Brown, Miles Boykin and James Proche II are on track to play Sunday after being deemed "high-risk" close contacts earlier in the week and placed on reserve/COVID-19 list. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh remains noncommittal to Peters or Smith for Sunday.

Buccaneers (-6) at Falcons

The Buccaneers are at full strength heading into Sunday's game on the injury report but will be missing left tackle Donovan Smith after he was placed on the COVID reserve list on Friday. Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) didn't practice Friday, but was not given an injury designation.

The hamstring injury is still bothering Jones, so he'll be out again for the Falcons. Atlanta head coach Raheem Morris believes Jones can come back before the end of the season.

Lions at Titans (-11)

Texans at Colts (-7.5)

Eagles at Cardinals (-6.5)

Jets at Rams (-17)

Jets: WR Jamison Crowder (calf) QUESTIONABLE

WR Jamison Crowder (calf) QUESTIONABLE Rams: LB Justin Hollins (not injury related), OL Brian Allen (not injury related), OLB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (not injury related) QUESTIONABLE

The Jets are looking to avoid their first 0-14 start in franchise history and may be without Crowder this week with the same calf injury that developed last week. While Crowder's gutted through the injury last week and played the second most snaps amongst wide receivers on the team, he had just two catches for seven yards.

The Rams placed offensive lineman Bobby Evans and safety Nick Scott on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday while the three players given an injury designation were held out of a practice as a precaution. All three will play Sunday if they continue to test negative.

Chiefs (-3) at Saints

Browns (-6.5) at Giants

Steelers (-13) at Bengals

