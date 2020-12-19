The NFL regular season is starting to hit the home stretch, as playoff races are tightening up heading into Week 15. The Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens are fighting for the final playoff spot in the AFC while the Arizona Cardinals, Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears are battling for the NFC's final playoff berth. The Vikings and Bears square off Sunday, and the loser of the matchup will have their playoff hopes greatly diminished.

As the Week 15 final injury report comes in, here's a rundown of all the injuries around the league. All NFL odds come via William Hill Sportsbook.

Bills (-5) at Broncos

The Bills are relatively healthy, but John Brown will not return from injured reserve this week. Brown (ankle) was designated to return from injured reserve this week, opening his practice window, but Gabriel Davis will join Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley as the team's top three receivers for another week.

Gordon and Lindsay are questionable for the Broncos, but head coach Vic Fangio said earlier in the week both backs would be available to play. The Broncos will use Friday's practice to determine if Glasgow will play Saturday. They'll start Netane Muti at guard if Glasgow can't go.

Panthers at Packers (-8)

If Okung can't go, the Panthers will be thin at left tackle as Greg Little was placed on injured reserve (ankle). Right tackle Taylor Moton could flip over to the left side if needed. Samuel was limited in Thursday's practice while McCaffrey didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday. It's unlikely McCaffrey will play.

Dominique Dafney is expected to be the No. 2 tight end with Sternberger out, but the Packers are relatively healthy on a short week.

49ers (-3) at Cowboys

No George Kittle for the 49ers this week, as head coach Kyle Shanahan said he'll hold him out for another week (foot). Raheem Mostert is good to go for Sunday, as he was not given an injury designation. Look for Brandon Aiyuk to get more targets with Samuel out.

Elliott's calf injury is worse this week, but Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy indicated he'll play on Sunday. Elliott has missed practice all week. The calf injury is expected to linger through the remainder of the year, as Elliott said Wednesday.

Seahawks (-6.5) at Washington

Bears at Vikings (-3)

Patriots at Dolphins (-1.5)

Jaguars at Ravens (-13)

Buccaneers (-6) at Falcons

Lions at Titans (-11)

Texans at Colts (-7.5)

Eagles at Cardinals (-6.5)

Jets at Rams (-17)

Jets: WR Jamison Crowder (calf) QUESTIONABLE

WR Jamison Crowder (calf) QUESTIONABLE Rams: LB Justin Hollins (not injury related), OL Brian Allen (not injury related), OLB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (not injury related) QUESTIONABLE

The Jets are looking to avoid their first 0-14 start in franchise history, and may be without Crowder this week with the same calf injury that developed last week. While Crowder gutted through the injury last week and played the second most snaps amongst wide receivers on the team, he had just two catches for seven yards.

The Rams placed offensive lineman Bobby Evans and safety Nick Scott on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday while the three players given an injury designation were held out of a practice as a precaution. All three will play Sunday if they continue to test negative.

Chiefs (-3) at Saints

Browns (-6.5) at Giants

Steelers (-13) at Bengals

