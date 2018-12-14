Week 15 NFL odds, picks: Giants keep rolling, Packers keep it close and more of Pete Prisco's best bets

It was not a good Week 14 for me with my Best Bets.

I went with all 'dogs, and my picks ended up looking like a pile of dog you-now-what.

The record was 2-3, which drops my season mark to 34-33-3 as part of Team OddsShark in the Westgate Super Contest.

I got off to a good start this week by taking the Los Angeles Chargers Thursday night in the contest. It didn't look good early, but the Chargers responded with a big-time showing in the second half to get the win and the cover.

I have four more picks here from the contest and one bonus pick since I did pick the Thursday game.

It's time to get back on track. After all, there are only three more weekends to get it going.

The Broncos laid a major egg last week against the 49ers, which puts a real damper on their playoff hopes. But the last time the Browns were on the road -- two weeks ago against the Texans -- they struggled. I think they will here as well. Look for the Broncos to win a low-scoring game and cover the number.

Dolphins (+7) at Vikings

The Vikings made a change at offensive coordinator this week, so look for more runs on offense with Dalvin Cook. Miami is 23rd in yards-per-attempt against, so Minnesota might chew up a lot of clock here. I think that helps the Dolphins stay close. They won't win it, but they will stay within the number.

Packers (+6) at Bears

Aaron Rodgers has owned the Bears in his career. Yes, this is a different Bears team, and the defense is special, but they are coming off a game where they put a lot into beating the Rams. The Packers are 12-4 against the spread in their last 16 versus the Bears. I think Rodgers will keep this one close. Take the points.

The Titans have not been a good team on the road. The Giants have won four of five. Both teams have playoff hopes still alive. Even if Odell Beckham Jr. is out, I think the Giants are the right side. Look for a big game from Saquon Barkley. Marcus Mariota will struggle in this one and Derrick Henry won't bail him out.

Bonus pick

49ers (+5.5) vs. Seahawks

I know how good the Seahawks looked Monday night against the Vikings, but that was a physical game that is bound to have an impact. The 49ers upset Denver last week and they are playing decent football. Seattle will win the game, but give me the points as the 49ers keep it close at home.

