Week 15 NFL odds, picks, schedule, how to watch and stream: Expert picks against the spread, survivor, more

Several big matchups dot the schedule in Week 15, starting with the Texans and Titans battling for first place in the AFC South in the early slate. In the late afternoon, the Rams and Cowboys square off as both teams eye a run to the playoffs, while the Raiders play their last home game in Oakland before their move to Las Vegas. Sunday night ends with a battle between two AFC wild card hopefuls, with the Bills heading to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers.

Each week, we'll collect all of the best picks and gambling content from CBSSports.com and SportsLine in one place, so you can get picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts as well as additional feature content for each game, including plays from top SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, best bets from our staff, survivor picks and more.

Enjoy our run through of Week 15, and good luck in your games!

Who should you back against the spread, on the money line and the total in every Week 15 NFL game? And which Super Bowl contender goes down? Visit SportsLine now to see their Week 15 NFL cheat sheet, all from the model that is up over $7,000 on its top-rated picks.

Buccaneers at Lions

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free)



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Bucs -3.5, O/U 47.5



Bucs -3.5, O/U 47.5 Current: Bucs -5, O/U 46

"You can pretty much pencil in Tampa for 30-plus points here as the Lions will not be able to slow them down. Jameis Winston should be fine and I don't expect his injured hand to be a big issue. The Lions can't play from behind and will have to against this attack. Winston's letting it all hang out and playing for a future contract. First-year head coach Bruce Arians is bringing out the best in him and the Lions are not a team that forces a lot of turnovers, which as we all know is the one bugaboo with the Tampa quarterback." -- Jason La Canfora on why the Bucs are one of his best bets

La Canfora is coming off a 3-0 week with his best bets, and he has three more for Week 15. See which sides he loves in his Friday column.

Eagles at Redskins

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free)



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Eagles -4.5, O/U 40



Eagles -4.5, O/U 40 Current: Eagles -5.5, O/U 39

"Philly is looking like they might be missing a bunch of players for this game. Alshon Jeffery is done for the season, Nelson Agholor is going to be limited at best, Jordan Howard could still be missing. Lane Johnson is a longshot to play this week. The Eagles needed overtime to take care of the Giants last week and it was in large part because of Pat Shurmur's unwillingness to be aggressive in the second half. The Giants defense had to face 84 plays (84!) from the Eagles and just folded like a cheap suit in the second half and overtime. The Redskins defense is a little more stout, and I can see them grinding this thing out in ugly conditions -- cold, some decent wind, etc., in D.C. More importantly, I love the idea of Dwayne Haskins and Terry McLaurin hooking up deep in this game against a VERY questionable Eagles secondary. I don't think it becomes a shootout or anything, but McLaurin put up some numbers (five catches, 125 yards, one touchdown) the first time these teams played. I could see the Redskins stealing this game, honestly." -- Will Brinson on why Washington is one of his best bets

Brinson is an excellent 49-34-3 with his best bets this season. See the rest of his picks in his Friday column.

Bears at Packers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free)



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Packers -5.5, O/U 41



Packers -5.5, O/U 41 Current: Packers -4.5, O/U 40.5

"This is a big game for Green Bay and the Packers will be up for it. They're facing a bitter division rival at home. They've won three in a row over the Bears at Lambeau Field, two of those convincingly. Aaron Jones will be key. The Bears are hot but it has come against a soft schedule. Lay the points." -- Hammerin' Hank Goldberg on why the Packers are one of his best bets

A Vegas legend, Goldberg is on an 8-1 run with his best bets after another 3-0 week, his fourth of the season. He's looking to build on his 35-21 best bets run dating back to last year with this week's picks, which you can find at SportsLine.

Patriots at Bengals

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access Open: Patriots -9.5, O/U 40.5



Patriots -9.5, O/U 40.5 Current: Patriots -10, O/U 41.5

"When the week started, this looked like one of the worst games on the Week 15 schedule, but now, with Spygate II suddenly upon us, this is arguably the juiciest game to ever involve a 1-12 team in NFL history. ... So what does this all mean? It means the Patriots are going to win by 100. If the Patriots didn't actually mean to break any rules here, then there's a 100% chance that Bill Belichick is going to be irate about this entire situation, which means he's going to run up the score and beat the Bengals into submission. Of course, the Patriots offense has been so bad this year that even if they're 'running up the score,' they still probably won't hit the 30-point mark. The other possibility in this game is that the Patriots were filming the Bengals illegally. If that's the case, that means they know all of Cincinnati's signals, which means the Patriots defense is going to eat the Bengals alive on Sunday. Either way, I'm pretty sure this has Patriots blowout written all over it." -- John Breech on why the Patriots are a lock this week



Breech is 12-2 straight up with his locks this year but only 4-9-1 against the spread, so might this be a bid to get his beloved Bengals to play a competitive game? Check out all his picks for the week in his Tuesday column.

Texans at Titans

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access Open: Titans -3, O/U 47.5



Titans -3, O/U 47.5 Current: Titans -3, O/U 51.5

"The Tennessee offense has been performing at a pace that isn't sustainable, and it's going to come back to Earth at some point. Ryan Tannehill is not the QB he's looked like recently, and Derrick Henry is not 100 percent. If I'm getting Deshaun Watson and a field goal on the road against the Titans in an important divisional game, I'll take Watson and the points." -- Tom Fornelli on why the Texans are one of his best bets

Fornelli has built a 25-17 bets bets record on the year after his recent 8-1 run. See who else he loves this week in his Thursday column.

Seahawks at Panthers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free)



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Seahawks -5.5, O/U 48.5



Seahawks -5.5, O/U 48.5 Current: Seahawks -6, O/U 48.5

"One of the two picks I got right last week had to do with the Falcons blowing out the Panthers. Carolina lost by 20 points in its first game without Ron Rivera, and Kyle Allen struggled again. He completed 28 of 41 passes for one touchdown and two interceptions. On the flip side, the Seahawks are out to avenge the 28-12 loss they suffered to the Rams last week, which I believe will end up being an outlier when it's all said and done. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said this week that it feels like the Panthers are in their division since they seemingly play every year. In fact, they have faced off six times in the last five years. Carroll knows how this team operates, and without Cam Newton under center, it should be simpler for him. Quandre Diggs had two interceptions last week, and the secondary could be due for another big game against a quarterback who has thrown 12 interceptions in the last seven games." -- Jordan Dajani on why the Seahawks will roll in this matchup

Dajani recently went on a 10-0 run with his featured picks before his 2-3 showing last week. See who else he has this week in his Thursday column.

Broncos at Chiefs

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access Open: Chiefs -10.5, O/U 46.5



Chiefs -10.5, O/U 46.5 Current: Chiefs -10, O/U 45

"Don't look now, but the Chiefs haven't just ripped off three straight wins, they've also covered the spread in all three of those wins, including a 31-point bludgeoning of the Raiders. The Broncos aren't as bad as the Raiders and their rookie quarterback, Drew Lock, is coming off a remarkable performance in a win over the Texans, but they're going to be outmatched against the likes of Patrick Mahomes and a Chiefs defense that is surprisingly decent. The Chiefs have allowed only 42 points over the past three weeks. By DVOA, their defense is up to 13th and they're sixth against the pass, which doesn't bode well for Lock after he shredded the Texans' 27th-ranked pass defense. ... The Chiefs are rolling ever since that heartbreaking loss to the Titans a month ago. They should keep on rolling on Sunday against an inferior Broncos team." -- Sean Wagner-McGough on why the Chiefs are one of his best bets

Wagner-McGough is looking to climb above .500 with a 5-0 week. See who else he loves in his Thursday column.

Dolphins at Giants



Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access Open: Giants -3.5, O/U 46.5



Giants -3.5, O/U 46.5 Current: Giants -3, O/U 46.5

"New York lost a heartbreaker on Monday night to Philly in Eli Manning's return at quarterback in place of the injured Daniel Jones. It appears like Manning will get the start again for the Giants and I think that'll hurt them against a Dolphins team that has shown a lot of grit under first-year head coach Brian Flores and veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. On the year, Miami is 7-6 against the spread, while New York is 5-8 ATS. I'll gladly take the 3.5 point cushion and roll with the Dolphins." -- Tyler Sullivan on why the Dolphins will pull off the upset

Sullivan hit on the Ravens covering on Thursday. See the rest of his final score projections for the week in his Wednesday column.

Jaguars at Raiders



Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access



Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access Open: Raiders -5.5, O/U 45.5



Raiders -5.5, O/U 45.5 Current: Raiders -6.5, O/U 46.5

If you don't have any of the top teams in the league left available to pick in your survivor pool and need to dig deep, you'll want to jump on the Raiders this week. The Jaguars have shown for the last few weeks that they've quit on the season, and it's hard to imagine them getting up for a cross-country road trip during a lost season. On the other hand, the Raiders are playing their final home game ever in Oakland, and Jon Gruden will presumably pull out all the stops to give the fans a win before the move to Las Vegas. I'm slightly worried about the Raiders covering as their defense is susceptible to backdoor covers, but I have no doubt they'll get the outright win.

Want another opinion on this week's slate before settling on your survivor pick? Head over to SportsLine to see which team gets the nod from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated each matchup 10,000 times.

Browns at Cardinals



Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access



Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access Open: Browns -2.5, O/U 46.5



Browns -2.5, O/U 46.5 Current: Browns -3, O/U 49.5

"Kyler Murray should have a real chance to rebound coming back home against a so-so Browns team, but Cleveland's offense, poorly and inconsistently coached as it may be, simply has more talent -- and will be up against Arizona's own shoddy D." -- Cody Benjamin on why the Browns will win and cover this week

Benjamin is 127-81-1 straight up this year as he predicts the score of every game. See the rest of his projections for this week in his Thursday column.

Vikings at Chargers



Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access



Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access Open: Vikings -2.5, O/U 45.5



Vikings -2.5, O/U 45.5 Current: Vikings -1.5, O/U 45.5

"The Vikings seem like they're rolling, but they've covered just two of their last six. They also struggle on the road, going 3-4 ATS and SU on the year. The Chargers have been dominating opponents statistically for weeks but often find different ways to lose. But this is a healthier Chargers team that is about to hit its stride, and with Derwin James back, I believe they'll be able to slow down Kirk Cousins. The Vikings defense hasn't been as dominant as in recent years either, and Philip Rivers can have some success against them. With the Vikings in a clear lookahead spot with Green Bay on deck, this game has prime upset potential." -- R.J. White on why the Chargers are one of his SuperContest picks

I've cashed in two of the last four years in the Westgate SuperContest, widely considered the toughest sports gambling competition in the world. I've also hit on just over 58% of my picks over the last four years combined. You can see all five of my Week 15 picks in the SuperContest by heading to SportsLine, and use promo code WHITE to sign up for $1 for your first month of access to all SportsLine's picks and analysis.

Falcons at 49ers



Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free)



Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free) Open: 49ers -11, O/U 46.5



49ers -11, O/U 46.5 Current: 49ers -10.5, O/U 48

"The 49ers are back home after two tough road games, including an impressive victory last week against New Orleans. The offense impressed in that game, and they will do so here against the Falcons. But Atlanta will score as well. This will be high scoring, but the 49ers will win it." -- Pete Prisco on why the 49ers will win but the Falcons will cover

Prisco has the Falcons as one of his best bets this week on the Pick Six Podcast (listen below). See all of his predictions for the week in his Wednesday column.

Rams at Cowboys

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free)



Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Cowboys -2.5, O/U 48



Cowboys -2.5, O/U 48 Current: Rams -1.5, O/U 48.5

Will Brinson: "Going into Week 14, this was Cowboys -4. The Cowboys got embarrassed by the Bears on national television, and the Rams embarrassed the Seahawks on national television. So the line swung five points. Five points! The over/under is 49. This is not a make-or-break game for the Cowboys, 'cause they have the Eagles next week. It is a make-or-break game for the Rams. Do you think they make it or they break it?"

Pete Prisco: "I think they make it. I think this is a tale of what happens when you have a good coach on one team and a bad coach on the other. ... Plus, the game doesn't mean anything to the Cowboys. Cowboys lose this game, beat the Eagles next week and then win in the final week of the season, they're division champs. The Rams have to have it -- they're not really a longshot, because if they win out and the Vikings lose they have a real shot to get in the postseason. So the Rams will go in there, with Jared Goff playing well, and I think they win the game."

R.J. White: "Or if you're the Cowboys, you win this week, you win next week, you get to take the next week off 'cause it doesn't mean anything. So for the players, that's an incentive to play hard this week, because then you get a week off down the road. It's a very public pick to go with the Rams, 88 percent on the Rams, the line's moved five points, like Brinson said --"

Prisco: "Yeah, I think the movement's outrageous."

White: "I don't think there's any way you can take the Rams in this game. I think if you're gonna play it, you gotta play the Cowboys 'cause of that line move and there's value on the Cowboys. It's hard to take them with how they've looked obviously, the Cowboys have been terrible. The Rams defense has been elite versus everyone but Baltimore -- seven of their last eight games have gone under. So I think the better play here is the Under."

That's from the Pick Six Podcast, where I join Pete Prisco and Will Brinson every Friday to break down all the games from a gambling perspective and give out best bets. Give it a listen below and subscribe for great NFL content in your feed daily.

Bills at Steelers



Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC), stream on fuboTV (Try for free)



Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC), stream on fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Steelers -1.5, O/U 37



Steelers -1.5, O/U 37 Current: Steelers -1, O/U 36.5

I have been SportsLine's top pro football analyst for almost three years, returning $2,686 to $100 bettors with his against-the-spread picks. The Sunday night matchup features two teams that have been profitable for me over the years.

I've hit on 33 of my last 53 ATS picks involving the Steelers and 15 of my last 23 ATS picks involving the Bills. Add those streaks together, and we're talking about a 48-28 run involving these two teams. I have a strong pick on the spread for this game, and you can check it out only on SportsLine.

Colts at Saints

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)



Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN) Open: Saints -8.5, O/U 45.5



Saints -8.5, O/U 45.5 Current: Saints -9, O/U 46.5

SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert Larry Hartstein is 26-14 in his last 40 Saints picks, so anyone who has followed him on games involving New Orleans is way up. He's also followed a strong 61-47 in the 2018 NFL season with an even better 2019, rolling to a 48-28 mark.

Hartstein is leaning Over on the total, which Brinson and I both had as a best bet on Friday's Pick Six Podcast, but his stronger play is on the spread. See which side he's backing only at SportsLine.

Thanks for checking us out, and good luck with your picks!