The NFL season is entering its final stretch, and we know that's the case because Saturday football is back on the slate. Once Bills-Broncos is in the books, the NFL will have played games on six of the seven days of the week thanks to COVID rescheduling during one of the most challenging seasons in history. While much of the playoff field has come into focus, there's still a heated battle to qualify for the postseason in the AFC, while the NFC East race is back in flux with injured and ineffective quarterbacks shuffling in and out of the lineup. But the big news is Drew Brees' expected return for the Saints, just in time to face the Chiefs on national TV Sunday afternoon in a potential Super Bowl preview.

Bills at Broncos

Time: Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

Latest Odds: Buffalo Bills -5.5 Bet Now

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bills (-6) at Broncos Bills Bills Broncos Bills Broncos Broncos Bills Bills

Panthers at Packers

Time: Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

Latest Odds: Green Bay Packers -8 Bet Now

"The last time the Packers didn't win by at least a field goal at home in a non-divisional game? All the way back in September 2019 when the Eagles got their number in a Thursday night matchup. I can't see the Panthers defense slowing down this prolific offense, especially with the Packers needing to keep winning to sew up the one and only bye as a No. 1 seed." -- R.J. White on why the Packers are part of his Teaser of the Week

You might be tempted to tease the two Saturday games together, but that seems like too dangerous of a proposition to me, so I ranked the Bills a bit lower than you might expect in my weekly teaser rankings. You can see which team I'm pairing with the Packers in my Wednesday column.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Panthers at Packers (-8.5) Packers Packers Panthers Panthers Packers Packers Packers Packers

Patriots at Dolphins

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Latest Odds: Miami Dolphins -1.5 Bet Now

"New England's offense continues to look lost under Cam Newton, who has just 272 yards passing over his last three games. While it's hardly just Newton's fault that New England has so many shortcomings offensively, they aren't in a great position heading down to Florida to face Brian Flores and the Dolphins. Miami's defense is allowing the second-fewest points in the league entering Week 15 and are tied for the league lead in takeaways. They're also 10-3 ATS this season, which includes five-straight home covers. With the Dolphins still hungry and in the hunt to make the playoffs, they'll come into this game extremely motivated to beat their division rival and effectively put an end to their season." -- Tyler Sullivan on why the Dolphins are one of his locks this week

Sully is hovering around .500 with his ATS picks after an 8-8 week. You can see all his final score predictions and the rest of his Week 15 locks in his Wednesday column.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Patriots at Dolphins (-2.5) Patriots Patriots Patriots Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Patriots

Bears at Vikings

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Latest Odds: Minnesota Vikings -3 Bet Now

"Chicago's rush defense took care of Dalvin Cook last time, holding him to 3.2 yards per carry. After missing a few games, Akiem Hicks is back for Chicago and handling his business in the middle of the line. Unfortunately for the Bears, Minnesota also has Justin Jefferson. I'm not convinced they'll be able to handle both of those weapons." -- Jonathan Jones on why he has the Vikings beating the Bears

Jones is coming off a 12-4 week to push his SU record to 138-68-1. You can see all of the NFL insider's picks in his Friday column.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bears at Vikings (-3) Bears Vikings Bears Vikings Vikings Vikings Bears Vikings

Texans at Colts

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Latest Odds: Indianapolis Colts -7.5 Bet Now

"The Texans just got dismantled by Mitchell Trubisky, and the Colts will do the same. Philip Rivers isn't making mistakes, Jonathan Taylor is running well. Colts win by double digits." -- Hammerin' Hank Goldberg on why the Colts are one of his best bets



A Vegas legend, Goldberg has been on a tear with his NFL best bets for over a year, going 45-26 against the spread since the first half of the 2019 season.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Texans at Colts (-7) Texans Texans Texans Colts Texans Texans Colts Colts

Lions at Titans

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Latest Odds: Tennessee Titans -11.5 Bet Now

"This game feels pretty unfair. The Titans are currently -10.5 in some spots, but that number is going to swing wildly depending on what the status of Matthew Stafford ends up being. If he plays, maybe it stays the same, and the Titans are a smash spot because the Lions have no defense, everyone on the Lions is banged up and Stafford could be pulled to save his long-term health. Frank Ragnow, Detroit's starting center, is playing with a FRACTURED THROAT. That's some wild stuff. It's pretty unreal how gutty the Lions are -- it's unfortunate they didn't get it to lay it on the line until after Matt Patricia was fired. This could have been a good team. But it might be too late with everything they've dealt with. This might be a name-your-number spot for the Titans given the massive disadvantages on both sides of the ball." -- Will Brinson on why he loves the Titans in Week 15



Brinson made the Titans a best bet on the Pick Six Podcast and says he'd take Derrick Henry Over any rushing yard total in this game. You can see the rest of his picks in his Thursday column.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Lions at Titans (-8.5) Titans Lions Titans Titans Lions Titans Titans Titans

49ers at Cowboys

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Latest Odds: San Francisco 49ers -3 Bet Now

Kenny White: "Too many injuries, that (Dallas) offensive line is well below-average. San Francisco is still a much better team in the trenches on both sides, I think. ... I do like the 49ers -3. I made them -6, I have them six points better than the Cowboys."

R.J. White: "I actually made the game a pick 'em. I don't know what this line is ... San Francisco's offense is just 21st in DVOA, 20th in points per drive, you can't just assume they're going to roll out and score a bunch of points ... San Francisco's defense isn't all that scary this year with all the injuries, just 22nd in adjusted sack rate. And it's the fourth straight week on the road for San Francisco since the bye, since they had those two home games in Arizona."

Pete Prisco: "I would take the Niners. I don't love it, but I looked at this game and thought it looks really fishy. ... I think the Niners will run the ball on them, and the Cowboys defense is so bad."

Will Brinson: "Yeah, that's the thing. The Cowboys are a sub-replacement level team. I mean, it's the Cowboys, Jets and Bengals in a grouping for me. I get that the 49ers aren't great, but I think they'll scheme up enough to get some production. ... I like the 49ers as a best bet in this spot."

That's from the Pick Six Podcast, where I join Pete Prisco, Kenny White and Will Brinson every Friday to break down all the games from a gambling perspective, give out best bets and put together a Pick Six Parlay, which has hit four times this season. Give it a listen below and subscribe for great NFL content in your feed daily.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg 49ers (-3) at Cowboys Cowboys 49ers 49ers 49ers Cowboys 49ers Cowboys 49ers

Seahawks at Washington

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Latest Odds: Seattle Seahawks -6.5 Bet Now

"I've picked against Washington for four straight weeks, so I guess it only makes sense to keep the streak going. I mean, at this point, I think it's best for all involved if I continue to pick against them. The one thing I will say here is that although Washington has one of the best defensive lines in football, they've struggled against extremely mobile quarterbacks. In losses to Arizona and Baltimore, Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray combined to average eight yards per run while scoring a total of three rushing touchdowns. In both instances, Washington lost by at least 14 points (31-17 to Baltimore, 30-15 to Arizona). I think Russell Wilson is going to put up even better numbers, but Washington has clearly gotten much better since those two games, so I won't be predicting a blowout here." -- John Breech on why he has the Seahawks winning by six

Breech has been terrible in Washington games lately, so maybe this is a good sign for Football Team fans looking to play the moneyline. You can get all Breech's Week 15 picks in his Tuesday column, and be sure to sign up for the Pick Six newsletter to get more Breech in your inbox all week long.

Jaguars at Ravens

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Latest Odds: Baltimore Ravens -13 Bet Now

"With a loaded injury report, there's a chance the Ravens use this week largely to get healthy rather than put as many points on the board as possible against a team everyone expects them to beat. But there's also no margin for error, as Baltimore is tied for the last spot in the playoffs heading into Week 15. So I expect big things from the offense, which should mean scoring whatever they want against an awful Jaguars defense that can't stop anyone on the ground, giving up more than 200 yards in two of their last three. The Ravens' first four wins of the year were all by 14-plus, and I expect more of the same against one of the worst teams in the league." -- R.J. White on why the Ravens are one of his best bets for Week 15

I've cashed twice in the Las Vegas SuperContest, widely considered the toughest sports gambling competition in the world. I've also hit on over 57% of my picks over the past five years combined.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Jaguars at Ravens (-14) Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Jaguars Ravens Jaguars Ravens

Buccaneers at Falcons

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Latest Odds: Tampa Bay Buccaneers -6.5 Bet Now

"Tom Brady and the Buccaneers got back on track last week, as they defeated the Minnesota Vikings, 26-14. This was something I predicted would happen in my Week 15 lookahead lines column, as I urged you take the Buccaneers at -2.5 in this matchup. If you didn't grab it at Bucs -2.5, no worries, I think I'm still going to take it at Bucs -6. The Falcons did record an incredible 43-6 win over the Las Vegas Raiders a couple of weeks ago, but they have been fading as of late. They scored just 16 points against the New Orleans Saints last Sunday, and then just 17 points against a defense that allows the sixth-most points per game this past Sunday. This will be Brady's first game against the Falcons as a member of the Buccaneers, but I feel like this unit is on the rise." -- Jordan Dajani on why the Bucs are one of his best bets

Dajani is five games over .500 on the season with all of his ATS picks but has struggled with his best bets. You can see all of his final score predictions in his Thursday column.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bucs (-6) at Falcons Buccaneers Buccaneers Falcons Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers

Eagles at Cardinals

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Latest Odds: Arizona Cardinals -6.5 Bet Now

"The line wants us to believe the Cardinals' win last week was for real. The Cards played better on both sides of the ball, but the Giants' weak sauce offense had something to do with it. Not that Philadelphia has turned into a powerhouse -- their ways of moving the chains is pretty straight-forward at this point. The key here is that Philly's secondary lost three starters last week and two definitely won't play on Sunday. Kyler Murray's play was encouraging last week and the defense should have a semblance of an idea of how to limit Jalen Hurts. I like the Cardinals, especially since all the focus this week has been on the Eagles and how they beat the Saints." -- Dave Richard on why he likes the home team to cover the number

A renowned Fantasy expert, Richard is leading all our experts with an ATS record of 108-96-3 on the season. You can see his reasoning for all his Week 15 picks in his starts, sits, sleepers and busts column.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Eagles at Cardinals (-6.5) Cardinals Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Cardinals Eagles

Jets at Rams



Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Latest Odds: Los Angeles Rams -17 Bet Now

"The Jets didn't do much of anything last week against Seattle and now must face another tough NFC West team. The Rams are rested after playing last Thursday, which will make this even more of a challenge for the Jets, who have to be thinking vacation time. This will be ugly." -- Pete Prisco on why he has the Rams winning by three touchdowns

Prisco has been absolutely locked in with his best bets on the Pick Six Podcast all year, and he's all the way up to an incredible 49-33-1 on the season. He has the Under in this game as one of his best bets this week, but you can get all his picks and final score predictions in his Wednesday column.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Jets at Rams (-17) Rams Rams Rams Rams Jets Rams Rams Rams

Chiefs at Saints

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Latest Odds: Kansas City Chiefs -3 Bet Now

"The Saints defense was playing very well until last week against the Eagles, but in their defense, they didn't know exactly what it was they were getting into facing an Eagles offense with Jalen Hurts. Still, if we look at New Orleans' recent schedule, it's not as if they were up against a murderer's row of offenses. Since completely shutting down Tampa Bay, they'd played the Falcons twice, a 49ers team with Nick Mullens, and a Broncos offense with Kendall Hinton. The Chiefs offense is an entirely different animal, and I don't see how the Saints get enough stops to keep this game close." -- Tom Fornelli on why he has the Chiefs as one of his best bets

Fornelli took the Chiefs before it was announced that Drew Brees will be returning for this game, though New Orleans won't have his top weapon in Michael Thomas. You can see all of Fornelli's best bets in his Thursday column.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Chiefs (-3) at Saints Chiefs Saints Saints Chiefs Saints Chiefs Saints Chiefs

Browns at Giants

Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Latest Odds: Cleveland Browns -6 Bet Now

If you're not following our work at SportsLine, you're missing out. Not only has the SportsLine Projection Model crushed it on A-rated picks for years, but I'm on a heater with my picks, going 59-41-3 in my last 103 selections after hitting the Over in the Thursday night game this week.

More importantly for this game, I've had a lot of success picking games involving these two teams over the years. I'm 21-11 in my last 32 ATS picks in Browns games as well as 21-12 in my last 33 ATS picks in Giants games. I'm leaning to the Under in this one, but you can find my ATS pick for Browns-Giants by heading over to SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Browns (-3) at Giants Giants Browns Browns Browns Giants Browns Browns Browns

Steelers at Bengals



Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Latest Odds: Pittsburgh Steelers -13 Bet Now

I've also done quite well picking Steelers games, putting together a 9-1 record on my last 10 ATS picks involving Pittsburgh. My Steelers picks have been profiting for much longer than that though, as I currently have a 25-11 record on display for Steelers picks over the last several years.

I like the Under in this game, but if you want to know which side of the spread I'm going with as I try to extend my Steelers ATS mark, you can find my pick over at SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bengals at Steelers (-13) Steelers Steelers Steelers Steelers Bengals Steelers Steelers Steelers

Thanks for checking us out, and good luck with your picks!