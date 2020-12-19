In the relatively large sample of 14 weeks, road teams are covering their NFL spreads more often than not, posting a 108-100 record against the number. With three weeks remaining in the regular season, however, only a small handful of teams are covering the spread at least two-thirds of the time on the road, and three of them are facing that situation again in Week 15. The Carolina Panthers visit the Green Bay Packers in a Saturday night clash, with Matt Rhule's team looking to maintain its relative success away from Charlotte. Carolina is getting 8.5 points in the latest NFL odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

Later, the San Francisco 49ers (-3) face the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, and Kyle Shanahan's team will try to stop a two-game losing skid. In the Week 15 finale, the Pittsburgh Steelers hit the road to face a division rival in the Cincinnati Bengals. Pittsburgh is laying 13 points, one of the largest NFL lines of the week. Before making any Week 15 NFL picks or football predictions, you should see the NFL best bets from legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg over at SportsLine.

Breaking down the Week 15 NFL schedule, Hammer jumped on Indianapolis (-7) to cover against the visiting Texans. The Colts aren't known for their explosive offense, but there are plenty of advantages to exploit against Houston. Philip Rivers ranks in the top 10 of the NFL in completions (309), passing yards (3,507) and yards per attempt (7.7). Rivers is second-best in the league in sack rate at just 2.78 percent.

Facing a Houston team that ranks in the bottom five in yards per attempt allowed (7.9), Rivers should be able to pick his spots. On the ground, Jonathan Taylor ranks 13th in rushing yards (759), and the rookie running back is finding his stride at the right time. Taylor has produced 90 rushing yards or more in three straight games, and he generated 150 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the Colts' last game against the Raiders.

