Week 15 NFL picks and best bets from a legendary expert: This three-way parlay would pay 6-1

The Week 15 NFL schedule continues Saturday, Sunday, and Monday with 15 games. There are several blockbusters on tap, like the Cowboys facing the Colts (-3) at Lucas Oil Stadium and the Steelers hosting the Patriots (-2.5) at Heinz Field. And after quarterback Aaron Rodgers led his team back in heroic fashion in Week 1, the Packers visit the division-rival Bears at Soldier Field as five-point underdogs. With lines of all sizes to choose from and the NFL playoff picture hanging in the balance, you need to pick your spots wisely this week.

One key part we can tell you: Goldberg loves the Cowboys to cover as three-point underdogs in Indianapolis.

Dallas has been on an absolute tear and can clinch the NFC East in a number of scenarios. The Eagles are without Carson Wentz, the Giants are without Odell Beckham, and the Redskins are starting Mark Sanchez at quarterback. The Cowboys, meanwhile, have won five straight one-score games, three of which were against NFC East rivals.

Dallas has covered in each of its five consecutive victories and running back Ezekiel Elliott has been the best player on the field in seemingly every one of those wins, as he's averaged over 170 yards from scrimmage with five touchdowns. Add in the emergence of Amari Cooper as a true No. 1 wide receiver for quarterback Dak Prescott and the Cowboys' offense suddenly looks threatening again. Those aren't the only reasons to like Dallas in Goldberg's estimation.

"Andrew Luck is playing well, but Dallas' defense will get pressure on him and make it tough. The Colts also won't be able to run on this unit," Goldberg told SportsLine. Additionally, the Colts could be without four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver TY Hilton, who sat out practice this week with an ankle injury.

