Week 15 NFL picks, best bets from a legendary expert: This three-way parlay pays 6-1
Handicapping legend Hank Goldberg just revealed his top parlay for Week 15
If you're looking for a huge payout during Week 15 of the NFL season, there's nobody better to listen to than Hammerin' Hank Goldberg. Hammer enjoyed a 17-year ESPN run in which he had only two losing seasons. Last year, he competed against 10 top handicappers in the Las Vegas Review-Journal's NFL Challenge and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 against the spread. Now he's sharing his strongest NFL picks at SportsLine, and he has been on fire.
Last week, Goldberg nailed all three of his best bets, cashing easily with the Giants (-3.5) and Seahawks (-3) and also getting to the window with the Cowboys (-3.5). Shrewd bettors who parlayed them covered by an astonishing 34 points en route to a sweet 6-1 payout.
Hammer's picks proved prophetic. On Giants-Redskins: "Washington's offense is pathetic with Mark Sanchez starting," Hammer told his followers. "The Giants have played well for four straight games now. Lay the points." Final score: Giants 40, Redskins 14, even without wide receiver Odell Beckham. On Vikings-Seahawks: "Kirk Cousins doesn't play that well against the good teams," Hammer said. Final: Seahawks 21, Vikings 7 as Cousins flopped in prime time again.
Hammer rolls into NFL Week 15 on a sizzling 8-2 run overall. If you parlay his three best bets, it would pay out at 6-1, and he's only sharing them over at SportsLine.
One key part we can tell you: Hammer loves the Cowboys (+3) at Indianapolis in an intriguing AFC vs. NFC showdown. Dallas has won and covered five straight, with star running back Ezekiel Elliott scoring five touchdowns and averaging 172 yards from scrimmage during that span.
"Elliott will be the best player on the field, and wide receiver Amari Cooper is a big difference-maker," Goldberg told SportsLine. "Andrew Luck is playing well, but Dallas' defense will get pressure on him and make it tough. The Colts also won't be able to run on this unit."
Hammer also is bucking a first-place team that he says is going down hard. The line on that game is wrong, Goldberg says, so it's a must-play for any NFL parlay. You need to see it before locking in any NFL picks this week.
What are Hammer's other two best bets? And what first-place team goes down hard? Visit SportsLine now to see Hammerin' Hank Goldberg's Week 15 NFL Best Bets, all from the legendary handicapper coming off a monster cash last week.
