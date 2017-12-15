Week 15 NFL picks: Giants, Browns cover and more of Pete Prisco's Best Bets

Here's a news flash: I am not winning the Westgate SuperContest as part of Team OddsShark.

That's the bad news.

The good news is they have a mini-contest that is made up of the final three weeks. To win that, you have to go probably 14-1 and maybe even 15-0.

Let's do it.

My record with my best bets was 3-2 last week to keep me one game ahead of both Will Brinson and Nick Kostos heading into the final three weeks. Bragging rights are on the line with each pick – and Brinson is suddenly interested again after a horrible start where he barely said a peep about the contest. Oh, and Kostos never shuts up when his picks are going good.

Let's keep up the winning ways and hopefully close with a 15-0 stretch.

Chargers PK at Chiefs

This is the game likely to decide the division. In these kinds of games, it's usually passers and pass rushers that decide them. That edge goes to the Chargers in a big way. I think Philip Rivers will continue his hot play from the past four weeks and Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram will come up big. Chargers win it.

I like this game because I am not a big believer in Nick Foles. He is starting for the Eagles in place of the injured Carson Wentz. Philadelphia will win this game, but it will be close. Two turnovers by Foles against the Giants' pressure will be the key to keeping the Giants around. Give me the points.

The Ravens are playing consecutive road games in the division, and they are doing so after a tough loss to the Steelers. Those games usually wear on the loser. That will carry over here as the Browns hang around early and keep it close late. Can they win it? Maybe. But I will take the seven points for sure.

This is the game where the Seahawks remind the Rams they aren't ready to take over the division. If Seattle, which played poorly last week in Jacksonville, wins here, it will tie for the division lead, but take over at the top after because of tiebreakers after beating the Rams earlier this year. I think the Seattle defense will regroup after a bad showing last week. Seahawks win it and cover.

The Cowboys are playing consecutive road games, coming off their victory against the Giants. The Raiders looked awful last week, but I think this is the game where Derek Carr gets back on track. He blamed himself last week for the loss, and I think he makes amends for it here.