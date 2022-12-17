Five teams can clinch a spot in the NFL playoff picture when the Week 15 NFL schedule unfolds with a full slate of 16 games. In the AFC, the Chiefs (10-3) can secure their seventh consecutive AFC West division title, while the Bills (10-3) can clinch their fourth straight postseason berth, which would tie for the second longest streak in franchise history (1963-67). In the NFC, the Vikings (10-3) and 49ers (9-4) can win the NFC North and NFC West, respectively, and the Cowboys can secure at least a wild card spot and make the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2006-07.

Elsewhere around the league, Tom Brady and Joe Burrow will face off for the first time and the Patriots' Bill Belichick squares off against former assistant Josh McDaniels and the Raiders. Before making any Week 15 NFL picks or NFL parlays, you need to see what SportsLine senior analyst Larry Hartstein has to say.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. He entered the 2022 NFL season 427-344 all-time on NFL side picks (plus $3,764 for $100 players), including 394-330 against the spread. Hartstein went 68-50 ATS and 8-3 on money-line plays last season for a profit of $1,552.

Hartstein also is 26-16 on his best bets this season, including 20-10 the past 10 weeks. Anyone who has consistently followed him is way up.

Hartstein has locked in his confident picks for three Week 15 games, and he has a parlay that would pay almost 6-1. You can only see his picks at SportsLine.

Top Week 15 NFL parlay picks

After closely studying all 16 Week 15 games, Hartstein loves the Saints (-4) to cover against the Falcons. Atlanta's offense has struggled mightily over the past five games, failing to score 20 points in four of them and failing to pass for 200 yards in all of them. On Sunday, rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will make his first career start.

On the other side of the ball, the Falcons are giving up 380.6 total yards per game, third most in the league. "The Saints have faced five difficult defenses in a row and now they get to play the Falcons, who rank 28th in yards per play allowed (5.8)," Hartstein told SportsLine. You can see the rest of Hartstein's Week 15 NFL parlay picks here.

How to make Week 15 NFL parlays

Hartstein also has locked in two other spread picks, including a play against a team that got "run over" last week. You should see these picks before locking in any 2022 Week 15 picks or NFL parlays of your own.

So which teams should you target in a three-way parlay? Visit SportsLine now to see Larry Hartstein's three-way parlay for Week 15, all from the expert who's on a 20-10 heater, and find out.