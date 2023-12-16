The Arizona Cardinals are just 3-6 in their last nine meetings against the San Francisco 49ers. The two NFC West rivals will collide on Sunday as part of the Week 15 NFL schedule. Despite their struggles against the 49ers, the Cardinals are 4-2 against the spread in their last six games overall. The latest Week 15 NFL odds list the 49ers as 12.5-point favorites on the road, one of the largest NFL betting lines of the week, but should you include San Francisco in your Week 15 NFL parlay picks?

Elsewhere, Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears will visit Amari Cooper and the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Can Fields lead his team to victory on the road or will the Browns cover as three-point favorites and come through for NFL bets? Before you make any Week 15 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 176-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Los Angeles Rams (-6.5) to cover against the Washington Commanders. The Commanders have struggled down the stretch, losing six of their last seven games. Washington's struggles can be correlated to its porous defense, which is giving up 30.4 points per game, the most in the league.

Meanwhile, the Rams enter Sunday's showdown averaging 350.5 yards per game, which ranks 10th in the NFL. Running back Kyren Williams has been effective in recent weeks, rushing for 114 or more yards in three of his last four games. In addition, the Rams are 9-1 against the spread in their last 10 games played in December. According to the model, the Rams will score 31 points against Washington, a big reason why Los Angeles covers the spread in almost 60% of simulations. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

