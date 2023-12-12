The Houston Texans won three straight games to open November, but they have been one of the league's shakiest teams since. They are coming off one of their worst performances of the season, getting crushed by the Jets in a 30-6 final last week as 3-point road favorites. Star rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud was knocked out of the game with a concussion, leaving him in doubt for Sunday's game against Tennessee during the Week 15 NFL schedule. The Titans are 2.5-point home favorites in the Week 15 NFL odds from the SportsLine Consensus.

Elsewhere in the AFC South, division-leading Jacksonville is a 3.5-point home underdog against Baltimore on Sunday Night Football.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 176-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 30-21 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Los Angeles Rams (-6.5) to cover against the Washington Commanders. The Rams had their three-game winning streak snapped in a 37-31 loss at Baltimore last week, but they still covered the 7.5-point spread in overtime. Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford threw for 294 yards and three touchdowns, while running back Kyren Williams had 114 rushing yards on 25 carries.

The Rams had previously picked up consecutive wins over the Seahawks, Cardinals and Browns, putting them in the thick of the NFC Wild Card race. Washington is riding a four-game losing streak, with its last three setbacks coming by a combined 77 points. Los Angeles has covered the spread in seven of the last 10 meetings between these teams.

