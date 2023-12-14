The Baltimore Ravens are sitting atop the AFC after winning seven of their last eight games, including a victory over the Rams in overtime last week. They will try to maintain their momentum when they travel to Jacksonville on Sunday during the Week 15 NFL schedule. The Ravens have scored at least 30 points in five of those seven wins, and Jacksonville's defense has allowed more than 30 points in two straight games. Should you consider taking the Over (43.5) with your Week 15 NFL parlay picks and NFL bets?

Meanwhile, Sunday's game between the Falcons and Panthers is expected to be low scoring, as the total is just 35 in the Week 15 NFL odds from the SportsLine Consensus. Which totals are worth including in your Week 15 NFL predictions? Before you make any Week 15 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 176-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 30-21 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has locked in five confident NFL best bets for Week 15.

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Los Angeles Rams (-6.5) to cover against the Washington Commanders. Los Angeles has played its best football at this time of the year in recent seasons, covering the spread in nine of its last 10 games in December. The Rams have also covered in seven of the last 10 head-to-head meetings between these teams and the Commanders are riding a four-game losing streak.

Washington has lost three straight games by double-digits, including a 45-15 setback against Miami its last time out. The Cowboys also put up 45 points against the Commanders' struggling defense in Week 12, so Washington could have trouble slowing down Matthew Stafford and the Rams. Los Angeles is scoring more than 30 points in the model's latest simulations, helping the Rams cover the spread in almost 60% of simulations. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

The model also jumped on four other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including two underdogs that cover with plenty of room to spare.

What are the model's top Week 15 NFL picks?