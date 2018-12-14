Week 15 NFL picks: Seahawks, Texans take care of business on the road and more of Jason La Canfora's best bets

Finally got back on the good foot last week, going 3-0, and all of them were decisive victories that played out pretty much as we scripted them. We're running out of time to make this a big year and, while I am inclined to pick a bunch of games in a haste to do just that, I'm going to be prudent for a change. Not a ton leaps out at me this week.

Sure, a lot of these lines seem confusing and designed to produce an obvious bet … but I am not going to take the bait for the most part. But I am feeling these three lines.

Stream all of Sunday's games on fuboTV, try it for free, and stream the CBS games on CBS All Access.

Texans (-6) at Jets

It looks too good to be true. Maybe it is too good to be true. But I like it anyway. Sam Darnold in a short week against a very difficult defense with multiple pass-rushing options. The Jets lose another running back to injury and are playing out the string, while the Texans are pushing for a first-round bye. Houston can win by a touchdown just by playing a ball-control game, I believe, and you know Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins are going to hook up at least a few times on top of that. This looks like the kind of game where J.J. Watt picks up three sacks and a tipped-pass TD and dudes at bars across America start asking why he isn't getting MVP consideration.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence in Week 15? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which NFL teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that has beaten 98 percent of experts over the past two years.

Packers (+5.5) at Bears

Aaron Rodgers is out to make Mike McCarthy look like he was the thing holding back the Green Bay offense, and this is a team he loves to carve up. I know the Bears defense is no joke, but sometimes the recent history does matter. The Bears are coming off a huge statement game and perhaps ripe for a letdown. Green Bay will be disciplined and stick with the run game and I see this being decided by a field goal, either way. The Bears cannot play from behind and will be very restrained in what they ask Mitchell Trubisky to do outside of the 15-play script.

Seahawks (-4.5) at 49ers

Seattle can clinch a trip back to the playoffs against a team that used to be its chief rival, before the 49ers reverted back to winning about once a month the past few years. The Seahawks clearly want to prove another point to Richard Sherman -- Russell Wilson in particular, who is the primary target of the ex-Seahawk's verbal slings. Seattle will dominate at the line of scrimmage, I believe, and while Nick Mullens has done some really nice things the past few weeks, Pete Carroll ain't getting beat by him in this spot. This game has major blowout potential.

Listen to Will Brinson, Pete Prisco and R.J. White break pick all the Week 15 games on the Pick Six Podcast.